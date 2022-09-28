Read full article on original website
Gamespot
Apex Legends Mobile - Rhapsody's Remix Event Guide
Apex Legends Mobile's fifth battle pass is just a few days away, but this event-packed season isn't over quite yet. Players have until October 4 to complete one final seasonal Hyperbeat quest in return for free cosmetics, Mission Cards, currency, and other useful items. The good news: Rhapsody's Remix can easily be completed in a single day, and the prizes are well worth the effort.
WoW player impressively recreates WotLK in Unreal Engine 5, misses actual Wrath Classic launch
A version of Northrend good enough to secure a job offer for the Riot MMO
Digital Trends
If you have a Netflix subscription, don’t sleep on the service’s games
When Netflix first announced it was pushing into video games, the news was met with some healthy skepticism. By that point, we’d seen a few non-gaming companies like Google and Amazon try to elbow into the space with services that struggled to deliver strong, consistent content. Netflix seemed doomed to go down the same path when it launched its first batch of games, an unimpressive list that included mobile games. That slow start may have put the steamer on the wrong foot as only 1% of subscribers were reportedly engaging with its gaming offerings earlier this year.
Best PS5 games to play right now
Take full advantage of your new console with these best PS5 games
Gamespot
Overwatch 2 - Fantastic Update But Stumbles As A Sequel
We got hands on time with Overwatch 2 early access ahead of the launch on October 4th, 2022. Overwatch 2 will be heading to multiple platforms including: PC, Xbox Series X and S, and PlayStation 4 and 5. Players who have previously played Overwatch will have access to the original roster, whereas brand new players will have to play through matches to unlock them all. Additionally there will be a battle pass that will allow players to unlock the new heroes coming to the game.
Gamespot
6 Games Are Free To Stream For Prime Members In October
Google Stadia is shutting down its servers, but Amazon’s game streaming platform, Luna, is still going strong. In fact, October will see the addition of six games to the Prime Gaming Channel--which is offered free to all Prime members. This includes a few quirky indies, a highly rated FPS, and more. Luna can be streamed on PC, Mac, mobile, or through any compatible Amazon Fire devices.
Gamespot
The Callisto Protocol's Latest Trailer Features Blood, Guts, And One Of The Boys
A new trailer for The Callisto Protocol has gone live, and as you'd expect from previous footage of the sci-fi horror, it's full of gore, violent dismemberment, and guts being spilled everywhere. The big reveal in this trailer is the appearance of a new character played by Karen Fukuhara, who...
Gamespot
Pokemon Go Evolving Stars Event Features Cosmoem
The cosmic pokemon, Cosmoem, will arrive in Pokemon Go for the first time during the Evolving Stars Event. The event runs from October 5 at 10 AM to October 11 at 8 PM local time. Cosmoem is a Psychic Legendary Pokemon, and is the evolution of Cosmog. Players can trigger...
Gamespot
Vampire Survivors 1.0 Launches On October 20
After several months of early access development, roguelike shoot-'em-up Vampire Survivors will launch as a complete game on October 20. The v1.0 edition will introduce minor tweaks in balancing items to try to make them more useful, new achievements will be added, and several existing achievements will receive different unlock conditions for anyone who hasn't acquired them yet.
Gamespot
Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Debuts Mind-Bending New Subtitled Promo
Warner Bros. Japan Anime has released the first English subtitled trailer for Season 3 of Mob Psycho 100. The breakout anime adapting the manga comes to Hulu on October 5. The anime was a breakout hit when it debuted in 2016, with its winning fanfare and easy-to-love hero, and truly inspired strange supernatural focus. Like the manga before it, the anime sees Shigeo Kageyama, nicknamed Mob, attempting to live a normal high school life when he's secretly one of the most powerful espers in the world. (Mob also works part-time for Reigen, the self-proclaimed "Greatest Psychic of the 21st Century" who is a fraudster but the only one Mob can truly be himself around.) Shigeo is so strong that he has to keep his emotions in check or risk losing control of his psychic powers. There's still time to catch up on the first two seasons on Crunchyroll before October 5, but if you just need a quick refresher before checking out the new trailer below, the show's official Twitter has also shared a quick video looking back at Seasons 1 and 2.
Gamespot
Memory Puzzle - Mile High Fun
Gamespot
Cyberpunk 2077 IS BACK, BABYYYY
CD Projekt Red has spent over a year patching Cyberpunk 2077, and recently, patch 1.6 released. Many game breaking bugs have been patched at this point, and especially for PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5. However, what seems to have relit the fire under Cyberpunk 2077 is Netlfix and Studio Trigger's recent anime: Cyberpunk: Edgerunners.
Gamespot
Today's Wordle Answer (#466) - September 29, 2022
Who doesn't enjoy a little Thursday Wordle action every now and again? We're back with another edition of our Wordle guides, this time on September 29. Today's answer might require some to open their vocabulary a tiny bit more than normal, as the Wordle isn't too common of a word. However, there aren't tricky letters to trip players up, so most should be able to get it eventually.
Gamespot
The Callisto Protocol - The Truth of Black Iron Trailer
You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. The Callisto Protocol - The Truth of Black Iron Trailer. The Truth of Black Iron - Discover what terrifying secrets lie beneath Black Iron Prison in The Callisto Protocol, an all-new sci-fi survival horror game coming to PC and Consoles on December 2, 2022.
happygamer.com
Some Players In Apex Legends’ Latest Limited-Time Mode LTM, Gun Run, Have Stumbled Onto An Easter Egg Involving The Stuffed Dinosaur Nessie
Some lucky players have been discovering an Easter egg involving Nessie in Gun Run, a new chaotic LTM introduced in Season 14 of Apex Legends. Even if Respawn Entertainment has added a unique heirloom for Loba in this content update for the game, Gun Run, which is part of the Beast of Prey Collection Event, is likely the major attraction.
Gamespot
Paper Bride 3: Unresolved Love
Gamespot
Cyberpunk 2077 Players Want Stadia Cloud Saves | GameSpot News
If you missed it, Google announced that its cloud streaming service Stadia will officially be shut down on January 18, 2023. All Stadia hardware purchases made through the Google Store will be refunded, including games and add-on content purchased from that specific storefront. Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the games...
Gamespot
A Plague Tale: Requiem Has Way Too Many Damn Rats Thanks To Extra Console Ratpower
Rats were a defining feature of A Plague Tale: Innocence when it first came out in 2019, a physical embodiment of the Plague that was sweeping through Europe and a swarm that had to be avoided at all costs. For the upcoming sequel, A Plague Tale: Requiem, developer Asobo Studio has revealed how it has used current-gen console and PC power to push the limits on its unique rat technology, dialing up the number of rodents to a disgustingly impressive new level.
Gamespot
Halo 3: 10 Things You Never Knew
It was Halo 3's anniversary last week, but as popular as the game is, there's probably a few things you don't know about it. So thankfully GameSpot has a video covering 10 things you never knew about Halo 3.. The original Halo featured a poster of a cat called Jonesy...
Gamespot
Happy Birthday, Nintendo 64: Here Are The Best N64 Games Of All Time
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. September 29, 2022 marks the 26th anniversary of the Nintendo 64. To celebrate the occasion, we've updated and expanded our roundup of the best N64 games of all time.
