Forget work today – this AI image generator can turn anyone and anything into a Pokémon. The idea was that AI image generators would save us time and speed up creative workflows, but it turns out that they're very good at helping us waste time too. While AI art apps have been causing a lot of concern and controversy, now someone's now made an image synth with a brief so adorably specific that we can't not be 100% here for it.

SOFTWARE ・ 4 DAYS AGO