ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
NEWSBTC

Arbswap Launches the Nova Accelerator to Support Arbitrum’s Ecosystem Growth

Arbswap, the Arbitrum-native automated market maker decentralized exchange, has seen a significant amount of progress over the past months. Following the migration of its contracts to the Arbitrum Nova network, Arbswap has recently launched the Nova Accelerator with support from Old Fashion Research, a multi-strategy blockchain investment fund. By establishing the Accelerator, Arbswap has set out to support the growth of Arbitrum Nova’s ecosystem through investments and advisory services for projects building on the platform. According to Arbswap, the Nova Accelerator aims to invest $10 million in the Arbitrum Nova ecosystem.
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

JPEX Strengthens Partnership with Simplex by Nuvei, Launches Crypto-friendly Card

JPEX, a recognized and licensed digital asset bank designed to enable the trading of virtual currencies while providing a benign, safe platform for international transactions, has announced its partnership with Simplex by Nuvei. As one of the leading brands in the highly competitive Asian crypto market, JPEX has partnered with Simplex by Nuvei to further strengthen its stance in the ever-growing market.
PERSONAL FINANCE
NEWSBTC

Running on Empty: Kromatika Gasless Swaps to Create Seamless DEX Experience

Kromatika, the MetaDEX that offers protection from front-running, no slippage, and automatically processed limit orders, is about to go one step further, with their gasless swaps feature due to go live in the upcoming days. When launched, it means whenever you trade on the Kromatika DEX in the optional gasless...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eclipse#Rollup#Debit Card#Use Case#Sovereign#Linus Business#Byzantine#Berkeley Packet Filter#Dapps#Stream Payments#Oracle Data#Notifications
NEWSBTC

TA: Bitcoin Price Forms Bullish Pattern, Why BTC Could Rally Above $20K

Bitcoin price is holding gains above the $19,000 level against the US Dollar. BTC could rally if there is a clear move above the $19,660 resistance zone. Bitcoin remained stable and consolidated above the $19,000 support zone. The price is trading above $19,100 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

3 Steps to Choosing the Best Online Crypto Casino

It’s becoming increasingly popular to invest in cryptocurrency and use it for all kinds of things. One of these things is online casino games. Crypto casinos are becoming popular as an alternative to traditional online casinos. If you want to try it, you can check out these three steps to choosing the best online crypto casino.
GAMBLING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
NEWSBTC

Solana, Tezos And Moshnake: 3 Cryptocurrencies With High Profit Probabilities

Cryptocurrency investors are on the hunt for tokens that could bring large gains in 2022. The well-known cryptocurrency projects Uniswap (UNI) and Sandbox (SAND) have had a big impact on the market and provided large rewards to investors. Moshnake (MSH), on the other hand, has attracted many investors as it...
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

CROS Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Sep. 27, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed CROS on September 27, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the CROS/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. Leveraging the advanced technologies such as AI and blockchain, CRONUS helps...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
NEWSBTC

Privateum (PRI) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Sep. 26, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Privateum (PRI) on September 26, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the PRI/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading at 12:00 UTC on September 26, 2022. Aiming to be...
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

FAMEEX Exchange Launches Bear Market Events to Rebuild Trader’s Confidence

The buzz in the market is the Pound and the Euros fall to a new all-time low against the US dollar. 10 year gilt yields soared by 131 basis points in September. This bloodbath is being attributed to a number of macroeconomic factors, such as higher than expected CPI data and possibly the fastest Fed rate hike in 40 years which led to $432M in liquidations during the recent week. Even Ethereum slumped to $1295 after the merge. Investors’ faith was tested and then shredded as the market fell past key psychological levels before reversing course.
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Sees Massive Decline In On-Chain Activity

Bitcoin on-chain activity had been lit up like a Christmas tree over the weeks leading up to the Ethereum Merge. Even though the upgrade was not taking place on the bitcoin network, it was still significant for the crypto space, which led to increased activity across various networks. However, now that the Merge has been done and dusted, the network activity has begun to retrace to ‘normal’ levels, leading to a decline in on-chain activity.
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Is Short Bitcoin ETF Exposure Gearing Up For A Squeeze?

Bitcoin’s short exposure has been gaining favor from both retail and institutional investors over the last couple of months. For most, this position in the digital asset has paid off, given its continued decline over this time. Even then, investors have not eased up in their exposure to this investment vehicle. The total assets under management for short bitcoin ETF are on the rise, sparking speculations of a potential short squeeze.
STOCKS
NEWSBTC

LBank Exchange Will List Genesis Token (GTN) on September 29, 2022

INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Sep. 26, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Genesis Token (GTN) on September 29, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the GTN/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 10:00 UTC on September 29, 2022. Based on...
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

CoinLoan’s mid-year report reveals positive results despite market jitters

27 September 2022, Tallinn: CoinLoan, a company that was one of the first to provide crypto lending services, has presented its mid-year performance report, revealing impressive results. The report reflects the activities performed in Q1 and Q2, all of which demonstrated growth despite choppy market conditions. The following CoinLoan activities...
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Aave (AAVE), Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Strained While Chronoly.io’s (CRNO) Growth Multiplied

Recently, investors are keenly observing the performance of three crypto projects – Aave (AAVE), Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC), and Chronoly.io (CRNO). However, the market performances of these projects have not been the same. The price of Aave (AAVE) and Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) have been going down the hill for a long time. Therefore, AAVE and WBTC holders are shifting to Chronoly.io (CRNO). Chronoly.io (CRNO) has posted an astounding growth of 690% during its pre-sale.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy