Zacks.com
PNC Financial (PNC) Acquires Linga, Boosts Payment Technology
PNC - Free Report) closed the buyout of Linga, a point of sale (POS) and payment solutions firm. The latter provides a pre-eminent cloud-based restaurant operating system. Thus, it will expand PNC Financial’s ability to cater to the hospitality and restaurant industry clients. The financial terms of the deal...
ffnews.com
Mumsnet teams up with Chetwood Financial to launch new family-focused financial services
UK digital bank Chetwood Financial has today announced a new partnership with parenting forum Mumsnet, with plans to launch a new family-focused financial services proposition next year. Since acquiring a full banking licence back in 2018, Chetwood has focused on creating disruptive financial products for underserved segments of the market....
Community Banks Get SMB Leg Up With FinTech Lending Platform
One doesn’t build a FinTech in New Zealand — with a population of five million souls and a bit more than half a million SMBs — to scale only in New Zealand. As Dave Lewis, CEO of Ranqx, told PYMNTS’ Karen Webster, the goal was always to go big in the bid to fix what ails millions of small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) seeking faster access to capital from banks and other lenders across the globe.
Motley Fool
These 19 States Will Extend Emergency Food Benefit Payments Through October
Some states are still offering an extra $95 in emergency SNAP benefits. 19 states are still offering emergency allotments to SNAP recipients in October. SNAP benefits increase throughout America to match the increased cost of living on Oct. 1, 2022. If you don't qualify for SNAP benefits, reach out to...
Motley Fool
Stimulus Update: The Average Household Should Get a $8,581 Check in 2022 -- But Will It Happen?
Inflation spurred by the pandemic has prompted a need for big checks. The COVID-19 pandemic helped to cause record high inflation. American households will spend an extra $8,581 in 2022 due to inflation. Americans should get a stimulus check to help defray these costs, but that may not happen. Stimulus...
Motley Fool
Warren Buffett's Secret Portfolio Owns These 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks
Enbridge has increased its dividend for 27 consecutive years. Kinder Morgan is trouncing the S&P 500 with a stock that's still ridiculously cheap. Verizon Communications stock isn't performing well, but its dividend and valuation are attractive. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Motley Fool
SNAP Payments to Increase 12.5% in October. Max Benefit for Family of Four Now $939
Food benefits are increasing to match the higher cost of living. The 2023 SNAP food benefit increase takes effect on Oct. 1, 2022. The maximum SNAP benefit for a family of four will increase by $104 in most of the country. Double up schemes and cash back apps may help...
Banking Industry Claims Zelle is Safest Way to Move Money
Industry research group shares data on Zelle vs. other platforms, highlights safety of Zelle transactions. The Bank Policy Institute (BPI), a nonprofit research and advocacy group backed by banking industry interests, has released data it says indicates Zelle is the safest way for consumers to move money. The data compares Zelle transactions to those of other peer-to-peer players such as Venmo (owned by PayPal) and Cash App.
crowdfundinsider.com
Berlin’s Grover Receives €270M in Funding from Asset Manager M&G
Grover, the consumer-tech subscription platform, has finalized a new €270 million debt financing facility with M&G, the international asset manager. With the fresh capital, Grover will “expand its product inventory to serve rising demand from customers in existing markets such as Germany, Spain, Netherlands, and Austria and into new European markets.”
crowdfundinsider.com
ACH Colombia Provides Enhanced Digital Payments Experience with Volante Technologies
Volante Technologies, which claims to be the global leader in cloud payments and financial messaging, announced that ACH Colombia, a financial technology company, “has gone live with a new banking portal featuring a superior digital payments experience aligned with the social media and ecommerce platforms customers use in their daily lives.”
ffnews.com
HSBC and Nova Credit Launch Partnership to Offer Customers Borderless International Credit Checking
Nova Credit, the world’s leading consumer-permissioned credit bureau, today announced that it has partnered with HSBC to provide the bank with global access to its cross-border credit data product, Credit Passport®, creating more opportunities for credit access to cross-border customers across the globe. This partnership will allow HSBC to access the translated credit history of new-to-country consumers as part of their credit applications, upon their permission. This innovative solution will enable the bank to make more real-time application approvals responsibly and at a greater scale. The first deployment, with HSBC Singapore, launched in May.
SPANX, LLC Promotes Kim Jones to CEO, Expands Executive Team to Support Rapid Growth
ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 30, 2022-- SPANX, LLC, the mission-driven womenswear brand founded by Sara Blakely, today announced that Kim Jones has been promoted to Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. A company veteran, Jones most recently served as President and CFO, and in her new role, will oversee the company’s corporate strategy and global operations. With over two decades of experience providing strategic leadership to high-growth companies, Jones has a 15-year tenure with the brand and was named President in 2018. Prior to SPANX, she was the Chief Executive Officer at Sweetwater Brewing Company and, earlier in her career, she held finance positions at Ernst & Young, The Coca-Cola Company and EarthLink. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220930005075/en/ Spanx CEO, Kim Jones (Photo: Business Wire)
techunwrapped.com
Customer service is a source of income for 60% of Spanish organizations
The international CRM company, Salesforce, has launched the fifth edition of the report State of Service. It reflects the opinions of more than 8,000 professionals from 36 countries, 300 from Spain. The study analyzes how the priorities, challenges, success metrics and strategies in the world of corporate customer service, while their customers prioritize digital in these turbulent times for the economy.
VC Firm QED Acquires FinTech Executive Search Company
Global venture capital firm QED Investors is acquiring boutique search company Lingua Franca Search (LF Search), a startup specializing in placing FinTech and financial services professionals. Acquired for undisclosed terms, the purchase of LF Search aligns with QED’s investment strategy. The VC firm previously held a majority stake in LF...
Motley Fool
Dollar General (NYSE: DG)
You’re reading a free stock page from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Dollar General Company Info. Dollar General Corporation is a discount retailer in...
Motley Fool
Cohen & Steers, Inc.
The Company manages high-income equity portfolios, specializing in U.S. REITs, international real estate securities, preferred securities, utilities and cap value stocks. The best Bull and Bear pitches based on recency and number of recommendations. Read the most recent pitches from players about CNS. Recs. 0. gopyerk (67.56) Submitted: 4/11/2016 10:37:17...
Motley Fool
International Paper Company
A paper and packaging company that is complemented by a North American merchant distribution system, with primary markets and manufacturing operations in the United States, Europe, South America and Asia. Current Price $32.71 Mkt Cap $11.5B. Open $32.20 P/E Ratio 7.14. Prev. Close $32.71 Div. (Yield) $1.85 (5.8%) Daily Range...
dailyhodl.com
Abra CEO Predicts Crypto Rally After End of Strong Dollar, Says Digital Asset Banks To Take Over TradFi
The CEO of crypto wealth management platform Abra thinks the largest bank in the world in 20 years will be a “crypto bank.”. Bill Barhydt says in a new conversation with Anthony Scaramucci at Salt New York that the future biggest banks will either be the incumbent institutions who adapt to cryptos, or they will be replacement upstarts.
Motley Fool
Livewire EV, LLC
TMFJaguar (41.20) Submitted: 9/28/2022 10:30:11 AM :. If this was a money-making opp, I believe Harley would still own it. Find the members with the highest scoring picks in LVWR. Score Leader. Active (1) Ended (0) All (1) View Complete Scorecard ». Wall Street. See what the Wall Street professionals...
Motley Fool
This Fast-Growing Tech Stock Pays a Solid Dividend, and No One Talks About It.
Accenture's high return on invested capital makes it a top stock to invest in. A 1.5% dividend yield plus solid growth makes it a solid stock for investors near retirement. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
