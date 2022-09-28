Read full article on original website
The Texas Tribune Festival was back in person this year after being virtual for two years. The Texas Tribune took over Congress Avenue Sept. 22-24 and hosted more than 160 sessions (double what they hosted the previous year). Attendees lined up outside of the Paramount Theatre and other venues to hear in-person sessions from journalists and politicians. Attendees could still take part in the festival virtually this year, and some sessions were offered only online.
