This past Friday, September 25th, Gaffney High had their first face to face assembly ever since covid struck in 2019. The classes that were recognized were 1962, 1972, 1982, 1992, 1997, 2002, and 2012. The class of 1962 celebrated their 60th anniversary! Did you know that in 1962 a gallon of gas cost 28 cents and a brand-new car averaged $3,125? Mr. Postman was one of the top songs of the year. At the Homecoming assembly, 4 students performed ‘Mr. Postman’ along with [name of man] who came in dressed up as a mailman handing out letters to the graduates. The top dance was the limbo. Students from theatre participated in the limbo dance along with acting out a scene from ‘Beverly Hillbillies’ – which was the top TV Show of 1962. The class of 1972 celebrated their 50th anniversary! A gallon of gas was 55 cents, and the average cost of a house was $27,550. The average monthly rent was $165. The top song of the year was Pass the Peas, which was performed by our Band of Gold. The dance team and colorguard performed with the band as well. The year 1982 will be celebrating their 40th year anniversary! A gallon of gas was 91 cents, the average cost of a new house is $82,000. Michael Jacksons groundbreaking Thriller album was released in 1982, the top songs was Let’s Get Physical and Eye of the Tigar, which was performed by some students who were acting like they could not workout and as if they were too weak. With Eye of the Tigar there was a little boy who was singing the song and the lighting went out and everybody turned on their flashlights waving them. Also, a group of dancers danced to Thriller, the top TV show was 60 minutes. The year 1992 celebrates their 30th anniversary. A gallon of gas costs $1:05, the average cost of a new house was $122,500. Did you know sirloin steak cost 3:38 cents!!! The top dance was Jump by Kris Kross, and the top movie was Batman returns. Students were fighting Batman and he was throwing them around and fighting them off also some students danced to Too Legit to Quit. The year 1997 celebrates their 25th anniversary! A gallon of gas costs $1:02, the average cost of a new house was $124,000. The top dance of that year was Barbie girl, and the top Tv show was Seinfeld. Thank you to everybody who joined us for our 2022 homecoming assembly! We hope you had a wonderful time!

GAFFNEY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO