Cleveland Jewish News
Arab Israeli Balad party disqualified from running in upcoming elections
The Israeli Central Elections Committee prohibited the Palestinian nationalist party Balad from participating in the country’s November elections on Thursday after approving a petition alleging that the organization challenges Israel’s status as a Jewish and democratic state. Balad and some of its legislators have been disqualified by previous...
Cleveland Jewish News
Giorgia Meloni: ‘I believe that the existence of Israel is vital’
It appears that history is about to be made in Italy: Giorgia Meloni, the 45-year old leader of the national conservative party Fratelli d’Italia (Brothers of Italy), who has pledged to fight mass immigration and Islamization and has been very critical of the European Union, is poised to become the country’s first female prime minister.
Cleveland Jewish News
UN Security Council hails Lapid’s ‘two-state’ commitment, questions Israeli couterterrorism ops
As the United Nations Security Council met on Wednesday, a recurrent theme emerged. Council members lauded Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid’s support for a two-state solution, while simultaneously expressing concern over growing instability in Jerusalem, Judea and Samaria. The council held its monthly briefing and consultations on the Israeli-Palestinian...
Cleveland Jewish News
US ‘deeply concerned’ by security situation in Judea and Samaria
U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price on Wednesday called on both Israel and the Palestinian Authority to “de-escalate” soaring tensions in the West Bank, known in Israel as Judea and Samaria. “This year alone, more than 100 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank and more than...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israel’s atomic energy chief: Israel and the world cannot tolerate a nuclear Iran
Israel’s Atomic Energy Commission head Moshe Edri said on Wednesday that neither Israel nor the world can allow Iran to obtain nuclear weapons. Speaking at the sixty-sixth General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Vienna, Edri said that it was now clear that Iran’s nuclear program was military in nature.
Cleveland Jewish News
Signs Yom Kippur is almost here in Israel
Is there any other country in the world that goes silent once a year for more than 24 hours? In Israel, from the eve of Yom Kippur (Tuesday, October 4) until an hour after sunset the next night, there’s no traffic apart from emergency vehicles, no TV or radio broadcasts, all shops, restaurants, offices are closed, and there are no flights in or out of the country.
Cleveland Jewish News
Israel kills 4, wounds at least 44 in military raid in Jenin, prompting Fatah call for ‘day of rage’
(JTA) — Israeli troops killed four Palestinians and wounded at least 44 Wednesday in Jenin, the West Bank town that was the locus of a wave of terrorist attacks earlier this year and has been the target of sustained military raids since. Fatah, the ruling party in the Palestinian...
Cleveland Jewish News
Death toll in Iran protests exceeds 80 says human rights group
As the ongoing protests in Iran reached their two-week mark on Friday, the death toll has reportedly exceeded 80 people. Iranians have been protesting against the regime since the Sept. 16 killing of Mahsa Amini, 22, who was arrested for “unsuitable attire” by the Islamic Republic’s “morality police” and then beaten to death.
Cleveland Jewish News
Political factors delaying Israel’s sale of Arrow-3 to Germany
The lack of a green light from the United States is delaying the export of the Israeli Arrow-3 anti-ballistic missile interception system to Germany, a Western technical observer has confirmed to JNS. Israel has worked for months to persuade the U.S. to allow the sale of Arrow-3, developed by Israel...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israel-S. Korea trade deal to go into effect in December
South Korea’s National Assembly has ratified a free trade accord with Israel, and it will take effect on December 1. Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid welcomed the news on Twitter. “Great news: the first-ever free trade agreement between Israel and a country in Asia has been ratified,” said Lapid....
Cleveland Jewish News
Get out your crystal ball – take my 5783 Jewish pundit quiz
Every year at this time, we assess the events of the previous 12 months and wonder whether things could possibly get worse. Though our lives are as full of blessings as they are of challenges, the answer – when it comes to the state of the world – is generally, “Yes, you bet they can.”
Cleveland Jewish News
How an accidental activist became the ‘foreign minister of the Jewish people’
(JTA) — As a newly arrived American exchange teacher at a Moscow public school in 1974, David Harris was discreetly handed a small piece of paper by a young girl passing him in the hallway. “I clenched it in my fist, and opened it in a stall in the...
Cleveland Jewish News
Italian Jews worry and wait as Giorgia Meloni, far-right leader, prepares to take power
(JTA) — The success of Giorgia Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party in Italy’s national election last week means the country is poised to have its most right-wing government since World War II, when Italy was Hitler’s staunchest ally in Europe. The prospect has unnerved many Italian...
Cleveland Jewish News
Biden administration wants ‘thorough’ inquiry into death of 7-year-old Palestinian boy
WASHINGTON (JTA) — The Biden administration’s State Department demanded a “thorough and immediate” investigation into the death of a 7-year-old after Israeli soldiers visited his West Bank home. “The U.S. is heartbroken to learn of the death of an innocent Palestinian child,” State Department spokesman Vedandt...
Cleveland Jewish News
US-Israel economic cooperation ‘has not fully utilized its potential,’ strategic meetings reveal
Despite the close relationship between the U.S. and Israel, their economic partnership has lagged behind America’s cooperation with other allies, participants expressed on Wednesday at the first high-level strategic dialogue meetings on American-Israeli technology collaboration in Washington, D.C. An Israeli delegation joined a roundtable discussion at the White House...
19 killed, including 3 elite Guard members, in Iran attack
Iran's official IRNA news agency reports that an attack by armed separatists on a police station in a southeastern city has killed 19 people, including three members of Iran's elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard
Cleveland Jewish News
US-Israel strategic dialogue on critical technologies to convene at White House
An Israeli delegation will participate in a strategic dialogue with U.S. officials at the White House on Wednesday, according to the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office. The event was agreed upon during the visit by U.S. President Joe Biden to Israel in July 2022, and was part of the Jerusalem Declaration signed by Biden and Israeli Premier Yair Lapid at the time.
Cleveland Jewish News
Jewish woman to be knighted for helping Sephardic Jews gain Spanish citizenship
(JTA) — Doreen Alhadeff was the first American Jew granted Spanish citizenship under Spain’s 2015 law to repatriate Sephardic Jews from around the world. Now she is going to be knighted by Spain’s monarchy for helping others obtain that same citizenship. Alhadeff, a 72-year-old real estate agent...
Cleveland Jewish News
President Biden wishes rabbis and Jewish clergy well on High Holidays Zoom call
Shortly after hosting the White House’s first-ever Rosh Hashanah reception on Friday, U.S. President Joe Biden joined rabbis and Jewish clergy for a High Holidays call on Zoom. Biden started by expressing his sympathies with those affected by Hurricane Ian’s destructive path through Florida. “I know it’s especially...
Cleveland Jewish News
Qatari delegate to UN in Geneva deletes Twitter account after watchdog exposes antisemitic, homophobic tweets
(JTA) — The Qatari envoy to United Nations agencies based in Geneva deleted her Twitter account after a watchdog exposed antisemitic and homophobic tweets. Hillel Neuer, the director of United Nations Watch, which tracks anti-Israel and anti-Jewish bias among other bigotries at the United Nations, reported Tuesday that Hend al-Muftah had deleted her account.
