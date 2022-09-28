Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Our Key West, Florida travel guideCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerKey West, FL
3 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Florida's Bone Island is (apparently) as terrifying as its name soundsEvie M.Florida State
Related
cbs12.com
Body found floating in the water near Key West
The U.S Coast Guard found the body of a man floating in the water near Key West. Officials said they were notified by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office about the body floating near the Stock Island and Boca Chica channels. The sheriff's office said remains were found by a passing...
WSVN-TV
Key West residents rescue sea turtle found near boat ramp
KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents in Key West saved a sea turtle from the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. As residents in Monroe County work to pick up the pieces after the massive storm, one family stumbled upon a surprise on Wednesday. A Key West family found the tiny sea...
keysweekly.com
IN PICTURES: KEY WEST DRIES OUT, DUSTS OFF & CLEANS UP IN THE WAKE OF HURRICANE IAN
While Key West remained just out of reach of Hurricane Ian’s Category 4 ferocity, the island city was pummeled Tuesday afternoon and night by tropical storm winds that gusted occasionally to hurricane strength. Relentless rain, unusually high tides and then the storm surge flooded streets, neighborhoods and homes Tuesday...
keysweekly.com
FLORIDA KEYS WOMAN GRANTED $12M BY COURT FOR INJURIES SUSTAINED IN 2011 CAR CRASH
A Monroe County jury has awarded Ashley Rierson $12,022,950 for serious injuries sustained after being struck as a pedestrian in Islamorada. On Feb. 11, 2011, a driver heading southbound on U.S. 1 near Mile Marker 82 struck Rierson while she was attempting to cross U.S. 1 at 8 p.m. Rierson was struck by a southbound vehicle and then propelled into the northbound lanes of U.S. 1 and struck by another vehicle traveling northbound.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shark Swims Through Flooded Florida Neighborhood as Hurricane Ian Thrashes the State
One scene out of Florida is a result of the strong storm surge, as a shark has been spotted swimming through a Fort Meyers neighborhood.
WSVN-TV
Man’s video of him carrying his dog through flooded Key West street during Hurricane Ian goes viral
KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - It was a rough walk for a man who was forced to carry his dog while evacuating his Key West home, and the video of him wading through waist deep water as Hurricane Ian showed its force has since gone viral. Dylon Estevez was one...
fox35orlando.com
7 rescued from Key West waters due to Hurricane Ian
The United States Coast Guard (USCG) in Key West were called to rescue several people from waters as Hurricane Ian approached Florida's west coast. The video belows captures footage of one of the rescues on Wednesday morning. The USCG said all 7 rescues were separate incidents. "It's always safer to...
WSVN-TV
Deputies find human remains in Florida Keys
(WSVN) - Human remains were found in the Florida Keys after two people attempted to secure a boat. The remains were found Wednesday morning in the mangroves near Mile Marker 5.5. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the scene at around 11:45 a.m. where the remains...
IN THIS ARTICLE
keysweekly.com
BREAKING NEWS: SEARCH & RESCUE UNDERWAY FOR 20-PLUS MIGRANTS AFTER VESSEL SINKS NEAR STOCK ISLAND, FLORIDA
A search and rescue effort is underway by the U.S. Coast Guard after a vessel carrying more than 20 Cubans migrants sank not far from Stock Island. U.S. Customs & Border Protection Chief Patrol Agent Walter Slosar said his agents and Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a migrant landing around 1 p.m. Slosar said four migrants swam to shore after their vessel sank due to inclement weather. Members of the U.S. Coast Guard initiated a search and rescue operation to find 23 more individuals.
southdadenewsleader.com
Monroe County Marine Resources replaces ‘No Motor Zone’ markers in the Upper Keys
Monroe County Office of Marine Resources replaced 80 regulatory marker buoys at the Whale Harbor Channel “Flats” in Islamorada and 11 regulatory marker buoys at Harry Harris Park in Tavernier. Both regulatory No Motor Zones areas were established in 2003. Within a No Motor Zone, all vessels equipped...
keysweekly.com
MONROE COUNTY FIRE RESCUERS READY TO ASSIST RESIDENTS AFTER HURRICANE IAN
Downed trees, road flooding and debris were left in the wake of Hurricane Ian’s passing to the west of Key West and the Lower Keys. With assessment and cleanup efforts underway, Monroe County Fire Rescuers are standing ready to assist residents in unincorporated areas whose homes experienced damage. Response...
Click10.com
Key West building fire during storm destroys businesses, apartments
KEY WEST, Fla. – Firefighters responded to a two-story building fire on a cloudy Wednesday morning in Key West while the area was under tropical storm conditions. The fire devastated businesses and left several homeless. Part of the parking lot was flooded, as the flames engulfed the Flagler Center...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Miami
Human Remains Found in Mangroves in Florida Keys: Sheriff
Authorities are investigating after what appear to be human remains were found in the mangroves in the Florida Keys. Two people who were attempting to secure a boat Wednesday morning found the remains near Mile Marker 5.5, not far from Stock Island, Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials said. Deputies responded...
Florida Woman, Husband Arrested After Stealing Co-Workers Baby From Hotel They Worked At
A Florida woman and her husband were arrested this week after taking a woman’s child from a hotel they work at together. Zita Gasperik, 49, and her husband Jan Hans Gasperik, 49, were charged with child neglect and kidnapping. The Sheriff’s Office was called to
flkeysnews.com
While Hurricane Ian raged, Florida Keys deputies dealt with a murder and a kidnapping
As Florida Keys sheriff’s deputies braced for Hurricane Ian this week, they also had to deal with the murder of a man and the kidnapping of a toddler. Monroe County detectives arrested 42-year-old Shane Wellington Wilson on a homicide charge in the death of William Shook, who was found unresponsive and critically injured lying among shopping carts in the parking lot of a CVS pharmacy in Big Pine Key two days earlier.
Hurricane Ian: Here's what to expect if you live in South Florida
MIAMI - Yes, we are out of the cone of concern, but if you live in South Florida, Monday afternoon should have given you a taste of what to expect from Hurricane Ian over the next couple of days.The National Weather Service says impacts are expected to extend well beyond the cone of concern.On Monday evening, feeder bands from Hurricane Ian, which was located south of Cuba, moved through the area bringing heavy rain and strong winds.On Tuesday, schools will be closed in Monroe County. Schools will open in Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties, but after-school activities have been...
WSVN-TV
Deputies arrest 49-year-old woman accused of kidnapping child from hotel in Marathon
MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday arrested a 49-year-old woman accused of kidnapping a child from a hotel. Zita Gasperik has been charged with child neglect and kidnapping. According to deputies, the sheriff’s office was called to the Fairfield Inn & Suites at around...
Comments / 1