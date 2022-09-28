Read full article on original website
Related
Trump begs for donations from Mar-a-Lago as Hurricane Ian wreaks destruction across Florida
Donald Trump turned to social media to plead for donations to his political campaign as parts of Florida began rescue and recovery efforts following Hurricane Ian. Speaking in a video on Wednesday from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, southern Florida, the former president pleaded for donations to his Save America PAC ahead of a fundraising deadline.
Florida's Charlie Crist says DOJ should intervene after Ron DeSantis' 'disgusting and vile move' sending migrants to Martha's Vineyard
Crist didn't offer his own solutions for immigration reform if he were to be elected governor, saying only, "I'm a humane person."
‘Huge mistake’: DeSantis’ migrant transports could undercut support in South Florida
The move by DeSantis dominated the radio and television airwaves in South Florida — where large swaths of Hispanic voters live.
President Biden Calls Tampa Mayor But Declines To Call Florida Governor
Democratic Tampa Mayor Jane Castor took a phone call from President Biden on Tuesday during a press conference about the city’s response to Hurricane Ian. While speaking about the impending storm, Castor pulled out her cell phone and said, “I think I got a call from
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘This was all a scam’: Migrants reveal DeSantis plans for Delaware flight
Days after a group of migrants boarded planes chartered by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard, a woman was recruiting other migrants to board another flight – this time from San Antonio to Delaware.The flight ultimately never happened. State agencies, local aid groups and the White House had coordinated with officials at a coastal airport anticipating the arrival of another plane organised by Florida’s Republican governor.But around the same time that Mr DeSantis defended his scheme on Fox News, arguing that migrants on the unannounced flights to the Massachusetts island had signed waivers to “voluntarily” board...
MSNBC
'No government' DeSantis is about to become a big government Republican former Florida rep. says
Hurricane Ian has caused a level of damage that required federal government assistance in order to rebuild. "In a time of tragedy people need help. Where Ron DeSantis is a 'no government' conservative, he's about to become a Big Government Republican,” former Florida congressman David Jolly tells Joy Reid.Sept. 30, 2022.
DeSantis Praises Biden as Florida Gov. Changes Tone Before Hurricane Ian
The pair spoke on Tuesday night on the eve the powerful storm is expected to make landfall in Florida.
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
RELATED PEOPLE
DeSantis news - live: DeSantis migrant flight funding revealed as Florida governor’s polls surge
A group of 48 mostly Venezeulan migrants who the state of Florida transported in a surprise flight to Martha’s Vineyard last week have sued governor Ron DeSantis for the “fraudulent and discriminatory scheme.”The class- action lawsuit comes as at least two law enforcement agencies are also investigating the actions of Ron DeSantis and Greg Abbott for potential illegality.A new report has revelaed the funding for Mr DeSantis’s migrant flights. The contractor hired by the governor is a longtime GOP donor. Meanwhile, a plane reportedly full of asylum-seekers heading from Texas to Delaware so far hasn’t materialised, even as officials...
Florida lawmaker plans to file lawsuit to block more DeSantis migrant flights
A Democratic lawmaker in Florida is expected to file a lawsuit seeking to block Gov. Ron DeSantis from transporting any more migrants from the southern border to other states.
Russia-Ukraine war: Ukrainian forces close in on Lyman; head of nuclear plant reported abducted – live
Luhansk governor says Russian troops trapped in Lyman asked commanders if they could retreat but request was turned down
CNN 10: The big stories of the day, explained in 10 minutes
This Friday on CNN 10, Floridians are getting a first look at the damage brought on by Hurricane Ian as search and rescue teams continue to respond to calls. And we’re taking a detailed look at virtual real estate in the Metaverse.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Charlie Crist attacks Gov. DeSantis' insurance failures
“The wise sailor flees the storm as it gathers,” Laenor Velayrion said in the last episode of House of Dragon. The word of this fictional character echoes as insurance companies flee Florida amid one of the most devastating storms in recorded history.
'The police come here to hunt': Brazilian cops kill at 9 times the rate of U.S. law enforcement
The steep rise in police violence has been celebrated by President Jair Bolsonaro, who has pushed for laws that would provide immunity for officers who commit homicide in the line of duty.
19 killed, including 3 elite Guard members, in Iran attack
Iran's official IRNA news agency reports that an attack by armed separatists on a police station in a southeastern city has killed 19 people, including three members of Iran's elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard
Tampa Bay Times
In 3 years, these 6 Tampa Bay companies grew like wildfire. Here’s how.
From the economy’s crash at the onset of COVID-19 to supply chain and inflation issues that still pose recessionary threats, you can point to any number of reasons why a business might have struggled to grow over the last three years. What’s harder to explain is how a business...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
She joined Carter Center 40 years ago - and has known Jimmy forever
Bernstine W. Hollis has worked at the Carter Center in Atlanta since it opened four decades ago. But her relationship with Jimmy Carter goes back much further.
Superyacht linked to sanctioned Russian on sale for 29.5 million euros
Oct 1 (Reuters) - A U.S.-based luxury yacht broker is advertising for sale a 168-foot (51-metre) superyacht linked to sanctioned Russian billionaire Igor Kesaev for 29.5 million euros (roughly $29 million), according to an email seen by Reuters.
Tampa mayor gets Biden phone call live during press conference: 'I got a call from the president'
Tampa Mayor Jane Castor answered a phone call from President Biden on Tuesday during a press conference about preparations for Hurricane Ian. While speaking to the public ahead of the incoming hurricane, Castor pulled out her smartphone. "Don't be out there on the roads driving around, there's going to be...
Is Florida's Property Insurance Crisis Ron DeSantis' Achilles Heel?
Six insurance companies have shut down in Florida this year. DeSantis' opponent, Charlie Crist, has attacked him for it. Will it matter in November's election?
Comments / 0