Rotary Club of Hillsborough to organize ‘Flags for Heroes’ field of honor Veteran’s Day

You probably have noticed some areas of Hillsborough have two large, rectangular recycling bins, while other areas still have the original blue, round bins. All of Somerset County will eventually be switching to the large, rectangular bins, but the county is phasing them in based on the availability of the new trucks required to empty these containers. If your neighborhood still has blue bins, this means that the recycling truck that picks up your recycling has not been replaced with a newer truck yet, but it will. Once a new truck is available for your area, the county will deliver the new rectangular bins to your property, free of charge. If you have more recycling than can fit into the containers and need an additional one, you may purchase additional containers from the Somerset County Recycling Center for $42.

SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO