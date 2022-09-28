Read full article on original website
Related
Vogue
Amal Clooney Evokes Flapper Girl-Style In Gilded Versace
Dressed in a gilded Atelier Versace gown dripping with chandelier beads, Amal Clooney joined her husband George Clooney at the inaugural Albie Awards – a new event established by the couple and the Clooney Foundation to honour “global justice defenders [journalists, human rights leaders] who are at great risk for what they do” – in New York on Thursday night.
Vogue
Dua Lipa Takes A Page From Rihanna’s Book And Dresses Up Baggy Jeans
When Dua Lipa stepped out in New York City on 28 September, she inadvertently gave a masterclass in elevating classic pieces. The pop star, seen alongside her stylist Lorenzo Posocco, wore a black halter-neck bodysuit and an oversized leather blazer by Willy Chavarria. For that downtown babe effect, Lipa also dressed up her look with a backward Vogue x Puma Hat, which retails for a cool $30, and a tiny snake-print shoulder bag from London-based designer Charlotte Knowles.
Vogue
Palate-Cleansing Fashion Is On The Menu Next Season
The most mouthwatering motif of the spring/summer 2023 collections so far? Kim Kardashian twirling pomodoro-topped spaghetti into her lipsticked mouth, as part of the promotional images announcing #CiaoKim – her design collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana. Let’s break down the ingredients in Kim’s primi. Allow us to consider the...
Vogue
What Emma Raducanu Thought Of Her First Fashion Show
You may be used to seeing British tennis star Emma Raducanu playing on the court – but this week, the pro athlete traded in her trainers for heels to take in the latest fashions at Paris Fashion Week. While Raducanu has travelled the world for her various tournaments, she admits she has a soft spot for the City of Light. “I love Paris and the food, so I always try to have some good meals,” Raducanu says. “I was only in Paris for a very short time though, so I didn’t have a chance to do too much. I did get around the city a little bit – it’s so pretty!”
RELATED PEOPLE
Vogue
Sarah Jessica Parker Channelled Carrie Bradshaw At The Hocus Pocus 2 Premiere
In Sarah Jessica Parker’s new film, Hocus Pocus 2 (which premieres on 30 September 30), she may play an evil and slightly goofy witch who sucks the soul of children for fun – but her chic look for the movie’s New York City premiere this week had her channelling another one of her iconic screen characters. The outfit’s bold colours, silhouette and sky-high shoes were all something that Sex and The City’s Carrie Bradshaw would totally wear today.
Bella Hadid has ‘magical’ white slip dress spray-painted onto body mid-fashion show
Bella Hadid has taken Paris Fashion Week 2022 by storm after she had a “magical” white dress spray-painted onto her body while on the runway. The supermodel, 25, and her DIY latex dress made headlines after their appearence at the Coperni fashion show on Friday (30 September). Hadid’s attire and accompanying performance was dubbed a “celebration of women’s silhouettes from centuries past” by Coperni’s designers, Sébastien Meyer and Arnaud Vaillant.Hadid – whose hair was swept back into a neat, Hepburn-esque bun – first stepped onto the runway in nothing but a pair of heels and underwear. She covered her breasts with...
Vogue
5 Things To Know About Rick Owens’ Couture-ified SS23 Show
Inspired by his trips to Egypt, Rick Owens’ spring/summer 2023 show was virtually haute couture, finds Anders Christian Madsen. Here, the key takeaways from the show.
Vogue
Hailey Brings The Pastel Skirt Suit Bang Up To Date
Pierpaolo Piccioli’s scene-stealing fuchsia has been fashion’s favourite shade of pink for some time now, but Hailey Bieber is making the case for pastels. The model attended Saint Laurent’s blockbuster Paris Fashion Week show wearing a baby-pink look from creative director Anthony Vaccarello’s spring/summer 2022 collection.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Vogue
From YSL To Old Céline, Amber Valletta Talks Vogue Through Her Favourite Vintage Pieces
It’s fitting that Amber Valletta’s love of second-hand clothing began when she was a child. Supermodel, activist, eco-advocate and British Vogue’s contributing sustainability editor, she has a razor sharp and comprehensive understanding of the sustainability issues that have long plagued the fashion industry. “I spent every weekend at my grandparents' farm with all my cousins. During my weekend sleepovers, my grandmother Mary loved to takes us to shop second-hand at the local thrift store called, The Goodwill,” Valletta explains. “For me, it was like playing dress up looking through all the different clothes and accessories.”
Vogue
5 Things To Know About Balmain’s Renaissance-Inspired Show
Olivier Rousteing staged the spectacular Balmain Festival for his spring/summer 2023 show. Cher and Shygirl performed to press and 12,000 members of the public at the Stade Jean-Bouin arena, while Rousteing debuted his most sustainable collection to date, crafted from materials including banana peels, fallen wood and raffia. Scroll on for the key takeaways from the event.
Vogue
The It-Girl’s Autumn Is All About Leather
Goodbye to the gauzy mesh dresses that defined the summer of 2022 – fashion’s new mood is all about all leather everything. Street style is looking Matrix-esque: Bella Hadid’s worn leather nonstop throughout fashion month; Hailey Bieber has channeled the film’s protagonist Trinity in Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini and Saint Laurent; and Kendall has elevated her trackies with fitted outerwear.
Vogue
5 Things To Know About Christian Dior’s Baroque SS23 Show
From the cardboard grotto constructed by Eva Jospin to this season’s royal muse, Catherine de’ Medici, Dior’s spring/summer 2023 show was a history-infused exploration of baroque craft. Here’s how Maria Grazia Chiuri translated it for the Dior customer today.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Vogue
“It’s A Big Deal For Me”: Victoria Beckham On Her Paris Fashion Week Debut For SS23
This season marked Victoria Beckham’s first-ever show in Paris. Her collection demonstrated all the knowledge she has accumulated during her ten-plus years as a fashion insider – and all the ambition she still harbours. She filled the cloisters of the church within Val-de-Grâce with a haunting aria from Madame Butterfly and layered it with a throbbing, ticking, pungent beat by Chromatics. Then, she flexed her subversive and highly sexual muscle in complex dress constructions and deconstructed tailoring that showed new sides to her brand.
Vogue
Chloé’s Rave-Inspired Metallic Eye Takes Less Than A Minute To Recreate
“Fusion energy rave culture” is how Gabriela Hearst described the scene she created for today’s Chloé show. “It moves the stars, it moves you,” she explained of the solar power system that radiates from the sun and stars. In her interpretation (and rumoured IRL rave research), a party-hard Parisian iconoclast character came to life inside the Pavillon Vendôme. Rather than the barely-there beauty that’s become synonymous with the label, silver DIY painted lids and slicked-forward side parts played off lipstick red leather dresses, biker-chic jackets, and hot shorts.
Vogue
Hold Onto Your Hemlines! The Micro-Mini Just Got Even Shorter At Loewe
In Paris in 1947, Christian Dior unveiled his “New Look”, defined by opulent full skirts made from yards of fabric that defied the frugal and utilitarian post-wartime mood. More than half a century later, in the same city, Jonathan Anderson did quite the opposite. For Loewe’s spring/summer 2023 collection, unveiled at Le Garde Republicaine, the designer kept hemlines high – so high, in fact, they made last year’s viral Miu Miu micro-skirts look positively demure.
Vogue
Hey! Is That Kylie Jenner, Or A Very Glam Batgirl?
Kylie Jenner illustrated the power of a full-coverage look today in Paris. The beauty entrepreneur opted for a body-hugging dress at the Acne Studios’ spring 23 show. The dress felt like a modern twist on ’70s disco glamor with its dramatic winged sleeves, à la Donna Summer. Jenner completed the slightly campy look with some statement-making, Alien-esque sunglasses. The ensemble reads: “Batgirl at a Studio 54 party.” Fabulous.
Vogue
Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty Will Be The Metropolitan Museum Of Art’s Spring 2023 Costume Institute Exhibition
Karl Lagerfeld was a regular attendee at The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute, from the Seventh on Sale Benefit in 1991 to Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty in 2011 – and of course for the Chanel exhibition in 2005. And yet, says the Costume Institute’s Wendy Yu Curator in Charge, Andrew Bolton: “Karl never tired of telling me that fashion did not belong in a museum. When we worked on the Chanel show together he was incredibly generous in what he lent, but he was completely disinterested in the exhibition itself! He would say ‘fashion is not art – fashion belongs on the street, on women’s bodies, on men's bodies’.”
Vogue
Dua Lipa Is A High Fashion Audrey Hepburn
Dua Lipa is not afraid to make a statement when it comes to fashion, as evidenced by her sparkling custom Balenciaga onstage outfits, or the barely-there mini dresses by the likes of Ludovic de Saint Sernin and Dilara Findikoglu that are all over her IG feed. Her most recent look, however, explored a more classic take on style.
Vogue
“Am I Hopeful? Always. What’s The Alternative?”: Tilda Swinton On The Future Of The Film Industry
On 29 September, leading lights from the worlds of fashion and film gathered at The Londoner Hotel in Leicester Square for the inaugural BFI & Chanel Filmmaker Awards, presented at the institute’s biannual fundraising gala, Luminous. With the aim to celebrate the work of emerging talent in the UK and encourage originality and risk taking, the jury – chaired by Oscar-winner Tilda Swinton alongside British Vogue’s editor-in-chief Edward Enninful, the BFI’s CEO Ben Roberts and Le Cinéma Club founder Marie-Louise Khondji – set out to find four creatives who were pushing the boundaries of their practice.
Vogue
Vogue Ukraine Enters The Metaverse To Support The Country’s Fashion Talent
Vogue Ukraine is taking its first steps into the metaverse as it puts support for the Ukrainian fashion industry at the heart of its revised mission, as war continues to blight the country. Vogue has partnered with the NFT marketplace The Dematerialised (DMAT) to highlight the work of three designers: Bevza, Gudu and Ienki Ienki. All three brands will showcase their designs in Paris on 28 September during fashion week, before those physical garments are translated into NFTs, which will be able to buy via DMAT.
Comments / 0