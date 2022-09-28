Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
Former Revolut employees launch Solvo, an app that simplifies crypto investing
Earlier this year, Solvo raised a $3.5 million seed round from Index Ventures with CoinFund and FJ Labs also participating. Since then, the company has put together a small team of 10 people and started working on its iOS app. The main thesis behind Solvo is that cryptocurrencies are still...
crowdfundinsider.com
ACH Colombia Provides Enhanced Digital Payments Experience with Volante Technologies
Volante Technologies, which claims to be the global leader in cloud payments and financial messaging, announced that ACH Colombia, a financial technology company, “has gone live with a new banking portal featuring a superior digital payments experience aligned with the social media and ecommerce platforms customers use in their daily lives.”
This Y Combinator-backed fintech provides loans to small businesses in Africa. Check out the 10-slide pitch deck Numida used to raise $12.3 million.
The funding round was led by Serena Williams' fund Serena Ventures with additional backing coming from the likes of Y Combinator and Breega.
TechCrunch
Is investor bullishness on embedded insurtech warranted?
Having recently polled investors on all things insurtech, we were curious to know if the market remained as bullish on embedded insurance as last year — and whether it was warranted. “Personally, I remain bullish on embedded insurance,” Brewer Lane Ventures general partner Martha Notaras told TechCrunch. “Many insurance...
monitordaily.com
SMBC Closes and Leads $1.28B Project Financing for QTS Realty Trust
SMBC, a member of SMBC Group, closed and led a $1.28 billion financing for QTS Realty Trust (QTS) to design and construct a new state-of-the-art data center campus. SMBC acted as the sole coordinating lead arranger, sole bookrunner, green loan coordinator and administrative agent. The transaction is in addition to...
A White Woman In Texas Is Suing Amazon Over a Program Giving $10,000 Stipends To Minority Entrepreneurs To Launch Delivery Startups
A white woman is suing the retail giant Amazon over a program providing $10,000 stipends to entrepreneurs of color to launch their own delivery startups. According to the Washington Free Beacon delivers packages nationwide by contracting with local delivery service partners, which are outside businesses that deliver parcels. As part of the effort and to reduce barriers to entry for minority businesses, Amazon created a diversity grant offering people of color $10,000 to build and launch their own delivery business and become service partners.
Akanda Plans First Shipment of Medical Cannabis to Germany and Anticipates Leading Market Share Position
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2022-- International medical cannabis platform company Akanda Corp. (“Akanda” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AKAN) expects to take a leading position in the fast-growing German medical cannabis market, as it prepares for first export shipment from its Portugal-based Holigen operation in the coming weeks. Akanda’s EU GMP certified indoor grow facility in Sintra received its first purchase order and is expected to make its first export shipment to Germany imminently. Akanda recently entered into an agreement to deliver 1,000 kilograms of high-grade medical cannabis flower to German pharmacies through the Cansativa platform. Cansativa is the only company in Germany permitted to distribute domestically grown cannabis. Cansativa will have a right of first refusal (ROFR) to take on additional quantities that could result in the full capacity utilization of Holigen’s 2,000 kilograms per annum indoor production capacity. The deal ranks as one of the largest supply agreements in the European medical cannabis industry. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220926005198/en/ Akanda prepares first export shipment to Germany of high THC indoor cultivated premium cannabis from its Portugal-based Holigen operation in the coming weeks (Photo: Business Wire)
protocol.com
Amazon just expanded a risky fintech product to more warehouse workers
Amazon announced pay raises and the rollout of new benefit programs to warehouse employees Wednesday. But one of those products may pose increased risks to the company’s most precarious workers: the expanded rollout of Amazon’s Anytime Pay Program. The program, first announced in October 2020, allows employees to...
A Chinese game company has appointed the world’s first humanoid robot as its CEO
The world of technology continues to meet the firsts. Recently, the China-based mobile game company NetDragon Websoft appointed an artificial intelligence-supported virtual human being as the general manager named "Tang Yu." The appointment was made on August 26 and the virtual CEO, Ms. Tang Yu started her position in the...
geekwire.com
Fundamentals for Startups: From Startup Hall to Series C: How to build a unicorn that will change the world
Online only (access link to come after registration) https://comotion.uw.edu/news-events/upcoming-events/?trumbaEmbed=view%3Devent%26eventid%3D161858002. Eight years after recognizing the need to completely reimagine the technical interviewing process, Karat now helps some of the world’s largest companies like Indeed, Amazon, and Intuit meet their hiring goals for software engineers. But the company isn’t stopping there — following a recent investment from tennis champion Serena Williams, Karat is now working to double the number of Black software engineers in the U.S. through its flagship purpose program Brilliant Black Minds. Hear from Karat co-founder and president Jeff Spector about the importance of mission and purpose as they work to tackle some of tech’s biggest challenges, and learn the lessons you can incorporate when building your own world-changing startup.
TechCrunch
Scale Venture Partners closes $900M for fund to back software startups
Now it’s Scale Venture Partners’ turn, announcing it secured $900 million in committed capital for its eighth fund, also its largest since forming in 2000. The fund was raised in 120 days over the summer, partner Rory O’Driscoll told TechCrunch. Known for backing enterprise software, the firm...
TechCrunch
8 investors weigh in on the state of insurtech in Q3 2022
All this M&A activity and repricing in the public insurtech cohort left us wondering about their private peers: Are the same trends at play, and to what extent?. Investors across North America and Europe agreed that while insurtech has suffered as investors sought out more profitable sectors, the sector is still alive and thriving. “I do not believe the insurtech market to be dead, because it is still a multi-billion-dollar market,” Hélène Falchier, partner at Portage Ventures, told TechCrunch.
TechCrunch
Italy’s Satispay raises €320M at a €1B+ valuation with backing from Block, Tencent and more for its indy payment network
The Milan-based startup — which currently has 3,000,000 consumers and 200,000 merchants (both SMBs and larger retailers) among its users — has raised €320 million ($305 million as of today, based on the current uber-strong dollar). CEO and co-founder Alberto Dalmasso confirmed to us that this Series D catapults the company’s valuation to over €1 billion (at present, around $955 million).
TechCrunch
Why build a fintech any more when you can just raise €20M and white-label it to banks?
The latest is fintech SaaS provider Toqio, which has now closed €20 million in funding. We last caught up with Toqio, a fintech platform with a white-label digital finance SaaS that allows anyone to launch a new fintech product, last year when it raised $9.4 million seed round. This...
TechCrunch
Crypto trading-focused blockchain Sei launches $50M ecosystem fund
While many layer-1 blockchains out there were built for a pretty general purpose, other networks were designed around very specific use cases. Sei, a layer-1 blockchain designed for trading, has launched a $50 million ecosystem and liquidity fund to support new decentralized finance (DeFi) applications on its platform, its co-founders Jeff Feng and Jay Jog exclusively told TechCrunch.
TechCrunch
VCs at Index Ventures, Serena Ventures, NEA and Volition Capital join Startup Battlefield judges
This year’s contenders will have to work hard to impress the seasoned VCs who will hear their pitches and follow up with a tough Q&A. We’re excited to announce that we’ve added a fifth tranche of judges — be sure to check out the other Startup Battlefield VCs judges in rounds one, two, three and four.
Community Banks Get SMB Leg Up With FinTech Lending Platform
One doesn’t build a FinTech in New Zealand — with a population of five million souls and a bit more than half a million SMBs — to scale only in New Zealand. As Dave Lewis, CEO of Ranqx, told PYMNTS’ Karen Webster, the goal was always to go big in the bid to fix what ails millions of small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) seeking faster access to capital from banks and other lenders across the globe.
CoinDesk
Crypto Is Quietly Thriving in Sub-Saharan Africa: Chainalysis Report
Small retail payments in Sub-Saharan Africa are powering exceptional crypto adoption and usage, with the region conducting the world’s highest proportion (80%) of crypto retail payments of less than $1,000, according to a report by blockchain data firm Chainalysis. The report also highlights how peer-to-peer transactions are more common...
TechCrunch
500 Global’s take on the rising competition among startup accelerators
The new 500 fund has a strategy similar to Y Combinator’s continuity fund, which exists for growth-stage investments and contrasts with Techstars, which recently closed an $8 million pre-seed fund for startups too early for even its own accelerator. This repositioning of 500 Global’s brand and priorities sets a...
TechCrunch
Tokenization is key to linking TradFi to the blockchain
At Chainlink’s SmartCon 2022 conference, the “Bridging Traditional Finance and DeFi” panel discussed how interoperability could drive greater success for crypto in traditional markets. (Blockchain interoperability is when different chains communicate with each other. Tokenization is turning assets into digital tokens so investors could own fractional bits of the underlying asset.)
