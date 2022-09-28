Read full article on original website
msn.com
Forget Dua Lipa, fans are really shocked by just how old Trevor Noah is
Pictures of the late-night comedian Trevor Noah and singer song-writer Dua Lipa emerged online showing the two out for dinner and kissing in New York which has sparked romance rumors that the pair are together. The coupling, however, is not exactly what has people on the internet shaken though, but more the revelation of Noah’s age.
msn.com
Jealous and fed up with fame: Anthony Bourdain's final texts revealed…
In his final days, Anthony Bourdain was fed up with his fans, his fame and his relationship with actress Asia Argento, a new book claims. Many of the Anthony's last texts were published in the unauthorized biography titled "Down and Out in Paradise: The Life of Anthony Bourdain," which gives some insight into the famous chef's state of mind.
What to Watch Saturday: ‘Gabby Petito Story’ Lifetime movie, new ‘SNL’ season starts
The premiere of the Gabby Petito movie coincides with Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
msn.com
Prince Harry Was "Incensed" Courtiers Stopped Him from Meeting the Queen to Discuss Official Royal Exit
Welp, there's a ton of new info about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bombshell decision to step away from senior royal duties and move to California. According to Valentine Low's book Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown, excerpted in The Times, Harry hoped to have a meeting with his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II in December 2019 to discuss his plans.
msn.com
'Rings of Power' theory: Halbrand's identity is more obvious than you think
Ever since Charlie Vickers’ mysterious The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power character Halbrand rescued Galadriel on his decrepit raft, fans have been wondering what the rugged man’s motives really are. Halbrand may be one of the show’s most important characters. While some fans have speculated...
msn.com
Royal Family Ends Mourning Period With New Profile Pictures, Cheeky Threats
The mourning period for Queen Elizabeth is officially dunzo, and the royals are back to doing what they do best: honoring their dead relatives with brooches and coats, being passive aggressive to one another, grasping for relevance, etc. King Charles (née Prince) and Camilla, Queen Consort have taken on the...
