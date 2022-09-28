This edition of our Real Humans: MBA Students series introduces some new members of the Chicago Booth MBA Class of 2024. The five students profiled here matriculated along with 616 other MBA candidates out of 4,352 applicants. Forty percent of the new class are women and 37 percent are international, representing 57 countries. Based on Federal reporting guidelines, 30 percent of U.S. students and permanent residents in the class identify as Asian American, four percent as Black/African American, 10 percent as Hispanic/Latinx, and four percent as multi-race.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO