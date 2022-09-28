ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

BBC

R﻿ashford wins player of the month award

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. M﻿arcus Rashford has been named Premier League Player of the Month for September. M﻿anchester United's number 10 was involved in all four league goals scored this month, with two goals and two assists in the games against Leicester and Arsenal.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Rory McIlroy: World number two rejects criticism of caddie Harry Diamond

Rory McIlroy has strongly rejected criticism of his caddie Harry Diamond, saying that their record over the past five years "speaks for itself". The world number two's continuing inability to land a first major since 2014 has led to comment about Diamond's role - particularly on social media. However McIlroy,...
GOLF
BBC

Dale Vince: Forest Green owner criticises Portsmouth's pursuit of director of football

Forest Green owner Dale Vince has criticised Portsmouth for "breaching English Football League regulations" in their appointment of Richard Hughes as their new sporting director. Hughes, 34, has joined Portsmouth after four years as director of football at the Gloucestershire club. Vince also criticised Watford for going "behind their backs"...
SOCCER
The Independent

Liverpool vs Brighton predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

The Premier League returns on Saturday and two bosses will be eager to take to the pitch for very different reasons when Liverpool host Brighton and Hove Albion at Anfield.While victory in their last match before the international break would have boosted spirits somewhat, the Reds’ poor start to the campaign and heavy defeat to Napoli in particular had questions being asked of the team under Jurgen Klopp this year, if not of the manager specifically.They’ll be keen to get out and show they can recapture the relentless form of last year, though whether or not that will be enough...
PREMIER LEAGUE

