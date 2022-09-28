Read full article on original website
Related
The internet is still going wild for this adorable milk packaging design
Great designs come and go, but the best often have a habit of resurfacing every now and again. And if you're a follower of Reddit's DesignPorn page, you've no doubt seen some adorable (and downright ingenious) packaging design for a Russian milk brand. Featuring a blue cat (we're not sure...
Dacia's new look is the radical car rebrand we've been waiting for
Car rebrands have tended to involve relatively minor tweaks lately, usually simplifying a well-established logo. But Renault's Dacia is going for a more radical revamp with its new logo, colour and vehicle designs. It's finally revealed how the new Dacia logo unveiled last year looks in situ on the cars – and it looks kinda sharp.
New animated Sonic logo revealed – and fans are rejoicing
Everyone's favourite blue hedgehog has a shiny new logo, and fans are ecstatic. What's such a big deal about a new look for the spiky blue blur? Well, after a raft of staid static logos, developer Sonic Team has put in a lot more effort and come up with the first animated Sonic logo in years.
The new Zoom logo is giving me major Google vibes
If anyone had a "good" lockdown, it was Zoom. The video conferencing software became an indispensable tool during the pandemic, connecting friends, relatives and colleagues alike. But it seems the brand doesn't want to be known solely for video calls. Designed to emphasise its entire suite of features (it has...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Is this band logo as ingenious as Reddit seems to think?
A successful logo design can sometimes hinge on a stroke of ingenuity followed by the discipline to see through dozens and dozens of iterations to get the right execution. A California band's logo is picking up a lot of acclaim on Reddit for acing at least part of that equation with a clever very visual pun.
The new Studio Ghibli theme park looks almost too precious to handle
Japan's Ghibli Park attraction has developed from a surreal dream into reality, and it looks even more adorable than we could have hoped for. Studio Ghibli first announced its concept for a theme park based on the worlds of its animated films back in 2018, and its finally opening on 1 November.
Adobe is buying Figma, and creatives have... concerns
So Adobe is buying Figma, and unsurprisingly the news is causing some controversy in the creative world. The software giant behind tools such as Illustrator, Photoshop and Premiere Pro is snapping up the collaborative design platform for a cool $20 billion, and creatives are worried about what that might mean the platform.
The Google logo: a history
The Google logo has become one of the most recognised logos in the world. It's certainly one of the most seen. Pretty much anyone who uses the internet (so pretty much anyone, period) sees the Google logo on a daily basis every time they look for a restaurant, pub quiz trivia or the meaning of life on the world's most popular search engine (unless you're really using Bing).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Finally, the Olympics has branding as epic as the games themselves
The Olympic Games symbol is one of the most recognised icons in the world. But perhaps strangely, despite logos and poster designs for each individual Olympics, and despite the measures it takes to protect its trademarks, the International Olympics Committee has never had a full brand identity. Until now, that...
This spot-on AI Pokémon generator has me hooked
Forget work today – this AI image generator can turn anyone and anything into a Pokémon. The idea was that AI image generators would save us time and speed up creative workflows, but it turns out that they're very good at helping us waste time too. While AI art apps have been causing a lot of concern and controversy, now someone's now made an image synth with a brief so adorably specific that we can't not be 100% here for it.
The iconic Mortal Kombat logo was almost a fatality
The Mortal Kombat logo defined an era of gaming. The yin and yang-like dragon silhouette against a sunset gradient seemed to perfectly represent one of the biggest gaming franchises of the early nineties. It felt dark, brooding and mystical. But, apparently, it was almost the game's first fatality. Mortal Kombat's...
Disney was right to ditch its original Belle design for Beauty and the Beast
Character design is a delicate art, and for a company like Disney it can make or break not just a film, but the company's reputation too. Back in 1991, the filmmaker had a lot riding on Beauty and the Beast, an animated musical that would revitalise its output with the first Disney heroine who didn't dream of marrying a prince. But it seems that Belle could have looked very different from the character we know.
The new Assassin's Creed Mirage logo is hiding an awesome secret message
It's been a busy week for gamers, with Sony and Nintendo both revealing a slew of upcoming releases. Ubisoft also recently announced the next entry in the Assassin's Creed franchise, along with a characteristically decorative logo. But it turns out the logo for Assassin's Creed Mirage is more than just...
DALL-E 2 users can now edit real human faces, and they're going wild
The AI art generator DALL-E 2 has become something of a household name in a short space of time, and it continues to roll out game-changing features. It's already stunned us with its ability to create photorealistic images of people who don't exist, and now users can do the same with real people. OpenAI, the makers of the software are now letting people use the platform to edit real faces.
MotorAuthority
2023 BMW Z4 adds style, value
BMW's Z4 enters the 2023 model year with a handful of changes that make the sultry sports car even more enticing. Key among them is the new styling which consists of a revised grille up front, with horizontal elements that provide the Z4 with an additional sense of width. The M Sport Package, with its unique front end appearance, becomes standard equipment, and buyers have three additional colors to choose from: Thundernight, Portimao Blue, and Skyscraper Gray.
These AI-generated John Wick posters are freaking people out
The latest AI art generators can be put to all kinds of productive uses. The stunning technology can be used to speed up workflows for creating film scenes, testing out artistic concepts and can even to allow plastic surgeons to show clients what they might look like post-op. Or they can be used to put John Wick into every film ever made.
Brand Impact Awards 2022: All the winners revealed
We're delighted to reveal the winners of the Brand Impact Awards 2022. This year's multidisciplinary judging panel was our biggest yet, featuring branding experts from London, New York, LA, Amsterdam, New Zealand, Australia and more. Category winners were decided via a series of group debates over several weeks, with specialist judging panels (opens in new tab) selected to maximise their sector expertise and ensure a rich mix of perspectives on the work.
Kanye West just revealed a backstage glimpse of his brand battle with Adidas
Not a day goes by without a new brand x celebrity collaboration, and some are them are so unlikely that we've often wondered what the conversations between the brand and the celeb look like. Well, now we've had a glimpse courtesy of Kanye West. Big brands are generally used to...
The first King Charles III coins have been revealed – but where's the crown?
Perhaps the biggest rebranding in the world is underway as the UK gets to the task of replacing stamps, coins, banknotes and post boxes following the coronation of King Charles III. And it's not just the UK – around the world the image of Queen Elizabeth II is on the currency of at least 15 other countries.
U.K.・
insideevs.com
2023 BMW i5 M60 Spied, Looks Very Close To Being Revealed
Going through as many spy photos as we have, you develop a sense of what the manufacturer is doing in a given situation. We believe BMW was not testing the i5, spied here in top M60 trim, and in fact it was using the covered vehicle either for a photo or a commercial shoot.
Creative Bloq
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Creative Bloq delivers a daily mix of advice and inspiration for digital and traditional artists, web designers, graphic designers, 3D and VFX artists, illustrators, and more.https://www.creativebloq.com/
Comments / 0