Ederson Does Not Get Any Minutes For Brazil

Manchester City's first-choice goalkeeper Ederson did not manager to get on the pitch in the latest international break.

All the international sides will have used this round of fixtures to make sure they are as prepared as possible for the World Cup due this being the last chance for the managers to see their players as a group before the big tournament in Qatar which kicks off in November.

Players will be hoping to impress their national side managers for one final time to ensure that they will be on the plane to the middle east.

European sides have had the Nations League to help them prepare for the tournament whereas sides from South and North America as well as Africa and Asia have had to set up friendlies to help them get ready.

Brazil have played against Ghana and Tunisia in their warmup games with the two sides also in the World Cup.

Ederson not given a chance to impress for Brazil

Brazil, who are regarded as one of the favourites for the competition under Tite, won both of their games against the African sides.

Against Ghana they won 3-0 thanks to goals from defender Marquinhos and a brace from Richarlison with Liverpool's Alisson in goal.

They then went onto beat Tunisia 5-1 with goals from Raphinha , Richarlison, Neymar and Pedro with Alisson again playing the full 90 minutes so it would appear that Jurgen Klopp's man is the preferred option going into the World Cup which will be a shame for Ederson.

