Read full article on original website
Related
MLB
AL runs through Houston: Astros clinch league's top seed
HOUSTON -- The Astros’ playoff picture is set, but they showed that there are some things to fine-tune before the postseason starts, such as the mechanics of Framber Valdez, who struggled in the Astros’ 7-3 loss to the Rays on Friday night at Minute Maid Park. Despite the...
MLB
'Crazy' 8th spoils Crew's chance to gain Wild Card ground
MILWAUKEE -- Freddy Peralta’s voice wavered as he talked about the fastball which produced, if not the Brewers’ most crushing defeat this season, one that came mighty close. “It was a really important game for us,” said the Brewers right-hander, a starter on most nights but a high-leverage...
MLB
Darvish gambit gets Padres no closer to Wild Card spot
SAN DIEGO -- In a deep San Diego rotation, Yu Darvish has emerged as the Padres’ ace this season, owner of a 3.10 ERA, in the midst of his best season in years -- maybe ever. Even when he’s not at his dominant best, Darvish almost always gives the Padres a chance to win, and he did that again on Friday night, notching his 23rd consecutive start of at least six innings.
MLB
Burnes keeps Brewers hot on Wild Card trail
MILWAUKEE -- Andrew McCutchen wasn’t in the Brewers’ starting lineup on Friday night, but he was looking forward to being a spectator. “This kind of matchup between these kinds of guys? With six games left?” McCutchen said of the Corbin Burnes vs. Sandy Alcantara battle to come, pitting the reigning National League Cy Young Award winner against his presumptive successor. “You don’t see that every day.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MLB
With clinch in sight, here are 4 keys for Rays
HOUSTON -- The Rays were six outs away from spraying champagne at Progressive Field on Thursday night. They took a 1-0 lead in the first inning and carried it into the eighth, getting close to starting a celebration that surely would have lasted throughout their flight to Houston. But the...
MLB
Darvish gets extra day of rest with playoffs looming
SAN DIEGO -- With the regular-season finale less than a week away, it's officially rotation-reshuffling season. On Thursday, the Padres took a bit of a gamble -- pushing Yu Darvish to Friday, with an eye on setting themselves up for the postseason. San Diego opted to start righty reliever Steven...
MLB
'What a ride': Heyward reflects on memorable run with Cubs
CHICAGO -- Sitting inside an interview room at Wrigley Field on Thursday morning, wearing a Cubs uniform for one of the final times, veteran outfielder Jason Heyward was asked if he could somehow put into words his tenure with the ballclub. "A lot of history being broken. A lot of...
MLB
Phils' playoff path hits snag with Chicago sweep
CHICAGO -- The Phillies entered September in a good position to make their first postseason appearance since 2011. At the time, they were holding the second NL Wild Card and they were three games clear of the Brewers for a playoff spot. But a September losing skid has changed that...
RELATED PEOPLE
MLB
Here are the Top 50 international prospects for 2023
The start of the international signing period is one of the most important dates on the baseball calendar. And while the actual date has shifted from July 2 to January 15 in recent years, its significance remains the same. For international prospects across the globe, this is where it all...
MLB・
MLB
Báez, brigade of young bats roll to 6th straight win
DETROIT -- Before Javier Báez became a key part of the 2016 World Series champion Cubs and a National League MVP runner-up a couple years later, he was a 21-year-old rookie infielder on a Chicago team that lost 89 games in 2014 and finished last in the NL Central. He hit .169 and struck out 95 times in 229 plate appearances. He had nearly three times as many strikeouts as hits. And yet, he had his moments; his first big league home run was a go-ahead homer in the 12th inning at Colorado.
MLB
Braves blast their way back into 1st-place tie
ATLANTA -- The Braves have been better than the Mets over the past four months. If they prove superior again over the next two nights, they’ll be in great position to win a fifth consecutive National League East title. Though this year’s best division race is far from over,...
MLB
'We're still in it': Phils snap skid, get back on track in WC race
WASHINGTON -- Breathe, Phillies. The Phils beat the Nationals, 5-1, in Game 1 of Friday’s doubleheader at Nationals Park, snapping a five-game losing streak and reducing their postseason magic number to five with six games to play. Game 2 was postponed because of rain and rescheduled for a split doubleheader Saturday. Philadelphia is a half-game ahead of Milwaukee for the third National League Wild Card spot, but the Phillies own a tiebreaker over the Brewers because they won the season series, 4-2. Milwaukee must finish with a better record to bounce Philadelphia from the postseason.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MLB
Alcantara has reigning Cy Young winner's vote
MILWAUKEE -- Reigning National League Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes doesn’t have a vote when it comes to postseason awards, but if he did, Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara would be atop his ballot. “Yeah, he’d be the Cy Young for me this year,” Burnes said. “What he’s done as...
MLB
Pujols feels 'extra special' after hitting No. 701 at Busch
ST. LOUIS -- Even though the 27th sellout crowd of the season jammed inside Busch Stadium to celebrate Albert Pujols joining the 700 home run club last week and watch the final regular-season series of his illustrious career, he said it’s easy to control his emotions because he feels he has plenty more opportunities to play baseball in St. Louis before he retires.
MLB
Brennan swinging for spot on playoff roster
CLEVELAND -- Nine days ago, Will Brennan wasn’t even on the Guardians’ roster. It’s not like the team’s No. 20 prospect, as ranked by MLB Pipeline, hadn’t earned the right to get his shot in the big leagues yet. He’d been raking in the Minors all season long. But the Guardians thought it was best to give Brennan as long of a chance as possible to play on an everyday basis before coming up to the big leagues and getting more sporadic playing time.
MLB
'We're here': Mariners clinch first postseason spot since 2001
SEATTLE -- For all the rain that this lush region of the country accumulates, more than any major U.S. city, there’s been a widespread drought here as equally insatiable as it is intangible. The Mariners, who on their best days can be the most coveted and beloved show in town, have longed to return to that elite stage, but the drought has weighed down those ambitions, especially as it lingered for two decades.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB
Rookies shine, but O's Wild Card hopes take big hit
BOSTON -- The Orioles came into Fenway Park on Monday in need of a hot streak to keep their postseason dreams alive. After taking the opener in dominant fashion, Baltimore lost its next three to fall five games behind the Rays for the third and final AL Wild Card spot.
MLB
Oviedo solid again but can't best Pujols, old club
ST. LOUIS -- Johan Oviedo was plenty familiar with the small mountain of light-colored dirt that stands in the middle of Busch Stadium. For parts of three seasons, Oviedo called that mound home. On Friday, Oviedo toed that rubber for the first time as the enemy. In his return to...
MLB
Marlins start process of restructuring baseball operations
MILWAUKEE -- While fielding questions last Sunday about manager Don Mattingly not returning in 2023, Marlins general manager Kim Ng acknowledged there would be evaluations up and down the baseball operations side after a disappointing '22. Miami on Friday began that process by letting go of Hadi Raad (director of...
MLB
7 stats and facts about Dodgers' 109 wins
With a 10-1 win Friday night, the Dodgers notched their 109th victory of the season. If that sounds like a lot, that’s because it is. The Dodgers’ 109-win season is just the ninth instance overall of a team winning that many games, and the first time a National League team has reached such heights since 1909, when the Pirates won 110 games.
Comments / 0