BBC
Watford: Slaven Bilic knows he has to 'buy time' as boss after replacing Rob Edwards
Newly appointed boss Slaven Bilic says he can be a success at Watford and insists the Championship club "definitely don't want to sack" him. The 54-year-old became the 16th permanent managerial appointment made at Vicarage Road since the Pozzo family took ownership of the club in 2012. The ex-West Ham...
BBC
Rashford wins player of the month award
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. Marcus Rashford has been named Premier League Player of the Month for September. Manchester United's number 10 was involved in all four league goals scored this month, with two goals and two assists in the games against Leicester and Arsenal.
BBC
Rory McIlroy: World number two rejects criticism of caddie Harry Diamond
Rory McIlroy has strongly rejected criticism of his caddie Harry Diamond, saying that their record over the past five years "speaks for itself". The world number two's continuing inability to land a first major since 2014 has led to comment about Diamond's role - particularly on social media. However McIlroy,...
GOLF・
BREAKING: Christopher Nkunku Chelsea Medical Rumours Confirmed
The rumours suggesting Christopher Nkunku had completed a Chelsea medical this past summer have been confirmed.
BBC
Dale Vince: Forest Green owner criticises Portsmouth's pursuit of director of football
Forest Green owner Dale Vince has criticised Portsmouth for "breaching English Football League regulations" in their appointment of Richard Hughes as their new sporting director. Hughes, 34, has joined Portsmouth after four years as director of football at the Gloucestershire club. Vince also criticised Watford for going "behind their backs"...
Liverpool vs Brighton predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today
The Premier League returns on Saturday and two bosses will be eager to take to the pitch for very different reasons when Liverpool host Brighton and Hove Albion at Anfield.While victory in their last match before the international break would have boosted spirits somewhat, the Reds’ poor start to the campaign and heavy defeat to Napoli in particular had questions being asked of the team under Jurgen Klopp this year, if not of the manager specifically.They’ll be keen to get out and show they can recapture the relentless form of last year, though whether or not that will be enough...
