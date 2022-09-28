ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Chicago

Disney Reaches Deal With Activist Investor Third Point, Will Add Former Meta Executive to Its Board

Disney has reached a deal with activist investor Dan Loeb's Third Point. The agreement includes adding former Meta executive Carolyn Everson to its board of directors. The deal comes weeks after Third Point took a new stake in Disney valued at about $1 billion, or 0.4% of the company, and urged the media company to spin out its sports property, ESPN.
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

