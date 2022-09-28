ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key West, FL

cbs12.com

Body found floating in the water near Key West

The U.S Coast Guard found the body of a man floating in the water near Key West. Officials said they were notified by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office about the body floating near the Stock Island and Boca Chica channels. The sheriff's office said remains were found by a passing...
KEY WEST, FL
WSVN-TV

Key West residents rescue sea turtle found near boat ramp

KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents in Key West saved a sea turtle from the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. As residents in Monroe County work to pick up the pieces after the massive storm, one family stumbled upon a surprise on Wednesday. A Key West family found the tiny sea...
KEY WEST, FL
keysweekly.com

FLORIDA KEYS WOMAN GRANTED $12M BY COURT FOR INJURIES SUSTAINED IN 2011 CAR CRASH

A Monroe County jury has awarded Ashley Rierson $12,022,950 for serious injuries sustained after being struck as a pedestrian in Islamorada. On Feb. 11, 2011, a driver heading southbound on U.S. 1 near Mile Marker 82 struck Rierson while she was attempting to cross U.S. 1 at 8 p.m. Rierson was struck by a southbound vehicle and then propelled into the northbound lanes of U.S. 1 and struck by another vehicle traveling northbound.
ISLAMORADA, FL
fox35orlando.com

7 rescued from Key West waters due to Hurricane Ian

The United States Coast Guard (USCG) in Key West were called to rescue several people from waters as Hurricane Ian approached Florida's west coast. The video belows captures footage of one of the rescues on Wednesday morning. The USCG said all 7 rescues were separate incidents. "It's always safer to...
KEY WEST, FL
WSVN-TV

Deputies find human remains in Florida Keys

(WSVN) - Human remains were found in the Florida Keys after two people attempted to secure a boat. The remains were found Wednesday morning in the mangroves near Mile Marker 5.5. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the scene at around 11:45 a.m. where the remains...
MONROE COUNTY, FL
keysweekly.com

BREAKING NEWS: SEARCH & RESCUE UNDERWAY FOR 20-PLUS MIGRANTS AFTER VESSEL SINKS NEAR STOCK ISLAND, FLORIDA

A search and rescue effort is underway by the U.S. Coast Guard after a vessel carrying more than 20 Cubans migrants sank not far from Stock Island. U.S. Customs & Border Protection Chief Patrol Agent Walter Slosar said his agents and Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a migrant landing around 1 p.m. Slosar said four migrants swam to shore after their vessel sank due to inclement weather. Members of the U.S. Coast Guard initiated a search and rescue operation to find 23 more individuals.
STOCK ISLAND, FL
Click10.com

Key West building fire during storm destroys businesses, apartments

KEY WEST, Fla. – Firefighters responded to a two-story building fire on a cloudy Wednesday morning in Key West while the area was under tropical storm conditions. The fire devastated businesses and left several homeless. Part of the parking lot was flooded, as the flames engulfed the Flagler Center...
KEY WEST, FL
NBC Miami

Human Remains Found in Mangroves in Florida Keys: Sheriff

Authorities are investigating after what appear to be human remains were found in the mangroves in the Florida Keys. Two people who were attempting to secure a boat Wednesday morning found the remains near Mile Marker 5.5, not far from Stock Island, Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials said. Deputies responded...
STOCK ISLAND, FL
flkeysnews.com

While Hurricane Ian raged, Florida Keys deputies dealt with a murder and a kidnapping

As Florida Keys sheriff’s deputies braced for Hurricane Ian this week, they also had to deal with the murder of a man and the kidnapping of a toddler. Monroe County detectives arrested 42-year-old Shane Wellington Wilson on a homicide charge in the death of William Shook, who was found unresponsive and critically injured lying among shopping carts in the parking lot of a CVS pharmacy in Big Pine Key two days earlier.
MONROE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Hurricane Ian: Here's what to expect if you live in South Florida

MIAMI - Yes, we are out of the cone of concern, but if you live in South Florida, Monday afternoon should have given you a taste of what to expect from Hurricane Ian over the next couple of days.The National Weather Service says impacts are expected to extend well beyond the cone of concern.On Monday evening, feeder bands from Hurricane Ian, which was located south of Cuba, moved through the area bringing heavy rain and strong winds.On Tuesday, schools will be closed in Monroe County. Schools will open in Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties, but after-school activities have been...
MONROE COUNTY, FL

