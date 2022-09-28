ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Fans Believe Prominent Coach Might Leave For Nebraska

We can add another interesting rumor to the Nebraska head coaching search. Some college football fans across the country feel like Lane Kiffin could leave Ole Miss for Nebraska. After all, he was born in Lincoln, Nebraska so it's basically his hometown school. It would likely take an offer that...
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Local
Arizona Football
Colorado Springs, CO
Sports
Local
Arizona Sports
State
Minnesota State
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Colorado Football
Tucson, AZ
Sports
Tucson, AZ
Football
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
Local
Colorado Sports
Colorado Springs, CO
Football
247Sports

WSU football TV ratings second-highest out West this season

WASHINGTON STATE HAS the second-highest TV ratings through four games this football season among schools in the West, SuperWest Sports reported Tuesday evening. Despite having two games on the Pac-12 Networks with small market opponents represented by Idaho and Colorado State, Wazzu ranks above USC, UW, Cal and others. Los...
PULLMAN, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5-star Oregon DL target David Hicks announces college commitment

The Oregon Ducks put forth a valiant effort on the recruiting trail for 5-star defensive lineman David Hicks, but in the end they were unable to land him. On Wednesday afternoon, Hicks — the No. 1 DL in the 2023 class and No. 9 overall player in the nation — announced that he would be committing to the Texas &M Aggies, choosing them over Oregon, Oklahoma, Alabama, Miami, Texas, and Michigan State. Hicks came to Eugene on an official visit earlier in the year and was said to have liked the program a lot. While Dan Lanning and the Ducks initially put themselves in contention to land the elite lineman, the sway of the Sooners ended up winning in the end. Film David Hicks’ Recruiting Profile Ratings Stars Overall State Position 247 5 97 TX DL Rivals 5 6.1 TX DL ESPN 4 88 TX DL On3 Recruiting 5 98 TX DL 247 Composite 5 0.9965 TX DL  Vitals Hometown Katy, Texas Projected Position Defensive Line Height 6-foot-4 Weight 270 pounds Class 2023  Recruitment Received Oregon Offer on July 7, 2021 Took Official Visit to Oregon on July 17, 2022 Top Schools Oregon Ducks Michigan State Spartans Texas A&M Aggies Alabama Crimson Tide Oklahoma Sooners Miami Hurricanes Texas Longhorns Twitterhttps://twitter.com/Hayesfawcett3/status/157522223738002636811
EUGENE, OR
College Football News

NFL Expert Picks, Predictions, Lines: Week 4

NFL expert picks, predictions, lines for Week 4 highlighted by Buffalo at Baltimore, Rams at San Francisco, and Kansas City at Tampa Bay. * next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover. Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction. Miami at Cincinnati.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arizona Stadium#Previews#College Football#American Football#Colorado Prediction#Espn#Colorado Game Preview#Washington State
Front Office Sports

Big Ten, Big 12 Could Usher Out Pac-12

As the Big Ten looks to keep expanding, some in the industry are reportedly concerned about the Pac-12’s sustainability. After announcing the addition of USC and UCLA to the Big Ten, commissioner Kevin Warren is looking to add a new media rights deal to the conference’s seven-year, $8 billion deal it struck in August, which is expected to payout an annual $75 million to each school.
COLLEGE SPORTS
College Football News

10 Best College Football Predictions Against The Spread Week 5

10 best predictions for the big Saturday of college football. What games appear to be the best bets and best picks for the Week 5 games?. I’m just going to warn you, everything about this week’s 10 best college football picks against the spread are ugly. There are...
NFL
College Football News

Los Angeles Chargers vs Houston Texans Prediction, Game Preview

Los Angeles Chargers vs Houston Texans prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 4, Sunday, October 2. Los Angeles Chargers vs Houston Texans How To Watch. Record: Los Angeles Chargers (1-2), Houston Texans (1-2) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. Los...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
College Football News

Denver Broncos vs Las Vegas Raiders Prediction, Game Preview

Denver Broncos vs Las Vegas Raiders prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 4, Sunday, October 2. Record: Denver Broncos (2-1), Las Vegas Raiders (0-3) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. Denver Broncos vs Las Vegas Raiders Game Preview. Why Denver...
DENVER, CO
247Sports

College basketball rankings: UNC, Gonzaga, Kentucky headline top 36 teams for 2022-23 season, per NCAA.com

College basketball practice started this week, meaning the season is just slightly down the road. And that means it's time for everyone to start taking aim at picking college basketball's best teams for the upcoming season. So NCAA.com's Andy Katz updated his preseason rankings, picking the top 36 teams in college basketball a few weeks ahead of when the Associated Press Top 25 Poll and USA TODAY Coaches Poll are released. North Carolina, Gonzaga, and Kentucky headline Katz's rankings.
LEXINGTON, KY
College Football News

San Diego State vs Boise State Prediction, Game Preview

San Diego State vs Boise State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 5, Friday, September 30. Record: San Diego State (2-2), Boise State (2-2) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. San Diego State vs...
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX Sports

Drew Timme Q&A: Talking with Gonzaga basketball's All-American senior

His return to Gonzaga was one of the biggest stories of the college basketball offseason. There’s the All-American package of talent on the court. There’s the extremely profitable and marketable mustache. There’s his cool persona, but a badass personality that kicks his team into another gear when they need it.
SPOKANE, WA
College Football News

Oklahoma vs TCU Prediction, Game Preview

Oklahoma vs TCU prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 5, Saturday, October 1. Record: Oklahoma (3-1), TCU (3-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. The Sooner offense worked just fine against Kansas State. The defense couldn’t figure out Adrian Martinez, but Dillon Gabriel and the...
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy