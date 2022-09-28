ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Ederson Does Not Get Any Minutes For Brazil

By Elliot Thompson
City Transfer Room
City Transfer Room
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25HBmy_0iDDAVSQ00

Manchester City's first-choice goalkeeper Ederson did not manager to get on the pitch in the latest international break.

View the original article to see embedded media.

All the international sides will have used this round of fixtures to make sure they are as prepared as possible for the World Cup due this being the last chance for the managers to see their players as a group before the big tournament in Qatar which kicks off in November.

Players will be hoping to impress their national side managers for one final time to ensure that they will be on the plane to the middle east.

European sides have had the Nations League to help them prepare for the tournament whereas sides from South and North America as well as Africa and Asia have had to set up friendlies to help them get ready.

Brazil have played against Ghana and Tunisia in their warmup games with the two sides also in the World Cup.

IMAGO / ANP

Ederson not given a chance to impress for Brazil

Brazil, who are regarded as one of the favourites for the competition under Tite, won both of their games against the African sides.

Against Ghana they won 3-0 thanks to goals from defender Marquinhos and a brace from Richarlison with Liverpool's Alisson in goal.

They then went onto beat Tunisia 5-1 with goals from Raphinha , Richarlison, Neymar and Pedro with Alisson again playing the full 90 minutes so it would appear that Jurgen Klopp's man is the preferred option going into the World Cup which will be a shame for Ederson.

Read More Manchester City Coverage:

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

T﻿ransfer news: Cancelo and Haaland targets for Real Madrid

Real Madrid will attempt to sign Manchester City and Portugal full-back Joao Cancelo, 28, next summer and are also planning a move for City's 22-year-old Norway striker Erling Haaland in 2024. (AS - in Spanish), external. Haaland's father, former Nottingham Forest, Leeds and Manchester City midfielder Alfie, has suggested his...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leon Bailey
Person
Gary Neville
Person
Marquinhos
Person
Neymar
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Alisson
The Associated Press

World Cup Watch: European giants showing flaws before Qatar

LONDON (AP) — All roads now lead to Qatar. With the conclusion of the group stage of the Nations League, Europe’s top soccer countries have played their final competitive games ahead of the World Cup. Here’s how things are shaping up for a continent that has provided the last four winners of the World Cup. Spoiler alert: it could be better.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Bruno Fernandes insists there is 'no need for a soap opera' around Cristiano Ronaldo after his Portugal and Man United team-mate's poor display in defeat to Spain - and insists 'goals will appear' for the under-fire forward

Bruno Fernandes has defended his Manchester United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo after the 37-year-old came under fire for his performance in Portugal's 1-0 defeat to Spain on Tuesday. Despite an impressive win over the Czech Republic on Saturday to go top of Nations League Group A2, the loss to Spain means...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Manchester United#European#The Nations League#African#Raphinha
SB Nation

Chelsea owners ‘in talks’ to start multi-club network with Portimonense — report

Having been knocked back by Santos in Brazil and Socheaux in France, Chelsea’s proposed multi-club network might get started with Portimonense in Portugal instead. According to the Evening Standard, Chelsea’s owners and CEO President of Business Tom Glick (who has a fair bit of experience in this sort of thing) are “in talks” with the Portuguese top division side, who were apparently recommended as a target ripe for acquisition by super-agent Jorge Mendes.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Bayern Chief on Mané Struggles: “Sadio Still Needs a Little Time”

For Liverpool and their fans, much of the talk around the club’s struggles to start the 2022-23 season has focused on the departure over the summer of Sadio Mané, with many asking if the 30-year-old’s departure is at the root of their issues. While Mané leaving and...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Ghana
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Tunisia
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
ESPN

Betting tips for Week 9 English Premier League games and more

Soccer continues this week with Premier League games and more. So which team should you be betting and what are the big storylines? Our analysts are here to offer all the input you need. Odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook. The EPL is back in business this weekend after sitting out...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

R﻿ashford wins player of the month award

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. M﻿arcus Rashford has been named Premier League Player of the Month for September. M﻿anchester United's number 10 was involved in all four league goals scored this month, with two goals and two assists in the games against Leicester and Arsenal.
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Arteta: Arsenal have learned from Tottenham embarrassment

Mikel Arteta believes his Arsenal squad are better equipped to handle the emotion of a north London derby than when they suffered a 3-0 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur in May. The Gunners host rivals Spurs at Emirates Stadium on Saturday lunchtime aiming to extend their stay at the top of the Premier League -- almost five months after a damaging defeat helped Antonio Conte's side pip them to Champions League qualification.
MLS
BBC

Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's home burgled

The home of Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards and Liverpool footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has been burgled. The couple were in the property when the break-in took place in Wilmslow, Cheshire at about 22:45 BST on Tuesday, Cheshire Constabulary said. Jewellery and handbags were stolen and officers appealed for anyone with...
CELEBRITIES
City Transfer Room

City Transfer Room

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
442K+
Views
ABOUT

City Transfer Room is a FanNation channel covering the Manchester City Football Club

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchestercity

Comments / 0

Community Policy