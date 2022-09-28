ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Pakistan appoints new finance minister amid economic crisis

By MUNIR AHMED
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NNw8E_0iDD0Rfn00

ISLAMABAD — (AP) — Pakistan appointed a new finance minister on Wednesday, as the impoverished Islamic nation struggles to recover from an economic crisis worsened by deadly floods.

Ishaq Dar, a senior figure in the ruling Pakistan Muslim League party, has been finance minister three times, and he is credited with overcoming economic turmoil during his previous stints in the role.

His challenges will be to convince the International Monetary Fund to soften some of its conditions under which Pakistan received a $6 billion bailout in 2019 and to deal with the economic devastation caused by unprecedented flooding.

He will also have to tackle a sharp rise in inflation and stabilize the rupee after it plummeted to a record record low of 240 against the U.S. dollar last week.

Dar's appointment comes as Pakistan struggles with the aftermath of historic flooding, which has killed 1,663 people, affected tens of million others, and left hundreds of thousands homeless. The government has estimated losses of $30 billion.

He was sworn in during a brief ceremony attended by President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif.

On Tuesday, Sharif praised Dar’s predecessor, Miftah Ismail, for playing a key role in averting a possible default because of his brilliant handling of the ministry in recent months.

Dar, an accountant, faces a corruption case and he briefly appeared in an anti-graft court on Wednesday. “I was implicated in a fake case," Dar told reporters.

He returned to Pakistan on Monday after five years of self-exile in the UK, saying he had been unable to return because the former administration, led by Imran Khan, had canceled his passport.

On Wednesday, Dar said that as finance minister he had averted a possible economic crisis after 1998, when the international community imposed sanctions on Pakistan for conducting nuclear weapons tests.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
POLITICS
WHIO Dayton

Western push on China, Russia at UN rights body faces test

GENEVA — (AP) — Western countries are leading a rare two-pronged push at the U.N.’s main human rights body to better scrutinize the human rights records of two big world powers: China, over allegations of abuses during an anti-extremism campaign in western Xinjiang, and Russia, over its government's crackdown on dissent and protest against the war in Ukraine.
WORLD
WHIO Dayton

India launches 5G services, Modi calls it step in new era

NEW DELHI — (AP) — Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched 5G services in India on Saturday, calling it a “step towards the new era.”. The launch in select cities will cover the entire country over the next couple of years, a government statement said. Modi launched the...
INDIA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Arif Alvi
Person
Imran Khan
WHIO Dayton

President Biden denounces 'sham' Russian annexation of Ukrainian lands

WASHINGTON — President Biden sharply denounced Russia's annexation of four Ukrainian territories, a widely-condemned move that was . “America and its allies are not going to be intimidated by Putin and his reckless words and threats,” Biden said Friday from the White House. As he and other administration officials have done previously, the president described the referenda that Putin used to justify the annexation as a “sham.”
POTUS
WHIO Dayton

Biden uses $130M in frozen Egypt aid to help Pacific Islands

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Biden administration will pay for $130 million in new climate initiatives for Pacific Island nations by reallocating money that had originally been earmarked for military assistance for Egypt but withheld because of concerns over human rights abuses. The State Department said it planned...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pakistan People#Corruption#Pakistan Muslim League#Islamic
WHIO Dayton

Wall Street points lower as foreign currencies tumble

U.S. markets were poised to open lower on Wednesday as investors fret over the prospect of a possible recession while another global currency came under pressure. Futures for the Dow Jones industrials slipped 0.4% and futures for the S&P 500 tumbled 0.6%. China's yuan recovered slightly after falling to a...
STOCKS
WHIO Dayton

Biden vows Russia won't 'get away with' Ukraine annexation

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The United States and its allies hit back at Russia’s annexation of four Ukrainian regions on Friday, slapping sanctions on more than 1,000 people and companies including arms supply networks as President Joe Biden warned Vladimir Putin he can't "get away with" seizing Ukrainian land.
POLITICS
WHIO Dayton

U.S. captives 'prayed for death' on brutal ride from Ukraine

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — (AP) — Even after three months of captivity that included execution threats, physical torture, solitary confinement and food deprivation, it was the ride to freedom that nearly broke Alex Drueke, a U.S. military veteran released last week with nine other prisoners who went to help Ukraine fight off Russian invaders.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Asia
WHIO Dayton

North Korea conducts 4th round of missile tests in 1 week

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — North Korea on Saturday test-fired two short-range ballistic missiles, its neighbors said, the fourth round this week of weapons launches that prompted quick, strong condemnation from its rivals. In an unusually strong rebuke of North Korea’s weapons programs, South Korean President Yoon...
WORLD
WHIO Dayton

US women win fourth straight gold at World Cup, top China

SYDNEY — (AP) — The names on the U.S. team have changed, the Americans' dominance has not. A'ja Wilson scored 19 points, Kelsey Plum added 17 and the United States beat China 83-61 on Saturday to win its fourth consecutive gold medal at the women's basketball World Cup.
SPORTS
WHIO Dayton

Powerful earthquake shakes Indonesia's Sumatra, kills 1

JAKARTA, Indonesia — (AP) — A strong and shallow earthquake shook Indonesia’s Sumatra island on Saturday, killing a resident, injuring 11 and damaging more than a a dozen houses and buildings, police said. The magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck about 40 kilometers (24.8 miles) northeast of Sibolga, a...
ENVIRONMENT
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
96K+
Followers
129K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy