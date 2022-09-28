ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Gamespot

Apex Legends Mobile - Rhapsody's Remix Event Guide

Apex Legends Mobile's fifth battle pass is just a few days away, but this event-packed season isn't over quite yet. Players have until October 4 to complete one final seasonal Hyperbeat quest in return for free cosmetics, Mission Cards, currency, and other useful items. The good news: Rhapsody's Remix can easily be completed in a single day, and the prizes are well worth the effort.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

If you have a Netflix subscription, don’t sleep on the service’s games

When Netflix first announced it was pushing into video games, the news was met with some healthy skepticism. By that point, we’d seen a few non-gaming companies like Google and Amazon try to elbow into the space with services that struggled to deliver strong, consistent content. Netflix seemed doomed to go down the same path when it launched its first batch of games, an unimpressive list that included mobile games. That slow start may have put the steamer on the wrong foot as only 1% of subscribers were reportedly engaging with its gaming offerings earlier this year.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brass Instrument#Streamer#Design#Video Game#Indie
Gamespot

Overwatch 2 - Fantastic Update But Stumbles As A Sequel

We got hands on time with Overwatch 2 early access ahead of the launch on October 4th, 2022. Overwatch 2 will be heading to multiple platforms including: PC, Xbox Series X and S, and PlayStation 4 and 5. Players who have previously played Overwatch will have access to the original roster, whereas brand new players will have to play through matches to unlock them all. Additionally there will be a battle pass that will allow players to unlock the new heroes coming to the game.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

6 Games Are Free To Stream For Prime Members In October

Google Stadia is shutting down its servers, but Amazon’s game streaming platform, Luna, is still going strong. In fact, October will see the addition of six games to the Prime Gaming Channel--which is offered free to all Prime members. This includes a few quirky indies, a highly rated FPS, and more. Luna can be streamed on PC, Mac, mobile, or through any compatible Amazon Fire devices.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Pokemon Go Evolving Stars Event Features Cosmoem

The cosmic pokemon, Cosmoem, will arrive in Pokemon Go for the first time during the Evolving Stars Event. The event runs from October 5 at 10 AM to October 11 at 8 PM local time. Cosmoem is a Psychic Legendary Pokemon, and is the evolution of Cosmog. Players can trigger...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Vampire Survivors 1.0 Launches On October 20

After several months of early access development, roguelike shoot-'em-up Vampire Survivors will launch as a complete game on October 20. The v1.0 edition will introduce minor tweaks in balancing items to try to make them more useful, new achievements will be added, and several existing achievements will receive different unlock conditions for anyone who hasn't acquired them yet.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Debuts Mind-Bending New Subtitled Promo

Warner Bros. Japan Anime has released the first English subtitled trailer for Season 3 of Mob Psycho 100. The breakout anime adapting the manga comes to Hulu on October 5. The anime was a breakout hit when it debuted in 2016, with its winning fanfare and easy-to-love hero, and truly inspired strange supernatural focus. Like the manga before it, the anime sees Shigeo Kageyama, nicknamed Mob, attempting to live a normal high school life when he's secretly one of the most powerful espers in the world. (Mob also works part-time for Reigen, the self-proclaimed "Greatest Psychic of the 21st Century" who is a fraudster but the only one Mob can truly be himself around.) Shigeo is so strong that he has to keep his emotions in check or risk losing control of his psychic powers. There's still time to catch up on the first two seasons on Crunchyroll before October 5, but if you just need a quick refresher before checking out the new trailer below, the show's official Twitter has also shared a quick video looking back at Seasons 1 and 2.
COMICS
Gamespot

Cyberpunk 2077 IS BACK, BABYYYY

CD Projekt Red has spent over a year patching Cyberpunk 2077, and recently, patch 1.6 released. Many game breaking bugs have been patched at this point, and especially for PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5. However, what seems to have relit the fire under Cyberpunk 2077 is Netlfix and Studio Trigger's recent anime: Cyberpunk: Edgerunners.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Today's Wordle Answer (#466) - September 29, 2022

Who doesn't enjoy a little Thursday Wordle action every now and again? We're back with another edition of our Wordle guides, this time on September 29. Today's answer might require some to open their vocabulary a tiny bit more than normal, as the Wordle isn't too common of a word. However, there aren't tricky letters to trip players up, so most should be able to get it eventually.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

The Callisto Protocol - The Truth of Black Iron Trailer

You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. The Callisto Protocol - The Truth of Black Iron Trailer. The Truth of Black Iron - Discover what terrifying secrets lie beneath Black Iron Prison in The Callisto Protocol, an all-new sci-fi survival horror game coming to PC and Consoles on December 2, 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
happygamer.com

Some Players In Apex Legends’ Latest Limited-Time Mode LTM, Gun Run, Have Stumbled Onto An Easter Egg Involving The Stuffed Dinosaur Nessie

Some lucky players have been discovering an Easter egg involving Nessie in Gun Run, a new chaotic LTM introduced in Season 14 of Apex Legends. Even if Respawn Entertainment has added a unique heirloom for Loba in this content update for the game, Gun Run, which is part of the Beast of Prey Collection Event, is likely the major attraction.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Cyberpunk 2077 Players Want Stadia Cloud Saves | GameSpot News

If you missed it, Google announced that its cloud streaming service Stadia will officially be shut down on January 18, 2023. All Stadia hardware purchases made through the Google Store will be refunded, including games and add-on content purchased from that specific storefront. Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the games...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

A Plague Tale: Requiem Has Way Too Many Damn Rats Thanks To Extra Console Ratpower

Rats were a defining feature of A Plague Tale: Innocence when it first came out in 2019, a physical embodiment of the Plague that was sweeping through Europe and a swarm that had to be avoided at all costs. For the upcoming sequel, A Plague Tale: Requiem, developer Asobo Studio has revealed how it has used current-gen console and PC power to push the limits on its unique rat technology, dialing up the number of rodents to a disgustingly impressive new level.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Halo 3: 10 Things You Never Knew

It was Halo 3's anniversary last week, but as popular as the game is, there's probably a few things you don't know about it. So thankfully GameSpot has a video covering 10 things you never knew about Halo 3.. The original Halo featured a poster of a cat called Jonesy...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Happy Birthday, Nintendo 64: Here Are The Best N64 Games Of All Time

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. September 29, 2022 marks the 26th anniversary of the Nintendo 64. To celebrate the occasion, we've updated and expanded our roundup of the best N64 games of all time.
