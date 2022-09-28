Read full article on original website
Lil Wayne Once Refused to Touch Nicki Minaj in the Music Video for ‘High School’
Nicki Minaj once recalled a time where she had to convince Lil’ Wayne to touch her after the rapper refused in the video for the song ‘High School.’
Lil Kim's Daughter Was Born With a Rare Eye Condition
It goes without saying that Lil Kim is one of the biggest female hip hop stars to ever grace the genre. Over the course of the last nearly three decades, she has remained a constant face in the rap game and proven time and time again why she has been the recipient of some of the biggest awards and accolades in music.
Nicki Minaj Shares Video for “Super Freaky Girl”: Watch
Nicki Minaj has shared a video for her raunchy song “Super Freaky Girl.” The song interpolates Rick James’ 1981 hit “Super Freak.” In the track‘s visual, Minaj cosplays at James and appears as a Nicki Barbie complete with a pink home and robot kitty. Watch the clip, directed by Joseph Kahn, below.
Beyoncé and Jay-Z send flowers to Nicki Minaj congratulating her on Vanguard Award
Beyoncé and Jay-Z are taking a moment to congratulate fellow musician and friend Nicki Minaj. The successful rapper was recently honored with the MTV VMA Video Vanguard Award, which has only been given to a few select singers, including David Bowie, the Beatles, Tom Petty, Madonna, Janet...
PnB Rock’s girlfriend Stephanie Sibounheuang blamed for his shooting death by cruel trolls but she’s defended by Cardi B
The girlfriend of rapper PnB Rock has been defended by stars such as Cardi B after trolls blamed her for his shooting death. Rakim Hasheem Allen, 30, died in hospital after being shot during a restaurant robbery in Los Angeles on September 12. His death came months after the rapper...
Dr. Dre on Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show: “She Has the Opportunity to Really Blow Us Away”
Earlier this week, the NFL announced that it will partner with Apple Music as the sponsor for the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show. After rumors that Taylor Swift would be chosen as this year’s halftime performer began to circulate, Rihanna announced that she will officially be headlining the show. As part of the Super Bowl announcement, Dr. Dre sat down with Apple Music 1 host Ebro Darden to discuss Rihanna’s headlining performance.
NFL・
thesource.com
Dr. Dre to Rihanna on Forthcoming Super Bowl Performance: ‘Put the Right People Around You and Have Fun’
Following the reveal that Rihanna will lead the inaugural Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show, Dr. Dre joined Ebro Darden live today on Apple Music 1. Dr. Dre responded to the news, explained why he’s looking forward to Rihanna’s performance, and offered some guidance as she gets ready to sing on music’s largest stage.
hotnewhiphop.com
Saweetie On Past Relationship With Quavo: "I Knew It Was The One"
Saweetie has been linked to some of the hottest men in the game. From Keith Powers, to Justin Combs and allegedly Lil Baby, the Icy Girl's dating life has been a hot topic of conversation ever since she hit the scene. However, fans can't seem to shake her two and half year relationship with Quavo. The Migo and the "Tap In" rapper parted ways last year over what she she considered to be a "betrayal." No further details about the split were disclosed, but Saweetie did open up about the beloved partnership on the latest episode of Caresha Please.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nicki Minaj Fan Attempts To Snatch Rapper's Wig During Rolling Loud NY: Video
Nicki Minaj's fans go undeniably hard for her, but even their love for the Queen of Rap won't prevent them from attempting to snatch her wig from time to time. During her star-studded set at Rolling Loud New York this weekend, the 39-year-old made quite an impression on fans, bringing out guests like Lil Uzi Vert to perform their 2017 collab track, "The Way Life Goes," as well as names like BIA, G Herbo, and Fivio Foreign, but those weren't even the most talk-about moments from her headlining set.
hotnewhiphop.com
Erykah Badu Pens Sweet Message To Kanye West: “Thanks For Fighting For Us”
Kanye West is no stranger to criticism. Since embarking on his journey to stardom back in 2003, the music mogul has been blasted and called out by everyone from former POTUS Barack Obama to his “big brother” Jay-Z . Despite the years of backlash, Kanye has never shied away from speaking his truth no matter what the costs.
Rihanna Spotted In 1st Photos Since Announcing Super Bowl Halftime Show, With Giant Chanel Bag
Will Rihanna’s fans get her long-awaited ninth album and a jaw-dropping Super Bowl performance? Shortly after Rihanna, 34, and the NFL confirmed that she would headline Super Bowl LVII’s Halftime Show, the “Work” singer visited a recording studio, hinting that she might be putting the finishing touches on her anticipated follow-up to 2016’s Anti. With a giant purple Chanel bag in hand, Rih made her way into the recording facility on Monday (Sept. 26), dressing casually for the trip. She rocked an oversized black jacket, a shirt with a vivid print on the front, a pair of gray Adidas, and her trademark cool demeanor.
hotnewhiphop.com
Cardi B Extends Apple Music Dominance With Success Of GloRilla’s “Tomorrow 2”
Cardi B added to her record for most number ones for a female artist with the success of “Tomorrow 2.”. Cardi B has earned her 11th chart-topping single on Apple Music with the remix of GloRilla’s “Tomorrow” single, “Tomorrow 2.” The song reached number one on “Apple Music’s Top 100: USA” just two days after releasing on Friday, September 23. This feat extends her lead as the female artist with the most number ones on the chart.
Hypebae
Thanks to Rihanna, Demand for Super Bowl LVIII 2023 Tickets Increases by 9,900%
Sunday night Rihanna fans were blessed with a surprise announcement years in the making. With a caption-less post of her arm holding a football the news was clear. Riri was coming to the Super Bowl, marking her first live performance in over five years. Whether or not the half-time performance...
NFL・
Lil Baby, Tyler the Creator, G-Eazy Turn Out for Black Music Action Coalition Gala as Jon Platt, Kevin Liles Deliver Poignant Speeches
Lil Baby was recognized with the Black Music Action Coalition’s Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award on Thursday night at the Music in Action Awards Gala. After being introduced with a video congratulations from his mother Lashawn Jones and Quality Control Music Group founder Pierre Thomas (pictured above at left alongside Lil Baby and QC’s Kevin “Coach K” Lee) as well as a letter written by Quincy Jones, the rapper took the stage in a dapper velvet black suit, which he paired with some reading glasses on stage. “Not only have you made music history and impacted the course of modern hip-hop,...
HipHopDX.com
Offset Brings New Meaning To ‘Drip’ During Future’s Rolling Loud NY Set
New York, NY – Offset made a surprise appearance during Future‘s rainy Rolling Loud New York set on Sunday night (September 25), which went off without a hitch until it was cut short. The Father of 4 hitmaker stopped by the Fashion Nova stage at Citi Field in...
musictimes.com
GRAMMY Awards 2023 Album of the Year Billboard Predictions: Who's Leading?
The 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards is becoming one of the most-anticipated music events in 2023 next to Rihanna's huge music comeback through the Super Bowl Halftime Show. With the GRAMMY eligibility period ending soon, Billboard has released their early predictions on who they think will be nominated for the biggest award of the night - Album of the Year.
Billboard
Post Malone & Doja Cat’s ‘I Like You (A Happier Song)’ Hits No. 1 on Pop Airplay Chart
Post Malone‘s “I Like You (A Happier Song),” featuring Doja Cat, ascends to No. 1 on Billboard‘s Pop Airplay chart (dated Oct. 1). Each act reaches No. 1 on the ranking for the fifth time. Post Malone previously topped Pop Airplay with “Circles” (for 10 weeks in 2019-20); “Wow.” (one, 2019); “Better Now” (two, 2018); and “Psycho,” featuring Ty Dolla $ign (four, 2018).
Tufts Daily
Performance, fashion and diversity take center stage at Vogue World
Anna Wintour is one of the biggest names in the fashion industry. Wintour has led Vogue as its editor in chief since 1988 and in her 30-year reign has revolutionized the fashion industry. Whether it be putting together the iconic September issue or turning the Met Gala into the global fashion event it has become known as today, Wintour’s influence has been undeniable and shows no signs of stopping. Wintour’s latest endeavor, Vogue World, is yet another example of her success and abilities in altering the fashion industry.
Stereogum
Ciara – “Better Thangs” (Feat. Summer Walker)
Back in June, Ciara released her first new single of 2022: “Jump.” Now, Ciara is back with another new offering, the sunshiny “Better Thangs” featuring Summer Walker. It stands to reason that both tracks could appear on Ciara’s forthcoming eighth studio album, the follow-up to 2019’s Beauty Marks.
See Babyface, Baby Tate Jam Out to ‘Don’t Even Think About It’ With the Roots
Girls’ night arrived early on The Tonight Show Thursday when Babyface performed “Don’t Even Think About It,” a track off his upcoming album Girls’ Night Out with Baby Tate. Tate, wearing a coat of blue feathers, handled the first few verses while Babyface strummed a sparkly Stratocaster (left-handed), leading up to the chorus, “Don’t even think about it, take a shot … don’t even think about forever.” Babyface, wearing dark shades, finally stepped up to the mic for the bridge, singing, “You don’t want to see you when you wake up/’Cause you don’t want face another breakup.” The Roots...
