ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTBS

Storm surge major concern as Ian approaches Florida coast

FT. MYERS, Fla. - Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall Wednesday afternoon near Fort Myers. The storm surge is a major concern and and Florida's west coast is especially vulnerable. Hurricane Ian is expected to bring wind gusts well over 100 miles per hour - and 24 inches of...
FORT MYERS, FL
KTBS

Tampa Bay residents prepare for Hurricane Ian

TAMPA BAY, Fla. - Hurricane Ian is rapidly making its way to Florida's mainland. According to emergency officials, it's expected to bring a life threatening storm surge to the state's west coast. As they prepare for Ian's arrival, residents in and around the Tampa Bay area have been urged to...
ENVIRONMENT
KTBS

Ian weakens as it moves across central Florida

Hurricane Ian was a strong Category 4 storm when it made landfall several hours ago. Late this evening, the intensity is down to Category 1 strength or 90 mph with higher gusts. Movement continues to the northeast. By morning, the National Hurricane Center projects that Ian will reach Florida's east...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
City
Jacksonville, FL
State
Florida State
City
Orlando, FL
State
Ohio State
City
Englewood, FL
State
Georgia State
City
Tallahassee, FL
City
Fort Myers, FL
State
Alabama State
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
City
Hollywood, FL
State
South Carolina State
KTBS

Louisiana voters will decide on 11 ballot initiatives this November

(The Center Square) — The Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana this week unveiled a guide to help voters understand 11 proposed constitutional amendments they will be asked to decide in November and December. The PAR Guide to the 2022 Constitutional Amendments breaks down eight ballot questions for the...
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy