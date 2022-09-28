ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough Township, NJ

Rotary Club of Hillsborough to organize ‘Flags for Heroes’ field of honor Veteran’s Day

By KATHY CHANG, Managing Editor
centraljersey.com
centraljersey.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thelakewoodscoop.com

This Lakewood Family Is Desperate For Your Help

[Submitted] I have seen 1st hand what they are enduring. The father is unable to work due to medical issues.The mother is trying to earn as much money as possible, but can’t make up for her husband’s lost income. Their home is in jeopardy of foreclosure. The utility bills are in collection. They had a significant leak in their bathroom which caused major damage to the kitchen ceiling, flooring,and cabinets.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hillsborough Township, NJ
Society
Hillsborough Township, NJ
Government
City
Hillsborough Township, NJ
News Transcript

Frank Defino Central Elementary School awarded Blue Ribbon honor

MARLBORO — The Frank Defino Central Elementary School, Route 79, which educates children in kindergarten through fifth grade, has earned a national Blue Ribbon award in recognition of high student achievement for 2022, U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona announced. Nine schools in New Jersey achieved Blue Ribbon status...
EDUCATION
Hillsborough Beacon

Hillsborough Education Association supports two BOE candidates in November election

With a focus on strengthening collaboration between community stakeholders and the future of our district, the Hillsborough Education Association established a screening committee composed of members from throughout the district, many of whom live in Hillsborough themselves. Chaired by Bob Fenster, Hillsborough Education Association (HEA) parliamentarian and Hillsborough High School...
HILLSBOROUGH TOWNSHIP, NJ
barronperspective.org

Woodbridge High School Welcomes Mr. Dinicola

The 2022-2023 school year is Mr. Dinicola’s first full year teaching at Woodbridge High School Prior to this role, Dinicola taught at The Central Jersey College Prep Charter School for a year and a half. Everyday, he comes excited and ready to teach students about important parts of history,...
WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Veterans Day#Festival#American Flags#The Rotary Club
hillsborough-nj.org

Recycling Program Update

You probably have noticed some areas of Hillsborough have two large, rectangular recycling bins, while other areas still have the original blue, round bins. All of Somerset County will eventually be switching to the large, rectangular bins, but the county is phasing them in based on the availability of the new trucks required to empty these containers. If your neighborhood still has blue bins, this means that the recycling truck that picks up your recycling has not been replaced with a newer truck yet, but it will. Once a new truck is available for your area, the county will deliver the new rectangular bins to your property, free of charge. If you have more recycling than can fit into the containers and need an additional one, you may purchase additional containers from the Somerset County Recycling Center for $42.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
North & South Brunswick Sentinel

Graceland Gardens keeps ‘elders in mind;’ offers new concept for assisted living

NORTH BRUNSWICK – For Jeanne Selby, Graceland Gardens’ vision to create a “better” place for the aging population has been a longtime coming. The fruits of her labor are being realized as Graceland Gardens is set to celebrate its Grand Opening on Oct. 5 with North Brunswick Mayor Francis Womack and others who have helped pave the way.
NORTH BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
New Jersey Globe

Greenberg, Caufield, Rice — and now Burgess

When Renee Burgess takes the oath of office at 12:30 PM as the new state senator from the 28th district, she will become just the fourth person to represent the Essex County legislative district since New Jersey went to a 40-district map in 1973. When the district was first drawn...
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
Beach Radio

These elite NJ high schools are among the very best in America

Boasting over 140 million reviews, the online platform Niche keeps profiles on schools and colleges in the United States, and has placed three New Jersey high schools inside its top 20 Best Public High Schools for 2023. Two private schools in the Garden State cracked the Top 20 of that...
PRINCETON, NJ
NJ.com

Specialty doughnut shop opening new N.J. locations

Mochinut, popular for its combination of Japanese mochi and American doughnuts, is expanding in New Jersey. The company will open another location on Oct. 17 at 871 Cooper Landing Rd. in Cherry Hill. Eleven more Mochinut spots are slated to open in the Garden State soon, according to the company’s...
CHERRY HILL, NJ
Beach Radio

The New Jersey Town That Is Named Among America’s Best Christmas Town

A New Jersey town has been named one of the best Christmas towns to visit in the entire nation by a major national publication. October is just upon us. The pumpkin spice is just getting settled in our coffee, but that doesn't mean we can't start talking about Christmas. Especially when a great New Jersey town is already getting Christmas praise.
TRAVEL
centraljersey.com

centraljersey.com

Princeton, NJ
13K+
Followers
14K+
Post
899K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News and Events in Central New Jersey

 http://centraljersey.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy