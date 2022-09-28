Ryder System, Harrow Health And Other Big Gainers From Tuesday

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is rallying Wednesday afternoon with shares of Home Depot and Boeing seeing positive growth for the price-weighted average. The Dow is trading 425 points higher (1.5%), as shares of Home Depot and Boeing are contributing to the index's intraday rally. Home Depot's shares have climbed $11.58, or 4.3%, while those of Boeing have gained $5.30 (4.2%), combining for an approximately 111-point bump for the Dow. Also contributing significantly to the gain are Walt Disney Chevron and Goldman Sachs A $1 move in any of the Dow's 30 components equates to a 6.59-point swing.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO