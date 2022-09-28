ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC News

Tim Scott’s super PAC donates $5 million to GOP Senate group

A super PAC tied to Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., is donating $5 million to Senate Republicans’ main outside group as the party works to take control of the chamber in November. The Scott group, known as the Opportunity Matters Fund, is contributing to the Senate Leadership Fund, a super PAC aligned with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell that has spent millions on Senate races across the country. A spokesman for SLF confirmed the contribution to NBC News.
AL.com

Shelby tosses support behind electoral reform; Tuberville non-committal

Alabama Republican Senator Richard Shelby was among a bipartisan group of lawmakers who supported legislation on Tuesday that represents the most significant change to the 135-year-old Electoral Count Act. Shelby joined Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky in support of a proposal that changes how Congress administers the...
