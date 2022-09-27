ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SentinelOne Singularity Marketplace Expands with New XDR Integrations for Email, Compliance, and Cloud

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SentinelOne (NYSE: S), an autonomous cybersecurity platform company, today announced integrations with Armorblox, anecdotes, and Perception Point, adding new Singularity Marketplace applications. The new integrations expand Singularity XDR’s email security, compliance, and cloud detection and triage use cases. “SentinelOne remains steadfast in our commitment...
WEBINAR: 2022 State of IDS/IPS: Adapt or Die?

The 2022 State of IDS/IPS survey revealed that 80% of organizations use one or more IDS/IPS, demonstrating that it continues to be one of the most widely deployed security tools in the world. However, respondents also raised serious concerns about IDS/IPS’ ability to detect and protect against the most advanced threats.
How analyzing employee behavior can improve your cybersecurity posture

This blog was written by an independent guest blogger. Despite the ongoing rise in social engineering attacks, the idea that cybersecurity is only about technology manifests within most of our minds. Organizations often neglect human behavior's impact on their cybersecurity postures. Instead, they spend lavishly on endpoint security tools, threat hunting programs, and building incident response plans.
American Fast Company website shutdown after Cyber Attack

Fast Company that offers technology and business news through print and online circulation was hit by a cyber-attack recently, promoting the company to shut it down on a temporary note. Details are in that the hackers took control of the Content Management System and sent obscene messages to the home screens of Apple news subscribers from Tuesday night.
