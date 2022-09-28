The Texas Tribune Festival was back in person this year after being virtual for two years. The Texas Tribune took over Congress Avenue Sept. 22-24 and hosted more than 160 sessions (double what they hosted the previous year). Attendees lined up outside of the Paramount Theatre and other venues to hear in-person sessions from journalists and politicians. Attendees could still take part in the festival virtually this year, and some sessions were offered only online.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO