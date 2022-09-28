Read full article on original website
Senate done voting until Nov. 14, setting up ‘extremely busy’ lame duck session
Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) announced Thursday that senators will not return to Washington, D.C., to vote until Monday, Nov. 14, clearing the decks for vulnerable colleagues to campaign for five solid weeks until Election Day. “For the information of all senators, the next roll call vote will be...
Higley USD board candidates write about standards, curriculum
This is the second in a series of questions asked of Higley USD Governing Board candidates. Voters will decide among these four candidates for the two open four-year seats on the board. How ...
NBC News
Tim Scott’s super PAC donates $5 million to GOP Senate group
A super PAC tied to Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., is donating $5 million to Senate Republicans’ main outside group as the party works to take control of the chamber in November. The Scott group, known as the Opportunity Matters Fund, is contributing to the Senate Leadership Fund, a super PAC aligned with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell that has spent millions on Senate races across the country. A spokesman for SLF confirmed the contribution to NBC News.
Alabama Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Will Boyd likes his chances
Boyd, the former college professor and Florence-based pastor, lists reasons for his optimism. It starts with voter enthusiasm, he says.
Shelby tosses support behind electoral reform; Tuberville non-committal
Alabama Republican Senator Richard Shelby was among a bipartisan group of lawmakers who supported legislation on Tuesday that represents the most significant change to the 135-year-old Electoral Count Act. Shelby joined Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky in support of a proposal that changes how Congress administers the...
