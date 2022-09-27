Read full article on original website
Related
Chris Stapleton Teams Up With Joy Oladokun For Soulful “Sweet Symphony”
Aside from Chris Stapleton being arguably the greatest singer/songwriter in mainstream country music, the man has also been featured in a number of impressive duets over the past couple of years. We’ve seen the guy team up with Santana for an epic duet titled “Joy,” Tom Morello for “The War...
American Songwriter Welcomes Kara DioGuardi as 2022 Song Contest Judge
Listening to music is often an emotional journey. It can inspire or provoke, comfort or caution—just plug in and let the song wash over you. But how does that happen? What makes music so moving?. Music begins with its creators, and at American Songwriter we seek to champion and...
Craig Morgan reflects on faith, family, country music stardom and loss in his memoir 'God, Family, Country'
Country music star Craig Morgan has traveled a hard road on his way to the top. In his new memoir "God, Family, Country," the 58-year-old recording artist and Army veteran shared intimate details of his life's journey, including his childhood years in Tennessee, his time in the military, his rise to fame in the world of country music and the tragic loss of his son Jerry in 2016.
Shania Twain Reveals Inspiration Behind Racy Cover Art for Her Latest Single
Shania Twain is a music icon. The singer/songwriter recently came out with a new single, and fans are loving it. Fans also can’t get enough of the eye-catching cover art. The Grammy-winning country hitmaker spoke about her the racy image in a recent interview. The star spoke with The...
Comments / 0