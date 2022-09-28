ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ryder System, Harrow Health And Other Big Gainers From Tuesday

By Lisa Levin
 3 days ago
U.S. stocks closed mixed with the Dow Jones dropping around 125 points on Tuesday. Here is the list of some big stocks recording gains in the previous session.

  • Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. GROV shares surged 35.5% to close at $4.01. Grove Collaborative continued retail expansion with entry into thousands of more stores.
  • Harrow Health, Inc. HROW gained 27.9% to close at $9.73 after the company announced the FDA has approved IHEEZO 3% for ocular surface anesthesia.
  • Altus Power, Inc. AMPS gained 17.1% to close at $13.90 after the company announced definitive agreements to acquire approximately 97 megawatts of operating solar assets.
  • Ryder System, Inc. R rose 14.7% to close at $76.28 following a Bloomberg report suggesting Apollo is said to explore a takeover of the company.
  • Third Harmonic Bio, Inc. THRD gained 14.3% to close at $19.93. The company recently priced its IPO at $17 per share.
  • Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. MAXN climbed 12.7% to close at $24.40.
  • Skillz Inc. SKLZ jumped 12.5% to close at $1.08.
  • Vertex Energy, Inc. VTNR gained 12.3% to settle at $6.11.
  • The Beauty Health Company SKIN climbed 11.4% to close at $11.58 after the company announced a $200 million buyback.
  • Vermilion Energy Inc. VET gained 10.4% to close at $20.32.
  • Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. NRGV rose 10.4% to close at $5.42.
  • CVR Energy, Inc. CVI climbed 9.5% to close at $27.99.
  • Vertical Aerospace Ltd. EVTL surged 9.4% to close at $7.24.
  • Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. KPTI gained 9.4% to settle at $4.64.
  • PureTech Health plc PRTC rose 8.9% to settle at $24.50.
  • Novonix Limited NVX gained 7.9% to close at $5.31.
  • Novavax, Inc. NVAX gained 6.2% to settle at $20.04. Novavax announced an initial one million doses of Nuvaxovid are available for use in the UK.

Related
Benzinga

Dow Falls 600 Points, S&P 500 Down 2.5%

U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping around 600 points on Thursday. The Dow traded down 2.04% to 29,078.45 while the NASDAQ fell 3.59% to 10,655.25. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 2.53% to 3,625.09. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares fell by...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motley Fool

Nasdaq Down Over 30%, Is Now the Time to Buy Growth Stocks?

Small and large companies have seen their stock prices tumble to multiyear lows. The current macroeconomic environment is particularly challenging for less established companies with fewer resources. While there are plenty of bargains out there, investors would do well to make sure they are buying a growth stock for the...
STOCKS
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Benzinga

How To Get Weed Out Of Your System: 6 Easy Methods

This article was originally published on Grassdoor and appears here with permission. Changes in law and more research on marijuana’s medicinal and recreational value have increased its use. Sometimes people desire to get the tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) out of their system to pass a drug test or eliminate toxins out of their bodies. Detoxification is the primary and most effective method of removing weed from the bloodstream.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Benzinga

What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading lower by 4.86% to $273.82 during Thursday's session amid overall market weakness. Major indexes are lower as stocks pull back after gaining on Wednesday. Jobless claims for September came in below estimates, which has added to concerns of further Fed action to curb the tight labor market. An economic slowdown could drive consumers to cut back on discretionary spending.
STOCKS
Benzinga

If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla, AMD, Nvidia, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon And Plug Power Shares 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major US indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 10 years. Despite a number of recent market corrections — the recent market correction partially generated by the Russia-Ukraine war and the stock market crash of 2020, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 149%, 291% and 115% respectively.
STOCKS
msn.com

Dow's 425-point rally led by gains in Home Depot, Boeing shares

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is rallying Wednesday afternoon with shares of Home Depot and Boeing seeing positive growth for the price-weighted average. The Dow is trading 425 points higher (1.5%), as shares of Home Depot and Boeing are contributing to the index's intraday rally. Home Depot's shares have climbed $11.58, or 4.3%, while those of Boeing have gained $5.30 (4.2%), combining for an approximately 111-point bump for the Dow. Also contributing significantly to the gain are Walt Disney Chevron and Goldman Sachs A $1 move in any of the Dow's 30 components equates to a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

World shares sharply lower after wobbly day on Wall Street

TOKYO — (AP) — World shares tumbled Wednesday after a wobbly day on Wall Street as markets churned over the prospect of a possible recession. U.S. futures and oil prices declined and China’s yuan weakened sharply. Trading has been volatile since the Dow Jones Industrial Average followed...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

