Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Flea Market in South Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensBelton, SC
Best Fall Activities in Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
Don't Miss The New York Renaissance FaireAlex RosadoTuxedo, NC
3 Great Taco Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
Related
collegianonline.com
SermonAudio Vault safeguards sermons and serves students
SermonAudio, an online platform for storing and broadcasting sermons, recently set up servers known as The Vault at Bob Jones University on the second floor of the Mack Building. Steven Lee, who founded SermonAudio in 2000, said The Vault will serve to protect sermons from cancel culture and provide ministry opportunities for BJU students.
collegianonline.com
Updated handbook focuses on discipleship and fine arts
Alumni visiting campus this year will immediately notice one of this year’s changes to campus policy: pedestrians now have the right of way. This change comes alongside many smaller changes in the new handbook guidelines for undergraduate students. The changes added more discipleship group meetings, streamlined fine arts attendance requirements and clarified existing policies.
collegianonline.com
Alumni Building gets furniture upgrade
Several rooms in the Alumni Building received a furniture upgrade on Sept. 14-15, with new chairs and tables replacing older furniture. Seven classrooms received new furniture, while two other classrooms will use some repurposed furniture. “While the residence hall projects were underway this summer and more of the funds were...
collegianonline.com
Homecoming to finish with a firework finale for the first time
Bob Jones University’s annual Homecoming and Family Weekend scheduled for Oct. 6-8 will give alumni, faculty, staff and students the chance to make lifelong memories as they enjoy events all over campus. Dawn Schlichting, the events coordinator for Alumni Relations, described Homecoming as an event designed to draw alumni...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Upstate Principal keeps his promise and goes skydiving after students hit fundraising goal
Daugherty said he's a man of his word, and this week, he kept a promise he made to students during the school's boosterthon fundraiser for the parent teacher organization.
collegianonline.com
BJU awarded for its quality by U.S. News & World Report
The 2022-23 U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges Ranking honored Bob Jones University with high rankings for regional universities in the South, best value, social mobility and undergraduate teaching. BJU President Steve Pettit announced the University’s recognition during chapel on Sept. 12, highlighting BJU’s ranking as a best value school. The ranking organization evaluated both the quality of the programs offered and the cost of edu- cation.
collegianonline.com
Students find clarity while completing summer internships
Over the summer, many Bob Jones University students interned at different organizations, often at the recommendation of Career Services. Three students who spoke with Career Services and eventually received summer internships were Jonathan Hallas, Tana Paolino and Hart Zakaria. Jonathan Hallas, a senior double major in history and paralegal studies,...
thelaurelofasheville.com
Outdoors: Negotiations Ongoing for Saluda Grade Rail Trail
Conserving Carolina is working with two other nonprofits, Upstate Forever and PAL (Play, Advocate, Live Well), to purchase the Saluda Grade rail corridor for a rail trail project. Like the Virginia Creeper Trail in Virginia and the Swamp Rabbit Trail in South Carolina, the 31-mile Saluda Grade Rail Trail would spur economic growth for the communities along its length and provide new outdoor recreation opportunities for visitors and locals. “Similar rail trails have spurred new businesses including restaurants, hotels and bicycle shops,” says Rebekah Robinson, assistant director for programs with Conserving Carolina. “A study conducted by Clemson University last year estimated the direct economic impact of the proposed Saluda Grade Trail at $27 to $30 million and that it would support 282 to 313 jobs.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
WYFF4.com
South Carolina schools announce Friday changes due to Ian impacts
GREENVILLE, S.C. — One school district has announced changes for Friday due to Tropical Storm Ian impacts. (We will continue to add to this story as we learn more) "Greenville County Schools is monitoring Hurricane Ian’s progress as it makes landfall in Florida today. GCS will proceed with normal, planned operations on Thursday.
ghsindianpost.org
2022 Homecoming assembly
This past Friday, September 25th, Gaffney High had their first face to face assembly ever since covid struck in 2019. The classes that were recognized were 1962, 1972, 1982, 1992, 1997, 2002, and 2012. The class of 1962 celebrated their 60th anniversary! Did you know that in 1962 a gallon of gas cost 28 cents and a brand-new car averaged $3,125? Mr. Postman was one of the top songs of the year. At the Homecoming assembly, 4 students performed ‘Mr. Postman’ along with [name of man] who came in dressed up as a mailman handing out letters to the graduates. The top dance was the limbo. Students from theatre participated in the limbo dance along with acting out a scene from ‘Beverly Hillbillies’ – which was the top TV Show of 1962. The class of 1972 celebrated their 50th anniversary! A gallon of gas was 55 cents, and the average cost of a house was $27,550. The average monthly rent was $165. The top song of the year was Pass the Peas, which was performed by our Band of Gold. The dance team and colorguard performed with the band as well. The year 1982 will be celebrating their 40th year anniversary! A gallon of gas was 91 cents, the average cost of a new house is $82,000. Michael Jacksons groundbreaking Thriller album was released in 1982, the top songs was Let’s Get Physical and Eye of the Tigar, which was performed by some students who were acting like they could not workout and as if they were too weak. With Eye of the Tigar there was a little boy who was singing the song and the lighting went out and everybody turned on their flashlights waving them. Also, a group of dancers danced to Thriller, the top TV show was 60 minutes. The year 1992 celebrates their 30th anniversary. A gallon of gas costs $1:05, the average cost of a new house was $122,500. Did you know sirloin steak cost 3:38 cents!!! The top dance was Jump by Kris Kross, and the top movie was Batman returns. Students were fighting Batman and he was throwing them around and fighting them off also some students danced to Too Legit to Quit. The year 1997 celebrates their 25th anniversary! A gallon of gas costs $1:02, the average cost of a new house was $124,000. The top dance of that year was Barbie girl, and the top Tv show was Seinfeld. Thank you to everybody who joined us for our 2022 homecoming assembly! We hope you had a wonderful time!
clemson.edu
New primary care Clemson Rural Health primary care clinic opens in Walhalla
‘Mission-driven’ outreach program expands its decade-long presence in Oconee County to a full-time facility focused on treating chronic disease. The Clemson Health Clinic at Walhalla (CHC-W) celebrated its grand opening and ribbon-cutting on September 29, 2022, marking the expansion of Clemson Rural Health’s outreach to South Carolina, both through fixed health care facilities and mobile health units. Elected and appointed officials hailed the opening as transformative, both for the long-abandoned building that the clinic now occupies and for the lives that will be changed by virtue of its services.
SC schools announce changes due to Hurricane Ian
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina schools announced that campuses and offices will be closed Friday due to the threat of high winds and heavy rain associated with Hurricane Ian. SPARTANBURG COUNTY All Spartanburg School Districts said their schools will hold an eLearning day. Students are not required to log on for live instruction. All […]
RELATED PEOPLE
WYFF4.com
Heavy rainfall coming down in parts of the Upstate as Ian moves through
GREENVILLE, S.C. — What was once Hurricane Ian is now bringing heavy rain to parts of South Carolina and the Upstate, and the effects will continue through the night. The hurricane made landfall in Georgetown at 2:05 p.m. Friday as a Category 1 storm and was downgraded at 5 p.m., with still-powerful winds clocked at 70 mph.
FOX Carolina
Greenville business needs paid helpers to assist with Florida clean-up
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville emergency response clean-up business called 3R, Inc. says they’re in need of employees to assist with cleaning up damage in Florida from Hurricane Ian. They say they need 30 employees such as technicians, forklift drivers, truck drivers, heavy equipment operators, and general...
Emergency services in the Upstate prepare for Hurricane Ian
As Hurricane Ian makes its way to South Carolina, emergency services in Upstate counties are preparing.
Tree falls on house in Spartanburg County, South Carolina
Winds caused problems Thursday in the Upstate.
gsabusiness.com
Longtime downtown Greenville restaurant relocating
A longtime restaurant along the Reedy River in downtown Greenville is moving to another high-profile spot in the city. After 17 years at 318 S. Main St., Larkin’s On The River — well-known for its service, steak and seafood — is making a move one block over to Camperdown Plaza, according to a news release from Larkin’s Restaurant Group.
Star-studded visitors headed to Death Valley for Clemson-N.C. State game
Clemson will again play host to some top prospects for Saturday’s 7:30 p.m. game against N.C. State at Death Valley. Here are some of the bigger names The Clemson Insider has confirmed as planned visitors (...)
WYFF4.com
Greenville County Schools addresses social media rumors about students acting like cats
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — Greenville County Schools released a message to students and their parents Wednesday: Before you believe social media rumors, talk to school officials. Superintendent Burke Royster addressed false rumors that have been circulating in the community and on social media locally and nationally at Tuesday night’s...
The Post and Courier
Cherokee County’s growing industrial sector adding $415 million commerce park
The newest industrial hotspot in the Upstate? It just might be Cherokee County, where a Chicago-based developer has announced plans to build a 3.6 million-square-foot commerce park in Gaffney. The developer Glenstar and Creek Lane Capital have announced a 290-acre tract in Gaffney will be the destination for their newest...
Comments / 0