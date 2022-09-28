ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Creative Bloq

Dacia's new look is the radical car rebrand we've been waiting for

Car rebrands have tended to involve relatively minor tweaks lately, usually simplifying a well-established logo. But Renault's Dacia is going for a more radical revamp with its new logo, colour and vehicle designs. It's finally revealed how the new Dacia logo unveiled last year looks in situ on the cars – and it looks kinda sharp.
Creative Bloq

The new Zoom logo is giving me major Google vibes

If anyone had a "good" lockdown, it was Zoom. The video conferencing software became an indispensable tool during the pandemic, connecting friends, relatives and colleagues alike. But it seems the brand doesn't want to be known solely for video calls. Designed to emphasise its entire suite of features (it has...
Creative Bloq

Adobe is buying Figma, and creatives have... concerns

So Adobe is buying Figma, and unsurprisingly the news is causing some controversy in the creative world. The software giant behind tools such as Illustrator, Photoshop and Premiere Pro is snapping up the collaborative design platform for a cool $20 billion, and creatives are worried about what that might mean the platform.
Creative Bloq

The Google logo: a history

The Google logo has become one of the most recognised logos in the world. It's certainly one of the most seen. Pretty much anyone who uses the internet (so pretty much anyone, period) sees the Google logo on a daily basis every time they look for a restaurant, pub quiz trivia or the meaning of life on the world's most popular search engine (unless you're really using Bing).
NewsBreak
Creative Bloq

Finally, the Olympics has branding as epic as the games themselves

The Olympic Games symbol is one of the most recognised icons in the world. But perhaps strangely, despite logos and poster designs for each individual Olympics, and despite the measures it takes to protect its trademarks, the International Olympics Committee has never had a full brand identity. Until now, that...
Creative Bloq

This spot-on AI Pokémon generator has me hooked

Forget work today – this AI image generator can turn anyone and anything into a Pokémon. The idea was that AI image generators would save us time and speed up creative workflows, but it turns out that they're very good at helping us waste time too. While AI art apps have been causing a lot of concern and controversy, now someone's now made an image synth with a brief so adorably specific that we can't not be 100% here for it.
Creative Bloq

The iconic Mortal Kombat logo was almost a fatality

The Mortal Kombat logo defined an era of gaming. The yin and yang-like dragon silhouette against a sunset gradient seemed to perfectly represent one of the biggest gaming franchises of the early nineties. It felt dark, brooding and mystical. But, apparently, it was almost the game's first fatality. Mortal Kombat's...
Creative Bloq

Disney was right to ditch its original Belle design for Beauty and the Beast

Character design is a delicate art, and for a company like Disney it can make or break not just a film, but the company's reputation too. Back in 1991, the filmmaker had a lot riding on Beauty and the Beast, an animated musical that would revitalise its output with the first Disney heroine who didn't dream of marrying a prince. But it seems that Belle could have looked very different from the character we know.
Creative Bloq

DALL-E 2 users can now edit real human faces, and they're going wild

The AI art generator DALL-E 2 has become something of a household name in a short space of time, and it continues to roll out game-changing features. It's already stunned us with its ability to create photorealistic images of people who don't exist, and now users can do the same with real people. OpenAI, the makers of the software are now letting people use the platform to edit real faces.
MotorAuthority

2023 BMW Z4 adds style, value

BMW's Z4 enters the 2023 model year with a handful of changes that make the sultry sports car even more enticing. Key among them is the new styling which consists of a revised grille up front, with horizontal elements that provide the Z4 with an additional sense of width. The M Sport Package, with its unique front end appearance, becomes standard equipment, and buyers have three additional colors to choose from: Thundernight, Portimao Blue, and Skyscraper Gray.
Creative Bloq

These AI-generated John Wick posters are freaking people out

The latest AI art generators can be put to all kinds of productive uses. The stunning technology can be used to speed up workflows for creating film scenes, testing out artistic concepts and can even to allow plastic surgeons to show clients what they might look like post-op. Or they can be used to put John Wick into every film ever made.
Creative Bloq

Brand Impact Awards 2022: All the winners revealed

We're delighted to reveal the winners of the Brand Impact Awards 2022. This year's multidisciplinary judging panel was our biggest yet, featuring branding experts from London, New York, LA, Amsterdam, New Zealand, Australia and more. Category winners were decided via a series of group debates over several weeks, with specialist judging panels (opens in new tab) selected to maximise their sector expertise and ensure a rich mix of perspectives on the work.
insideevs.com

2023 BMW i5 M60 Spied, Looks Very Close To Being Revealed

Going through as many spy photos as we have, you develop a sense of what the manufacturer is doing in a given situation. We believe BMW was not testing the i5, spied here in top M60 trim, and in fact it was using the covered vehicle either for a photo or a commercial shoot.
Creative Bloq

Creative Bloq

