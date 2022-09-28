ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture Online

China to lower port fees for cargoes by 20% in Q4

BEIJING, Sept 30 (Reuters) - China will lower port fees for cargoes by 20% in the fourth quarter of this year to promote stability and smooth flow of industrial and supply chains, the transport ministry said on Friday. Local governments are also encouraged to offer preferential fees during the COVID-19...
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat set for second monthly gain on Black Sea supply woes

SINGAPORE, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures edged higher on Friday, with the market poised for a second month of gains as concerns over supplies from the Black Sea region and adverse weather in key exporting countries supported prices. Corn gained ground, although the grain was on track to...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Oman has enough wheat reserves for six months, says Oman Flour Mills

DUBAI, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Oman has about 400,000 tonnes of wheat in storage, enough reserves to cover six months, Oman Flour Mills' chief operating officer said on Wednesday. The last wheat shipment to arrive was two weeks ago, a purchase from Ukraine of about 30,000 tonnes after the U.N.-brokered grain export deal, Ibrahim al-Amri told Reuters on the sidelines of an industry conference in Dubai.
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

India slashes base import price of palm oil, gold

MUMBAI, Oct 1 (Reuters) - India has slashed the base import prices of crude and refined palm oil, crude soya oil and gold, the government said in a statement late on Friday, as prices corrected in the world market. The government revises base import prices of edible oils, gold and silver every fortnight, and the prices are used to calculate the amount of tax an importer needs to pay. India is the world's biggest importer of edible oils and silver and the second-biggest consumer of gold. Commodity New price in $ Old price in $ Crude palm oil 937 996 RBD palm oil 982 1,019 RBD palmolein 998 1,035 Crude soya oil 1,257 1,362 Gold 533 549 Silver 608 635 Base prices for all commodities are in $ per tonne, except for gold and silver. The gold tariff is in $ per 10 grams and silver in $ per kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by William Mallard)
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

South Africa's 2022 maize harvest forecast 6.5% lower than last year

Sept 28 (Reuters) - South African farmers are expected to harvest 6.5% less maize in the 2021/2022 season compared with the previous season, the government's Crop Estimates Committee (CEC) said on Wednesday. The CEC's latest summer crop forecast estimates the 2022 harvest at 15.260 million tonnes, down from the 16.315...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Rain lifts Rhine water levels in Germany, helps cool off cargo rates

HAMBURG, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Water levels on the river Rhine in Germany have risen sharply after rain this week, approaching normal levels and helping cool off cargo shipping rates, vessel brokers and commodity traders said on Thursday. Prices for cargo shipping are falling as vessels are able to load...
ENVIRONMENT
Agriculture Online

Vietnam Jan-Sept rice exports at 5.4 mln tonnes, up 19.3% y/y- stats office

HANOI, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Vietnam's rice exports in the January-September period are estimated to have risen about 19.3% from a year earlier to 5.4 million tonnes, government data released on Thursday showed. Revenue from rice exports in the period is seen up 11.3% to $3.1 billion. September rice exports...
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

3 Big Things Today, September 30, 2022

1. Grain and Soybean Futures Rise in Overnight Trading. Grain and soybean futures were higher in overnight trading on concerns about shipments from Ukraine and unfavorable weather in South America. Russia is expected to annex parts of Ukraine today, allowing it to claim the territory as its own and assert...
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for Oct 5-11

MOSCOW, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Russia's agriculture ministry has set out its grain export taxes for Oct. 5-11 as follows: Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Oct 5-11 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,119.0 1,849.8 3,295.6 - indicative price, $/tonne 308.1 282.3 317.6 Sept 28-Oct 4 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,476.6 2,152.6 3,659.9 - indicative price, $/tonne 308.2 281.8 317.6 Sept 21-27 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,668.3 2,353.9 3,696.5 - indicative price, $/tonne 311.9 285.8 317.6 Sept 14-20 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,962.9 2,717.7 3,784.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 316.8 292.5 317.6 Sept 7-13 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,368.9 2,699.2 3,663.7 - indicative price, $/tonne 329.3 294.7 317.6 Aug 31-Sept 6 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,053.8 2,729.3 3,569.9 - indicative price, $/tonne 348.0 297.5 317.6 Aug 24-30 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,794.7 3,092.1 3,852.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 358.1 299.8 317.6 Aug 17-23 - tax, roubles/tonne 5,018.1 3,034.0 3,705.8 - indicative price, $/tonne 367.3 301.7 317.6 Aug 10-16 - tax, roubles/tonne 5,219.6 3,504.9 3,802.8 - indicative price, $/tonne 369.4 310.6 317.6 Russia's agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Polina Devitt Editing by David Goodman )
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Shipping prices drop as parts of Rhine return to normal depths

HAMBURG, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Water levels on the Rhine in Germany have risen sharply after rain this week, returning to normal levels of parts of the river and pushing down cargo shipping prices, vessel brokers and commodity traders said on Friday. Weeks of high temperatures and little rainfall in...
TRAFFIC
Agriculture Online

India's October rainfall seen above average -weather office

MUMBAI, Sept 30 (Reuters) - India is likely to receive above-average rainfall in October as La Nina conditions have developed, a senior official with the state-run weather office said on Friday. The country could get rainfall at 115% of a long-term average in October, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director general of the...
ENVIRONMENT
Agriculture Online

Putin: United States created nuclear precedent by bombing Japan

MOSCOW, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said the United States had created a "precedent" by using nuclear weapons against Japan at the end of World War Two, in a speech filled with hostility towards the West delivered from the Kremlin on Friday. Fears of nuclear war have...
MILITARY
Agriculture Online

Ukraine grain exports down 41.5% so far this season, ministry says

KYIV, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Ukraine's grain exports are down 41.5% year on year in the 2022/23 season so far at almost 8 million tonnes, but the pace of shipments is increasing gradually, agriculture ministry data showed on Wednesday. The country's grain exports have slumped since Russia invaded in February...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

U.S. corn, wheat supplies up from 2021 - government

CHICAGO, Sept 30 (Reuters) - U.S. supplies of corn and wheat were higher than a year ago but stocks remained tight at a time when export disruptions stemming from Russia's invasion of Ukraine have left buyers scrambling to find grain, the government said on Friday. Domestic stocks of corn stood...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Tereos slows sugar output as TotalEnergies halts fuel supplies

PARIS, Sept 29 (Reuters) - France's largest sugar maker Tereos had to slow output slightly at some factories after TotalEnergies said ongoing strikes at its refineries would prevent it from supplying diesel fuel until the end of the week, a spokesperson said on Thursday. Strikes over wage demands have disrupted...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME December hogs ease; U.S. hog herd shrinks

CHICAGO, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Benchmark December lean hog futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange eased on Thursday ahead of the U.S. Agriculture Department's quarterly hog and pigs report, released after the market closed. CME October hogs firmed 0.750 cent at 89.450 cents per lb, but most-active December hogs fell...
AGRICULTURE

