Trevor Noah's 'Daily Show' departure hints at deeper problems in late night TV
Looking back, this moment may have been inevitable. Delivering the news almost as an aside while talking about his seventh anniversary as host of Comedy Central's news parody program The Daily Show, comic and author Trevor Noah surprised his audience by announcing Thursday he would soon leave the job. "I...
What's making us happy: A guide to your weekend reading, listening and viewing
This week, Iceland threw baby puffins off cliffs, we mark one year of Sesame Street having its first full-time Black female puppeteer, and we remember hip-hop icon Coolio. Here's what the NPR's Pop Culture Happy Hour crew was paying attention to — and what you should check out this weekend.
'Luda' isn't a book you read — it's a book you experience
Grant Morrison's Luda is a wildly entertaining drag show of the highest intellectual order. No, scratch that: It is a blitzkrieg of ideas wrapped in a celebration of language. Wait, that doesn't do it justice. Luda is a narrative concerned with the passage of time and the magic of performance. Ah, I left out the supernatural elements and endless playfulness even in the darkest moments. Okay, we'll go with this: Luda is a magical, multilayered, intoxicating story about identity, stardom, performance, lust, and death that could only have come from the prodigious mind of Grant Morrison.
Texts released ahead of Twitter trial show Elon Musk assembling the deal
Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter went down via private text messages between the Tesla CEO and a small circle of Silicon Valley's rich and powerful, plus their underlings, advisers and a handful of reporters, politicians and aspiring dealmakers. The messages were part of court filings and revealed Thursday as part...
KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.https://www.KVCRnews.org
