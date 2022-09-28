The Department of Time’s’ Onza Touts ‘Sattva,’ a Political Drama Series with Luis Gamboa, Ruben Sanz (EXCLUSIVE)

Born in Florida, Jason Derulo, 33, attended the American Musical and Dramatic Academy in Los Angeles. In 2009, his debut single Whatcha Say was a huge hit, and other chart-toppers include Wiggle, Take You Dancing, Acapulco, Savage Love and this year’s Slidin’ (ft Kodak Black). Derulo has sold more than 200m records worldwide and has more than 52.5 million TikTok followers. He lives in Los Angeles.

