ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
collegianonline.com

SermonAudio Vault safeguards sermons and serves students

SermonAudio, an online platform for storing and broadcasting sermons, recently set up servers known as The Vault at Bob Jones University on the second floor of the Mack Building. Steven Lee, who founded SermonAudio in 2000, said The Vault will serve to protect sermons from cancel culture and provide ministry opportunities for BJU students.
GREENVILLE, SC
collegianonline.com

Updated handbook focuses on discipleship and fine arts

Alumni visiting campus this year will immediately notice one of this year’s changes to campus policy: pedestrians now have the right of way. This change comes alongside many smaller changes in the new handbook guidelines for undergraduate students. The changes added more discipleship group meetings, streamlined fine arts attendance requirements and clarified existing policies.
GREENVILLE, SC
collegianonline.com

Alumni Building gets furniture upgrade

Several rooms in the Alumni Building received a furniture upgrade on Sept. 14-15, with new chairs and tables replacing older furniture. Seven classrooms received new furniture, while two other classrooms will use some repurposed furniture. “While the residence hall projects were underway this summer and more of the funds were...
GREENVILLE, SC
collegianonline.com

Homecoming to finish with a firework finale for the first time

Bob Jones University’s annual Homecoming and Family Weekend scheduled for Oct. 6-8 will give alumni, faculty, staff and students the chance to make lifelong memories as they enjoy events all over campus. Dawn Schlichting, the events coordinator for Alumni Relations, described Homecoming as an event designed to draw alumni...
GREENVILLE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
California State
State
Virginia State
City
Greenville, SC
State
Wisconsin State
collegianonline.com

BJU awarded for its quality by U.S. News & World Report

The 2022-23 U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges Ranking honored Bob Jones University with high rankings for regional universities in the South, best value, social mobility and undergraduate teaching. BJU President Steve Pettit announced the University’s recognition during chapel on Sept. 12, highlighting BJU’s ranking as a best value school. The ranking organization evaluated both the quality of the programs offered and the cost of edu- cation.
GREENVILLE, SC
collegianonline.com

Students find clarity while completing summer internships

Over the summer, many Bob Jones University students interned at different organizations, often at the recommendation of Career Services. Three students who spoke with Career Services and eventually received summer internships were Jonathan Hallas, Tana Paolino and Hart Zakaria. Jonathan Hallas, a senior double major in history and paralegal studies,...
GREENVILLE, SC
thelaurelofasheville.com

Outdoors: Negotiations Ongoing for Saluda Grade Rail Trail

Conserving Carolina is working with two other nonprofits, Upstate Forever and PAL (Play, Advocate, Live Well), to purchase the Saluda Grade rail corridor for a rail trail project. Like the Virginia Creeper Trail in Virginia and the Swamp Rabbit Trail in South Carolina, the 31-mile Saluda Grade Rail Trail would spur economic growth for the communities along its length and provide new outdoor recreation opportunities for visitors and locals. “Similar rail trails have spurred new businesses including restaurants, hotels and bicycle shops,” says Rebekah Robinson, assistant director for programs with Conserving Carolina. “A study conducted by Clemson University last year estimated the direct economic impact of the proposed Saluda Grade Trail at $27 to $30 million and that it would support 282 to 313 jobs.”
SALUDA, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Camps#Clemson University#Volunteers#The Student Mall#Bju#Camp Infinity
WYFF4.com

South Carolina schools announce Friday changes due to Ian impacts

GREENVILLE, S.C. — One school district has announced changes for Friday due to Tropical Storm Ian impacts. (We will continue to add to this story as we learn more) "Greenville County Schools is monitoring Hurricane Ian’s progress as it makes landfall in Florida today. GCS will proceed with normal, planned operations on Thursday.
GREENVILLE, SC
ghsindianpost.org

2022 Homecoming assembly

This past Friday, September 25th, Gaffney High had their first face to face assembly ever since covid struck in 2019. The classes that were recognized were 1962, 1972, 1982, 1992, 1997, 2002, and 2012. The class of 1962 celebrated their 60th anniversary! Did you know that in 1962 a gallon of gas cost 28 cents and a brand-new car averaged $3,125? Mr. Postman was one of the top songs of the year. At the Homecoming assembly, 4 students performed ‘Mr. Postman’ along with [name of man] who came in dressed up as a mailman handing out letters to the graduates. The top dance was the limbo. Students from theatre participated in the limbo dance along with acting out a scene from ‘Beverly Hillbillies’ – which was the top TV Show of 1962. The class of 1972 celebrated their 50th anniversary! A gallon of gas was 55 cents, and the average cost of a house was $27,550. The average monthly rent was $165. The top song of the year was Pass the Peas, which was performed by our Band of Gold. The dance team and colorguard performed with the band as well. The year 1982 will be celebrating their 40th year anniversary! A gallon of gas was 91 cents, the average cost of a new house is $82,000. Michael Jacksons groundbreaking Thriller album was released in 1982, the top songs was Let’s Get Physical and Eye of the Tigar, which was performed by some students who were acting like they could not workout and as if they were too weak. With Eye of the Tigar there was a little boy who was singing the song and the lighting went out and everybody turned on their flashlights waving them. Also, a group of dancers danced to Thriller, the top TV show was 60 minutes. The year 1992 celebrates their 30th anniversary. A gallon of gas costs $1:05, the average cost of a new house was $122,500. Did you know sirloin steak cost 3:38 cents!!! The top dance was Jump by Kris Kross, and the top movie was Batman returns. Students were fighting Batman and he was throwing them around and fighting them off also some students danced to Too Legit to Quit. The year 1997 celebrates their 25th anniversary! A gallon of gas costs $1:02, the average cost of a new house was $124,000. The top dance of that year was Barbie girl, and the top Tv show was Seinfeld. Thank you to everybody who joined us for our 2022 homecoming assembly! We hope you had a wonderful time!
GAFFNEY, SC
clemson.edu

New primary care Clemson Rural Health primary care clinic opens in Walhalla

‘Mission-driven’ outreach program expands its decade-long presence in Oconee County to a full-time facility focused on treating chronic disease. The Clemson Health Clinic at Walhalla (CHC-W) celebrated its grand opening and ribbon-cutting on September 29, 2022, marking the expansion of Clemson Rural Health’s outreach to South Carolina, both through fixed health care facilities and mobile health units. Elected and appointed officials hailed the opening as transformative, both for the long-abandoned building that the clinic now occupies and for the lives that will be changed by virtue of its services.
WALHALLA, SC
WSPA 7News

SC schools announce changes due to Hurricane Ian

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina schools announced that campuses and offices will be closed Friday due to the threat of high winds and heavy rain associated with Hurricane Ian. SPARTANBURG COUNTY All Spartanburg School Districts said their schools will hold an eLearning day. Students are not required to log on for live instruction. All […]
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Pettit
WYFF4.com

Heavy rainfall coming down in parts of the Upstate as Ian moves through

GREENVILLE, S.C. — What was once Hurricane Ian is now bringing heavy rain to parts of South Carolina and the Upstate, and the effects will continue through the night. The hurricane made landfall in Georgetown at 2:05 p.m. Friday as a Category 1 storm and was downgraded at 5 p.m., with still-powerful winds clocked at 70 mph.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville business needs paid helpers to assist with Florida clean-up

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville emergency response clean-up business called 3R, Inc. says they’re in need of employees to assist with cleaning up damage in Florida from Hurricane Ian. They say they need 30 employees such as technicians, forklift drivers, truck drivers, heavy equipment operators, and general...
GREENVILLE, SC
gsabusiness.com

Longtime downtown Greenville restaurant relocating

A longtime restaurant along the Reedy River in downtown Greenville is moving to another high-profile spot in the city. After 17 years at 318 S. Main St., Larkin’s On The River — well-known for its service, steak and seafood — is making a move one block over to Camperdown Plaza, according to a news release from Larkin’s Restaurant Group.
GREENVILLE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy