SentinelOne Singularity Marketplace Expands with New XDR Integrations for Email, Compliance, and Cloud
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SentinelOne (NYSE: S), an autonomous cybersecurity platform company, today announced integrations with Armorblox, anecdotes, and Perception Point, adding new Singularity Marketplace applications. The new integrations expand Singularity XDR’s email security, compliance, and cloud detection and triage use cases. “SentinelOne remains steadfast in our commitment...
IDC Financial Insights Recognizes CSI as a Top Fintech Provider for 11th Consecutive Year
PADUCAH, Ky.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) (OTCQX: CSVI), a provider of end-to-end fintech and regtech solutions, has been named by IDC Financial Insights to its “2022 IDC FinTech Rankings” for the 11th consecutive year. The annual ranking highlights the top 100 global technology providers in the industry.
WEBINAR: 2022 State of IDS/IPS: Adapt or Die?
The 2022 State of IDS/IPS survey revealed that 80% of organizations use one or more IDS/IPS, demonstrating that it continues to be one of the most widely deployed security tools in the world. However, respondents also raised serious concerns about IDS/IPS’ ability to detect and protect against the most advanced threats.
How analyzing employee behavior can improve your cybersecurity posture
This blog was written by an independent guest blogger. Despite the ongoing rise in social engineering attacks, the idea that cybersecurity is only about technology manifests within most of our minds. Organizations often neglect human behavior's impact on their cybersecurity postures. Instead, they spend lavishly on endpoint security tools, threat hunting programs, and building incident response plans.
American Fast Company website shutdown after Cyber Attack
Fast Company that offers technology and business news through print and online circulation was hit by a cyber-attack recently, promoting the company to shut it down on a temporary note. Details are in that the hackers took control of the Content Management System and sent obscene messages to the home screens of Apple news subscribers from Tuesday night.
