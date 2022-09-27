Read full article on original website
Medical News Today
Leaky heart valve: Symptoms and treatment
A leaky heart valve is a heart valve that does not close properly, making it harder for a person’s heart to pump blood. The condition is also known as heart valve regurgitation or valve insufficiency. Causes and symptoms vary, while treatment can include medication, surgery, and lifestyle changes. The...
Medical News Today
What to know about heart valve regurgitation
Heart valve regurgitation is the name for when the heart’s valves leak. It occurs when some of the blood the heart pumps out flows back to the valves. Treatment may not always be necessary, though this leakage may sometimes cause a strain on the heart or lead to other complications.
Medical News Today
What to know about decompensated heart failure
Decompensated heart failure is heart failure that has become severe and requires immediate medical attention. It can develop in people with preexisting heart failure and those without signs of the condition. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimate that there are. adults with heart failure in the United...
Healthline
Lumbar Laminectomy: What to Expect After Surgery
A lumbar laminectomy is a surgery that treats compression of the spinal cord in your lower back. The surgery involves removing all or part of your vertebra called the lamina. The lamina is the part of your vertebra that connects the body to the spiny part you can feel along your neck and back.
infomeddnews.com
MicroVention Celebrates 25 Years in Neuroendovascular Technologies that Improve Patient Lives
MicroVention, Inc., a global neurovascular company and a wholly owned subsidiary of Terumo Corporation, celebrates its 25-year anniversary on September 29, 2022. Founded in 1997 by a handful of Associates in a small facility in Southern California, MicroVention is now a worldwide community with over 3,000 Associates and distributors worldwide, operating in over 70 countries with offices across the United States, Europe, Asia, and Costa Rica.
infomeddnews.com
Johnson & Johnson Vision Expands Access to Myopia Management for More Patients with Abiliti™ Overnight Lenses
Johnson & Johnson Vision,† a global leader in eye health and part of Johnson & Johnson MedTech,‡ today announced FDA approval of an expanded range of ACUVUE® Abiliti™ Overnight Therapeutic Lenses for Myopia Management, now up to 6.00 diopters (previously 4.00 diopters). Johnson & Johnson Vision also announced greater availability of the lenses nationwide at Vision By Design 2022, an annual myopia control and management meeting taking place September 28 – October 2 in Bellevue, Washington.
infomeddnews.com
GE Healthcare’s AIR Recon DL Receives FDA Clearance of 3D & Motion-Insensitive Imaging Applications for Next-Level Image Quality and Patient Experience in MRI
GE Healthcare announced US FDA 510(k) clearance of its breakthrough AIR Recon DL for 3D and PROPELLER imaging sequences1. The benefits of AIR Recon DL are extended by these new features to nearly all Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) clinical procedures, covering all anatomies and enabling better image quality, shorter scan times, and enhanced patient experience.
FDA・
infomeddnews.com
Luna Becomes the Fasting Growing PT Clinic Nationally, & Earns “Exceptional” Award from Medicare
Luna has become the fastest growing physical therapy (PT) clinic nationally[1] with 6,183% growth in visits during the four consecutive years since it was founded in 2018. This is higher than any reported growth during the same time frame from any PT clinic group. Luna’s outpatient “rehab-at-home” model is shaking...
News-Medical.net
Association of self-reported chronic fatigue and retinal microcirculation in post-COVID-19 syndrome patients
In a recent study posted to the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers investigated the potential association between self-reported chronic fatigue (CF) and retinal microcirculation among post-COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019) syndrome (PCS) patients. Background. PCS refers to persistent (>12 weeks) sequelae after severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infections, and CF...
infomeddnews.com
Ultra Select Medical Announces Merger with Platinum Healthcare
Ultra Select Medical is a privately owned and operated ultrasound company in the United States offering top manufacturers and brands in the industry with a cost-competitive edge. Managing partners, W.C. Peeler, Mike Wilson, and Chris Munyon have been cornering the ultrasound system provider market for more than two decades. They...
healio.com
Electrical stimulation alleviates abdominal pain, symptoms in IBS with constipation
Transcutaneous electrical acustimulation improved abdominal pain and constipation symptoms in patients with irritable bowel syndrome compared with a sham procedure, according to a study published in American Journal of Gastroenterology. “In the past few years, transcutaneous electrical acustimulation (TEA), a noninvasive method that replaces needles [with] surface electrodes, has been...
infomeddnews.com
Ceryx Medical Partners with Osypka Medical
A Welsh MedTech company is taking next steps towards launching its unique technology, after securing a partnership with a leading medical devices company. Ceryx Medical is working with Berlin-based Osypka Medical to develop a heart pacing device that it says will change the way patients with heart failure and other cardiac conditions are treated. Ceryx’s bionic device, Cysoni, takes pacemaking to a new level by pacing the heart with real-time modulation. Unlike traditional pacemakers, Cysoni prompts the heart to beat in line with the patient’s breathing. It means the device listens and responds to the body, rather than triggering the strict metronomic beats that current pacemakers do. The scientists behind this say there are huge advantages to this approach.
MedicalXpress
Urgent dialysis during hospitalization for surgery predicts poor outcomes
Even the best-laid plans often go awry, and adapting to changing circumstances on the fly can lead to unanticipated results. Now, researchers from Japan report that dealing with unexpected problems during surgery can also affect patient outcomes. In a study published in August in International Journal of Surgery, researchers from...
physiciansweekly.com
Iron Therapy and Biological Infusions Do Not Pose Any Additional Risks for Inflammatory Bowel Disease
For a study, researchers evaluated the safety of giving intravenous (IV) biological therapy and iron infusions on the same day vs. giving them on different days to patients with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). Patients with IBD frequently need intravenous iron therapy. It is common for individuals with IBD to have both IV iron therapy in the outpatient environment and biological infusion therapy. Patients with inflammatory bowel disease who got iron infusions at a centralized facility were considered. Investigators compared patients who received their iron infusion on the same day as their biological infusion to those who received their iron infusion on a different day and found no significant difference in infusion-related responses between the 2 groups. A total of 481 patients had a biologic infusion on the same day, and 129 also received an iron infusion. When comparing patients who received biological infusion therapy at the same session as the iron infusion to those who received a biological infusion on a different day (5% vs. 7%, P=0.246) or any IBD-related therapy (5% vs. 8%, P=0.206), there was no significant difference in the incidence of infusion reactions. Patients receiving intravenous iron therapy on the same day as intravenous therapy with biologics did not experience an increase in the frequency or type of infusion responses compared to patients who had a biological infusion on a separate day. Biological therapy, followed by intravenous iron therapy, may be a cost-effective and safe option.
getnews.info
Cartilage Repair Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 2,268.8 Million in 2028 | Reports and Data
Cartilage repair market size is expected to reach USD 2,268.8 Million in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 14.5% over the forecast period. The global cartilage repair market size is expected to reach USD 2,268.8 Million in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 14.5% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Steady revenue growth of the global cartilage repair market is primarily due to rising incidence of joint injuries owing to obesity, accidents, playing sports, and some other medical conditions/diseases. In most cases, patients with cartilage damage comprise youngsters and adults suffering from knee joint injuries such as meniscal or ligament tears, need knee cartilage repair surgery. Healing of damaged cartilage is a slow process, thus, procedures such as autologous chondrocytes implantation and cell-based cartilage resurfacing are employed to stimulate growth of new cartilage in joints. Cartilage repair and restoration provides significant relief from pain and allow better joint movement, and this helps to delay or prevent onset of arthritis.
drugtopics.com
Improved Glycemic Control, Time in Target Range Found with iLet Bionic Pancreas
The iLet Bionic Pancreas was associated with improved glycemic control and time in target glucose range compared to standard care in a cohort of people with type 1 diabetes aged 6-79 years of age. Full data from the 13-week trial of the iLet insulin-only bionic pancreas details the improvements in...
infomeddnews.com
ScreenPoint Medical Announces its New International Medical Advisory Board
ScreenPoint Medical, the company that developed the world leading Transpara® AI breast care system, today announced the launch of its new Medical Advisory Board (MAB) comprised of distinguished leaders in breast radiology from both sides of the Atlantic. The MAB will help the company better understand the external medical...
News-Medical.net
Subcutaneous anchor securement systems prove to be effective at keeping central catheters in place
A new study on securement for central vascular access devices (CVAD) suggests that subcutaneous anchor securement systems (SASS) are shown to be more effective at keeping central catheters in place, compared to either suture-based or adhesive device-based securement methods, according to Eloquest Healthcare, Inc., a privately held medical device company.
healio.com
FDA designates recall of pump used in cardiac surgery as class I
The FDA has designated the recall of a pump used in cardiac surgery as class I, the most serious kind. LivaNova (TandemLife) recalled the LifeSPARC system, which is used for full or partial cardiopulmonary bypass or temporary circulatory bypass in open surgical procedures because of a software malfunction, according to an agency press release.
neurologylive.com
Understanding Safety, Amyloid-Related Imaging Abnormalities With Lecanemab: Sharon Cohen, MD, FRCPC
The neurologist and assistant professor at the University of Toronto discussed the real, but tepid significance of amyloid-related imaging abnormalities seen from lecanemab in early-stage Alzheimer disease. [WATCH TIME: 3 minutes]. WATCH TIME: 3 minutes. "You can’t go without MRI monitoring, but in skilled hands, it’s generally a safe therapy,...
