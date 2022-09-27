ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
The Independent

Civil servant who alleged race discrimination receives ‘substantial settlement’

A civil servant who brought a race discrimination case to challenge her treatment in the workplace is receiving a substantial settlement from Scottish Ministers.Rose Quarcoo, who was employed by the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS), took her case to an employment tribunal in Edinburgh, claiming she experienced a series of acts of direct race discrimination, harassment and victimisation.Mrs Quarcoo argued that, as a result of this treatment, she developed anxiety and depression, which the employment tribunal found to be a qualifying disability under the Equality Act 2010.She resigned from her position in September 2019.Nobody should be subjected to...
SOCIETY
Kath Lee

"I had to do right by the team and firm." A boss fired an employee for having a baby.

Should an employer be able to fire an employee solely because she exercised her right to maternity leave?. Parental leave, or family leave, is an employee benefit available in almost all countries.[1] The term "parental leave" may include maternity, paternity, and adoption leave; or may be used distinctively from "maternity leave" and "paternity leave" to describe separate family leave available to either parent to care for small children.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Age Discrimination#Employment Discrimination#Linus Business#Lilly Usa#Eeoc#The U S District Court#Americans#Nordisk
classicfm.com

New report reveals ‘devastating scale’ of harassment and discrimination in the music industry

A major report by the ISM shows higher levels of discrimination in the music industry than in 2018, with freelance and self-employed musicians being particularly vulnerable. A new report on discrimination and harassment in the music industry by the Incorporated Society of Musicians (ISM) has been published, showing that an alarming majority of the musicians surveyed have experienced some form of discrimination at work.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy