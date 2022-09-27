Read full article on original website
Related
US Agency EEOC Files Lawsuit Against Eli Lilly Over Nationwide Age Discrimination
The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) accused Eli Lilly And Co LLY of illegally refusing to hire older workers for sales representative jobs because of their age. According to the EEOC's suit, in 2017, Lilly's senior vice president for human resources and diversity recognized at a Leadership Town Hall...
A Black former AAMCO executive is suing the company over pay and racial discrimination
A Black former executive of the transmission repair chain AAMCO who says he was featured in marketing materials showcasing "diversity" is suing the company over alleged racial discrimination, allegations the company denies.
Care home manager told Black nurse she should ‘be used to’ racial slurs, feds say
The Vermont care home allowed Black nurses and workers to endure racial harassment from patients, according to a federal lawsuit.
McDonald’s ordered to face Byron Allen’s $10 billion discrimination lawsuit
McDonald’s Corp. has been ordered by a U.S. judge to defend against media entrepreneur Byron Allen’s $10 billion lawsuit accusing the fast-food chain of “racial stereotyping” by not advertising with Black-owned media. In a decision on Friday, U.S. District Judge Fernando Olguin in Los Angeles said...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Civil servant who alleged race discrimination receives ‘substantial settlement’
A civil servant who brought a race discrimination case to challenge her treatment in the workplace is receiving a substantial settlement from Scottish Ministers.Rose Quarcoo, who was employed by the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS), took her case to an employment tribunal in Edinburgh, claiming she experienced a series of acts of direct race discrimination, harassment and victimisation.Mrs Quarcoo argued that, as a result of this treatment, she developed anxiety and depression, which the employment tribunal found to be a qualifying disability under the Equality Act 2010.She resigned from her position in September 2019.Nobody should be subjected to...
Starbucks Loses Court Case Against Employees—What Does It Mean For All Food Service Workers?
Starbucks indicated last week that the coffee chain will reinstate 7 employees who were fired back in February after attempting to unionize their Memphis location. These workers will be hired again after the Seattle-based corporation lost an appeal of a lower court’s order to reinstate them, Fox News reports.
FOXBusiness
3 more plaintiffs join class action against American Express alleging discrimination toward White employees
Three more plaintiffs have joined a class-action lawsuit filed in August alleging that American Express subjected White employees to "racially discriminatory" policies that fostered a hostile work environment. "Since the filing of this lawsuit my firm has been inundated with calls from former and current Amex employees from all around...
"I had to do right by the team and firm." A boss fired an employee for having a baby.
Should an employer be able to fire an employee solely because she exercised her right to maternity leave?. Parental leave, or family leave, is an employee benefit available in almost all countries.[1] The term "parental leave" may include maternity, paternity, and adoption leave; or may be used distinctively from "maternity leave" and "paternity leave" to describe separate family leave available to either parent to care for small children.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Judge Dismisses Suit Alleging Theater Chain Served Pork to Muslim Woman
A judge Tuesday dismissed a lawsuit filed by a Muslim woman who alleged that a cheese pizza she ordered at a theater at the South Bay Galleria in 2017 had a pepperoni topping, a portion of which she accidentally ate in a dark auditorium in violation of her religion's tenets against eating pork.
Gay worker settles discrimination suit against fashion stylist
A former employee of a fashion stylist with many celebrity clients has tentatively settled his case against his former boss in which he alleged he was subjected to disparate treatment because he is gay, then forced to resign in 2020 because of intolerable work conditions. Lawyers for plaintiff Kevin Ericson...
classicfm.com
New report reveals ‘devastating scale’ of harassment and discrimination in the music industry
A major report by the ISM shows higher levels of discrimination in the music industry than in 2018, with freelance and self-employed musicians being particularly vulnerable. A new report on discrimination and harassment in the music industry by the Incorporated Society of Musicians (ISM) has been published, showing that an alarming majority of the musicians surveyed have experienced some form of discrimination at work.
A Marriott resort in Tennessee will pay $630,000 after allegations it discriminated against 250 Black, Asian, and female job applicants
The DOL says an investigation found a Marriott resort discriminated against Black, Asian, and female job applicants. The hotel and conference center will pay $630,000 to settle the allegations, which it didn't admit to or deny. The Nashville resort will also offer jobs to 49 affected applicants, the DOL said.
