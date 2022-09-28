A super PAC tied to Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., is donating $5 million to Senate Republicans’ main outside group as the party works to take control of the chamber in November. The Scott group, known as the Opportunity Matters Fund, is contributing to the Senate Leadership Fund, a super PAC aligned with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell that has spent millions on Senate races across the country. A spokesman for SLF confirmed the contribution to NBC News.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO