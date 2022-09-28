The buzz in the market is the Pound and the Euros fall to a new all-time low against the US dollar. 10 year gilt yields soared by 131 basis points in September. This bloodbath is being attributed to a number of macroeconomic factors, such as higher than expected CPI data and possibly the fastest Fed rate hike in 40 years which led to $432M in liquidations during the recent week. Even Ethereum slumped to $1295 after the merge. Investors’ faith was tested and then shredded as the market fell past key psychological levels before reversing course.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO