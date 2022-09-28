Read full article on original website
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
Cleveland Jewish News
Political factors delaying Israel’s sale of Arrow-3 to Germany
The lack of a green light from the United States is delaying the export of the Israeli Arrow-3 anti-ballistic missile interception system to Germany, a Western technical observer has confirmed to JNS. Israel has worked for months to persuade the U.S. to allow the sale of Arrow-3, developed by Israel...
Ukraine encircles key city; Russia intensifies bombing
KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Ukrainian forces encircled the strategic eastern city of Lyman on Saturday in a counteroffensive that has humiliated the Kremlin, while Russian bombardments intensified after Moscow illegally annexed a swath of Ukrainian territory in a sharp escalation of the war. In the northeast, Ukrainian...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israel to allow 24-hour access at border crossing with Jordan
Israel will open the Allenby Bridge border crossing between the West Bank and Jordan for 24-hour access beginning Oct. 24, roughly one month after U.S. President Joe Biden set the target date during his visit to Israel in July. “We welcome news that Allenby/King Hussein Bridge will be open 24/7...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israel’s atomic energy chief: Israel and the world cannot tolerate a nuclear Iran
Israel’s Atomic Energy Commission head Moshe Edri said on Wednesday that neither Israel nor the world can allow Iran to obtain nuclear weapons. Speaking at the sixty-sixth General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Vienna, Edri said that it was now clear that Iran’s nuclear program was military in nature.
Cleveland Jewish News
Giorgia Meloni: ‘I believe that the existence of Israel is vital’
It appears that history is about to be made in Italy: Giorgia Meloni, the 45-year old leader of the national conservative party Fratelli d’Italia (Brothers of Italy), who has pledged to fight mass immigration and Islamization and has been very critical of the European Union, is poised to become the country’s first female prime minister.
Cleveland Jewish News
Over half of BDS-exposed US students support boycott
Upon learning earlier this month that more than half of those attending American universities have been exposed to BDS messaging, Israel’s Foreign Ministry conducted a survey among students from the United States. Many students interested in politics expressed support for a boycott of Israel, with private school students and...
Cleveland Jewish News
UN Security Council hails Lapid’s ‘two-state’ commitment, questions Israeli couterterrorism ops
As the United Nations Security Council met on Wednesday, a recurrent theme emerged. Council members lauded Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid’s support for a two-state solution, while simultaneously expressing concern over growing instability in Jerusalem, Judea and Samaria. The council held its monthly briefing and consultations on the Israeli-Palestinian...
Cleveland Jewish News
Putin illegally annexes Ukraine land; Kyiv seeks NATO entry
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin signed treaties Friday to illegally annex more occupied Ukrainian territory in a sharp escalation of his war. Ukraine's president countered with a surprise application to join the NATO military alliance. Putin’s land-grab and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s signing of what he said...
Russia-Ukraine war: Ukrainian forces enter Lyman a day after Putin declares city part of Russia – live
Luhansk governor says Russian troops trapped in Lyman asked commanders if they could retreat but request was turned down
Cleveland Jewish News
Israel-South Korea free trade agreement passes final hurdle
South Korea ratified its free trade agreement with Israel on Tuesday. It’s the first FTA that Israel has signed with an Asian country. The agreement goes into force on Dec. 1. Israel exports about $1.5 billion annually to South Korea and imports $2 billion in goods. “South Korea is...
Russia accused of ‘kidnapping’ head of Ukraine nuclear plant
Ukraine’s nuclear power provider has accused Russia of “kidnapping” the head of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, a facility now occupied by Vladimir Putin’s troops.Russian forces seized the director-general of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Ihor Murashov, around 4pm on Friday, Ukrainian state nuclear company Energoatom said.Energoatom said Russian troops stopped Mr Murashov’s car, blindfolded him and took him to an undisclosed location.“His detention by (Russia) jeopardizes the safety of Ukraine and Europe’s largest nuclear power plant,” said Energoatom President Petro Kotin said.Mr Kotin demanded Russia immediately release Mr Murashov.Russia did not immediately acknowledge seizing the plant director.The Zaporizhzhia plant,...
Cleveland Jewish News
Lapid meeting 'not something we take for granted'
Prior to his U.N. General Assembly address, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid met with about 35 leaders from the Jewish Federations of North America and the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations Sept. 21, including current and former Clevelanders. From the Jewish Federation of Cleveland were President Erika...
Cleveland Jewish News
Get out your crystal ball – take my 5783 Jewish pundit quiz
Every year at this time, we assess the events of the previous 12 months and wonder whether things could possibly get worse. Though our lives are as full of blessings as they are of challenges, the answer – when it comes to the state of the world – is generally, “Yes, you bet they can.”
Cleveland Jewish News
US downs Iranian drone
The American military’s Central Command announced on Wednesday that it “brought down” an Iranian drone near Erbil, in Iraq’s Kurdish region, as it threatened U.S. personnel in the area. “At approximately 2:10 PM local time, U.S. forces brought down an Iranian [Qods] Mohajer-6 Unmanned Aerial Vehicle...
Cleveland Jewish News
Arab Israeli Balad party disqualified from running in upcoming elections
The Israeli Central Elections Committee prohibited the Palestinian nationalist party Balad from participating in the country’s November elections on Thursday after approving a petition alleging that the organization challenges Israel’s status as a Jewish and democratic state. Balad and some of its legislators have been disqualified by previous...
Cleveland Jewish News
Signs Yom Kippur is almost here in Israel
Is there any other country in the world that goes silent once a year for more than 24 hours? In Israel, from the eve of Yom Kippur (Tuesday, October 4) until an hour after sunset the next night, there’s no traffic apart from emergency vehicles, no TV or radio broadcasts, all shops, restaurants, offices are closed, and there are no flights in or out of the country.
Cleveland Jewish News
Israel kills 4, wounds at least 44 in military raid in Jenin, prompting Fatah call for ‘day of rage’
(JTA) — Israeli troops killed four Palestinians and wounded at least 44 Wednesday in Jenin, the West Bank town that was the locus of a wave of terrorist attacks earlier this year and has been the target of sustained military raids since. Fatah, the ruling party in the Palestinian...
Cleveland Jewish News
Portuguese court loosens rules for rabbi charged in Roman Abramovich Sephardic citizenship probe
(JTA) — Since March, Rabbi Daniel Litvak has been required to appear three times a week at the magistrate’s office in Porto, the Portuguese city where he is accused of submitting fraudulent citizenship applications for Sephardic Jews. His passports were confiscated and he was barred from contacting the lawyer who is the other defendant in the criminal case against him.
LAW・
Cleveland Jewish News
Qatari delegate to UN in Geneva deletes Twitter account after watchdog exposes antisemitic, homophobic tweets
(JTA) — The Qatari envoy to United Nations agencies based in Geneva deleted her Twitter account after a watchdog exposed antisemitic and homophobic tweets. Hillel Neuer, the director of United Nations Watch, which tracks anti-Israel and anti-Jewish bias among other bigotries at the United Nations, reported Tuesday that Hend al-Muftah had deleted her account.
