Read full article on original website
Related
clearadmit.com
Real Humans of the Chicago Booth MBA Class of 2024
This edition of our Real Humans: MBA Students series introduces some new members of the Chicago Booth MBA Class of 2024. The five students profiled here matriculated along with 616 other MBA candidates out of 4,352 applicants. Forty percent of the new class are women and 37 percent are international, representing 57 countries. Based on Federal reporting guidelines, 30 percent of U.S. students and permanent residents in the class identify as Asian American, four percent as Black/African American, 10 percent as Hispanic/Latinx, and four percent as multi-race.
The Future Of Brazil’s Democracy Is On The Ballot This Weekend
Far-right Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has sought to undermine his country's election in a major test of the world's fourth-largest democracy.
Comments / 0