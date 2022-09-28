Read full article on original website
'Substantial loss of life' possible in Florida as Hurricane Ian takes aim at South Carolina
Ian's vicious combination of winds, rain and storm surge caused at least a dozen deaths, flooded homes, cut off roadways and left millions of Florida residents without power Thursday as it again intensified into a hurricane in the Atlantic Ocean and barreled toward South Carolina. Ian made landfall Wednesday afternoon...
Storm surge major concern as Ian approaches Florida coast
FT. MYERS, Fla. - Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall Wednesday afternoon near Fort Myers. The storm surge is a major concern and and Florida's west coast is especially vulnerable. Hurricane Ian is expected to bring wind gusts well over 100 miles per hour - and 24 inches of...
Tampa Bay residents prepare for Hurricane Ian
TAMPA BAY, Fla. - Hurricane Ian is rapidly making its way to Florida's mainland. According to emergency officials, it's expected to bring a life threatening storm surge to the state's west coast. As they prepare for Ian's arrival, residents in and around the Tampa Bay area have been urged to...
Ian weakens as it moves across central Florida
Hurricane Ian was a strong Category 4 storm when it made landfall several hours ago. Late this evening, the intensity is down to Category 1 strength or 90 mph with higher gusts. Movement continues to the northeast. By morning, the National Hurricane Center projects that Ian will reach Florida's east...
Louisiana voters will decide on 11 ballot initiatives this November
(The Center Square) — The Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana this week unveiled a guide to help voters understand 11 proposed constitutional amendments they will be asked to decide in November and December. The PAR Guide to the 2022 Constitutional Amendments breaks down eight ballot questions for the...
Audit finds numerous personnel issues with Louisiana flood protection authority
(The Center Square) — A recent audit of a Louisiana agency that manages flood protection in three parishes found a variety of human resources issues, from alleged discrimination, to civil service rule violations to problems with the agency’s grievance process. Louisiana Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack issued a report...
State, defense rest in Taylor Parker trial; closing arguments Monday
NEW BOSTON, Texas – After 12 days of testimony, the first-degree murder trial of Taylor Parker wrapped up Thursday with the state resting its case and the defense calling no witnesses. Parker, 27, waived her right to take the stand. She is charged in the Oct. 9, 2020 murder...
Experts: Better pay, student loan debt relief key to diversifying state’s teacher workforce
North Carolina A&T University student Jayden Seay speaks as First Lady Jill Biden and Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona look on. (Photo N.C.A&T) GREENSBORO, North Carolina — Jayden Seay, a sophomore education major at North Carolina A&T University, didn’t need any arm-twisting to decide to become a teacher.
