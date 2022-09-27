For a study, researchers evaluated the safety of giving intravenous (IV) biological therapy and iron infusions on the same day vs. giving them on different days to patients with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). Patients with IBD frequently need intravenous iron therapy. It is common for individuals with IBD to have both IV iron therapy in the outpatient environment and biological infusion therapy. Patients with inflammatory bowel disease who got iron infusions at a centralized facility were considered. Investigators compared patients who received their iron infusion on the same day as their biological infusion to those who received their iron infusion on a different day and found no significant difference in infusion-related responses between the 2 groups. A total of 481 patients had a biologic infusion on the same day, and 129 also received an iron infusion. When comparing patients who received biological infusion therapy at the same session as the iron infusion to those who received a biological infusion on a different day (5% vs. 7%, P=0.246) or any IBD-related therapy (5% vs. 8%, P=0.206), there was no significant difference in the incidence of infusion reactions. Patients receiving intravenous iron therapy on the same day as intravenous therapy with biologics did not experience an increase in the frequency or type of infusion responses compared to patients who had a biological infusion on a separate day. Biological therapy, followed by intravenous iron therapy, may be a cost-effective and safe option.

