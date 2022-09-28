Fatal accident involving pedestrian under investigation in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A fatal traffic accident shut down all southbound lanes of Interstate 25 near the Broadmoor World Arena overnight Wednesday.

The crash happened near the exit for Circle Dr. and Lake Ave., between the MLK Bypass and the Broadmoor World Arena. The westbound lanes of the MLK Bypass were also closed overnight. All impacted lanes have since reopened.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says a woman was struck by a semi truck and declared dead at the scene around 1:10 a.m. At this time alcohol and speed are not suspected to be factors in this crash.

This is a developing story. We will pass along more information as we receive it.

