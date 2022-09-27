ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 30, 2022-- SPANX, LLC, the mission-driven womenswear brand founded by Sara Blakely, today announced that Kim Jones has been promoted to Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. A company veteran, Jones most recently served as President and CFO, and in her new role, will oversee the company’s corporate strategy and global operations. With over two decades of experience providing strategic leadership to high-growth companies, Jones has a 15-year tenure with the brand and was named President in 2018. Prior to SPANX, she was the Chief Executive Officer at Sweetwater Brewing Company and, earlier in her career, she held finance positions at Ernst & Young, The Coca-Cola Company and EarthLink. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220930005075/en/ Spanx CEO, Kim Jones (Photo: Business Wire)

