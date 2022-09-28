Rotary Club of Hillsborough to organize ‘Flags for Heroes’ field of honor Veteran’s Day

Read full article on original website
A Local Bank In New Jersey Was Just Found Guilty Of Racist PracticesOssiana TepfenhartNewark, NJ
This NJ Deli Serves Some of the Biggest Sandwiches in the StateTravel MavenEdison, NJ
November 8th, 2022 General Election, Early Voting Locations, & Drop-Box MapMorristown MinuteMorris County, NJ
Updates from Morristown Town Council Meeting, Introductions, Adoptions, Resolutions.Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
The bizarre story of Albert Einstein's brain, which was stolen hours after his deathMaya DeviPrinceton, NJ
More than 100 firefighters help grant Passaic youngster’s ‘Make-A-Wish’ to become firefighter
MONROE – Just minutes after being sworn in as New Jersey’s newest firefighter, a 9-year-old Passaic boy has been hailed a hero “rescuing a princess from the balcony of the castle.”. Make-A-Wish New Jersey and over 100 firefighters from departments all throughout the state and beyond came...
North Brunswick Humane Association hosts annual Dog-Walk-A-Thon, Adoption Day
NORTH BRUNSWICK – Dogs of all breeds occupied the open fields of North Brunswick Community Park for a day dedicated to “man’s best friend.”. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 25, the North Brunswick Humane Association (NBHA) hosted its 18th annual Dog Walk-A-Thon & Adoption Day.
Cranbury Lions Club celebrates 90 years of service with community
For nine decades the Cranbury Lions Club has been dedicated to serving the Cranbury community and that service continues today. To celebrate the organization’s 90th anniversary year, an evening event was organized that sold out tables and seats inside the Cranbury Inn’s Banquet Hall on Sept. 24 in Cranbury.
This Lakewood Family Is Desperate For Your Help
[Submitted] I have seen 1st hand what they are enduring. The father is unable to work due to medical issues.The mother is trying to earn as much money as possible, but can’t make up for her husband’s lost income. Their home is in jeopardy of foreclosure. The utility bills are in collection. They had a significant leak in their bathroom which caused major damage to the kitchen ceiling, flooring,and cabinets.
Frank Defino Central Elementary School awarded Blue Ribbon honor
MARLBORO — The Frank Defino Central Elementary School, Route 79, which educates children in kindergarten through fifth grade, has earned a national Blue Ribbon award in recognition of high student achievement for 2022, U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona announced. Nine schools in New Jersey achieved Blue Ribbon status...
'Devastating': 5 alarm fire damages Ewing Township Senior and Community Center
A fire inside a community center in Mercer County, New Jersey reached five alarms before firefighters were able to get it under control Friday morning.
Hillsborough Education Association supports two BOE candidates in November election
With a focus on strengthening collaboration between community stakeholders and the future of our district, the Hillsborough Education Association established a screening committee composed of members from throughout the district, many of whom live in Hillsborough themselves. Chaired by Bob Fenster, Hillsborough Education Association (HEA) parliamentarian and Hillsborough High School...
Woodbridge High School Welcomes Mr. Dinicola
The 2022-2023 school year is Mr. Dinicola’s first full year teaching at Woodbridge High School Prior to this role, Dinicola taught at The Central Jersey College Prep Charter School for a year and a half. Everyday, he comes excited and ready to teach students about important parts of history,...
Recycling Program Update
You probably have noticed some areas of Hillsborough have two large, rectangular recycling bins, while other areas still have the original blue, round bins. All of Somerset County will eventually be switching to the large, rectangular bins, but the county is phasing them in based on the availability of the new trucks required to empty these containers. If your neighborhood still has blue bins, this means that the recycling truck that picks up your recycling has not been replaced with a newer truck yet, but it will. Once a new truck is available for your area, the county will deliver the new rectangular bins to your property, free of charge. If you have more recycling than can fit into the containers and need an additional one, you may purchase additional containers from the Somerset County Recycling Center for $42.
Iconic Local Bar & Grill Sold But Keeping Name in Hamilton, NJ
It's the end of an era, well sort of. The Trentonian is reporting that Rossi's Bar & Grill in Hamilton is in the process of being sold. This is a big deal. Thankfully, the new owner, a longtime friend of the Rossi family and area businessman, will keep the Rossi name for the new place.
Graceland Gardens keeps ‘elders in mind;’ offers new concept for assisted living
NORTH BRUNSWICK – For Jeanne Selby, Graceland Gardens’ vision to create a “better” place for the aging population has been a longtime coming. The fruits of her labor are being realized as Graceland Gardens is set to celebrate its Grand Opening on Oct. 5 with North Brunswick Mayor Francis Womack and others who have helped pave the way.
Hopewell Township resident supports Peters-Manning, Chait in November election
American Founder Benjamin Franklin warned us that “nothing in this life is certain except death and taxes.” And taxes, it seems, are always going up. But not in Hopewell Township. Thanks to persistent budget discipline and savvy financial management, the municipal portion of our local property tax bills...
‘Intentional’ fire set near reporter’s home in Lakewood, NJ
Firefighters extinguished a small brush fire near the yard of a reporter Wednesday night, the second reported fire in Lakewood this week. The fire, which burned in a circular fashion, was first reported around 9:10 p.m. on Sims Avenue and extinguished by firefighters, according to Lakewood Fire Chief Jon Yahr.
Hunterdon County elementary school wins Best in New Jersey Farm to School Award
READINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – New Jersey Secretary of Agriculture Douglas H. Fisher Tuesday presented Three Bridges Elementary School in Hunterdon County with the “Best in New Jersey Farm to School Award” during a visit to the school’s outdoor classroom. The presentation took place during...
Greenberg, Caufield, Rice — and now Burgess
When Renee Burgess takes the oath of office at 12:30 PM as the new state senator from the 28th district, she will become just the fourth person to represent the Essex County legislative district since New Jersey went to a 40-district map in 1973. When the district was first drawn...
These elite NJ high schools are among the very best in America
Boasting over 140 million reviews, the online platform Niche keeps profiles on schools and colleges in the United States, and has placed three New Jersey high schools inside its top 20 Best Public High Schools for 2023. Two private schools in the Garden State cracked the Top 20 of that...
N.J. teacher suspended for lessons on Hitler, swastikas sues school district
A teacher in Bergen County has filed a lawsuit against the school district where he teaches history, claiming he was suspended after parents and students complained about his lessons on the rise and fall of Adolf Hitler that included an assignment to make a propaganda-style poster. Robert Welsh, 53, of...
Specialty doughnut shop opening new N.J. locations
Mochinut, popular for its combination of Japanese mochi and American doughnuts, is expanding in New Jersey. The company will open another location on Oct. 17 at 871 Cooper Landing Rd. in Cherry Hill. Eleven more Mochinut spots are slated to open in the Garden State soon, according to the company’s...
The New Jersey Town That Is Named Among America’s Best Christmas Town
A New Jersey town has been named one of the best Christmas towns to visit in the entire nation by a major national publication. October is just upon us. The pumpkin spice is just getting settled in our coffee, but that doesn't mean we can't start talking about Christmas. Especially when a great New Jersey town is already getting Christmas praise.
