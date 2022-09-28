ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China's offshore yuan hits record low against dollar

By STR
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
The offshore yuan has hit its lowest level against the dollar on record /AFP

China's yuan hit a record low against the surging US dollar in offshore trading Wednesday, despite recent efforts by the country's central bank to shore up the currency.

The offshore yuan -- which is circulated outside mainland China and is more freely traded than currency in the domestic market -- fell to 7.2386 against the dollar on Wednesday, according to Bloomberg.

That is its weakest level since clearing banks in Hong Kong were given the go-ahead to open renminbi accounts freely in 2010.

The US Federal Reserve's increasingly hawkish tone and expectations of further interest rate hikes to fight soaring inflation have seen investors pile into the dollar, sending it to record or multi-decade peaks against other major currencies.

The onshore yuan, which is not freely convertible and limited to a two percent range on either side of a central parity rate set each day, also extended its slump to a 14-year low of 7.2297 per dollar Wednesday.

The depreciation comes despite recent efforts by the Chinese central bank to protect the currency's value without directly intervening, including a decision to raise the foreign exchange risk reserve ratio.

The move, announced by the People's Bank of China on Monday, effectively makes it more expensive for financial institutions to sell yuan and buy dollars.

The Chinese economy has been hammered in recent months by Covid-related curbs, extreme weather, and a property market slump.

The sharp slowdown in economic growth had led officials to announce a series of easing measures in recent months to provide support, but putting pressure on the yuan as the US Federal Reserve continues to tighten policy.

But the yuan's depreciation could mean "the central bank will have to at least pay more attention than in the past" to balancing domestic stimulus and its foreign exchange policies, Tianfeng Securities analysts wrote in a note Tuesday.

CoinDesk

Why Is the Dollar Crushing Global Currencies if Inflation Is so Bad?

While the declining domestic buying power of a dollar dominates headlines in the United States, American inflation is having a surprising impact around the globe: Nearly every major currency has fallen dramatically against the dollar over the past six months. That seems like a challenge to the relentless focus on monetary supply that is widespread among cryptocurrency adherents.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Us Dollar#Yuan#Us Federal Reserve#The Us Federal Reserve#Chinese
Fox News

New Philippines president fighting back against China's incursions

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has stepped up efforts to push back against Chinese incursions, lodging 52 protests against Beijing over disputes in the South China Sea. The diplomatic protests have been filed over what the Philippines called China's "illegal presence" in the South China Sea, where China has conducted...
nationalinterest.org

China Is Furious About Japan’s Military Modernization Plans

An article in the Chinese Communist Party-backed Global Times newspaper accuses Japan of being militaristic and renouncing its pacifist history. A Chinese-government-backed newspaper is signaling alarm in response to Japan’s expanded military budget and plans to research hypersonic missiles. An article in the Chinese Communist Party-backed Global Times newspaper...
NewsBreak
International Business Times

Taiwan Tensions: Philippines May Allow US Military To Use Its Bases In Case War Breaks Out

In the event of a China-Taiwan conflict, Philippines may allow the U.S. forces access to its military bases, the Philippine ambassador to the U.S. has said. In an interview to Japan's Nikkei, Ambassador Jose Manuel Romualdez said U.S. forces may be given access to Philippines' military bases provided "it is important" for the country "own security."
CNN

Asia’s richest man sees growing isolation for China

New Delhi CNN Business — Indian billionaire Gautam Adani says that China “will feel increasingly isolated” and the “foremost champion of globalization” would find it hard to bounce back from a period of economic weakness. Speaking at a conference in Singapore on Tuesday, Adani said...
CBS Minnesota

British pound slides to all-time low against the dollar

The pound is taking a pounding.The British currency has plunged, sliding against the U.S. dollar to touch an all-time low. It's a sign of the alarm in financial markets over new Prime Minister Liz Truss' emergency budget measures unveiled last week aimed at jump-starting the ailing economy.Investors are spooked by a sweeping package of tax cuts likely to cost tens of billions of pounds in extra government borrowing and amounts to a risky gamble to stave off a looming recession. Truss believes that tax cuts, especially for the wealthy, will encourage households to sock away more money, but that could...
Reuters

Analysis-U.S. has no appetite to intervene on behalf of falling pound, yen

WASHINGTON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The financial turmoil emanating from Britain and Japan is not yet enough to prompt the U.S. Treasury to intervene to buoy the battered pound or yen, with officials expressing no urgency to act, a stance foreign exchange market experts say is likely to hold unless much wider market disruptions develop.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

World shares sharply lower after wobbly day on Wall Street

TOKYO — (AP) — World shares tumbled Wednesday after a wobbly day on Wall Street as markets churned over the prospect of a possible recession. U.S. futures and oil prices declined and China’s yuan weakened sharply. Trading has been volatile since the Dow Jones Industrial Average followed...
AFP

AFP

