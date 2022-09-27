ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Craig Morgan reflects on faith, family, country music stardom and loss in his memoir 'God, Family, Country'

Country music star Craig Morgan has traveled a hard road on his way to the top. In his new memoir "God, Family, Country," the 58-year-old recording artist and Army veteran shared intimate details of his life's journey, including his childhood years in Tennessee, his time in the military, his rise to fame in the world of country music and the tragic loss of his son Jerry in 2016.
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy