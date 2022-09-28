Read full article on original website
Aiming for top wild card, Blue Jays battle Red Sox
The Toronto Blue Jays will open a three-game home series with the Boston Red Sox on Friday night knowing that they have clinched a playoff spot. The Blue Jays, who had Thursday off, wrapped up an American League wild-card berth when the Red Sox defeated the visiting Baltimore Orioles 5-3 on Thursday afternoon. J.D. Martinez hit a two-run home run in the eighth to propel the Red Sox to their third consecutive win.
Mariners’ 21-year playoff wait ends on Raleigh’s walk-off HR
SEATTLE (AP)More than an hour after Cal Raleigh ended the longest playoff drought in baseball, he was back on the field with his teammates, circling the perimeter of the field to acknowledge the tens of thousands of fans who still stuck around. The celebration was more akin to winning something...
Blue Jays clinch playoff berth with Orioles’ loss to Red Sox
TORONTO (AP)The Blue Jays clinched a postseason berth Thursday without taking the field. Toronto was assured of an AL wild card berth when the Boston Red Sox beat the Baltimore Orioles 5-3. If Toronto holds its current position as the first of the AL’s three wild cards, the Blue Jays...
Rays clinch AL wild-card spot; Astros get AL home-field edge
HOUSTON (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays and Houston Astros both had reasons to like how things turned out Friday night. Drew Rasmussen and the Rays were the only ones celebrating, however. Rasmussen pitched seven effective innings and the Rays clinched a playoff spot for the fourth straight season,...
García hits grand slam in Marlins’ 4-2 win over Brewers
MILWAUKEE (AP)Avisail Garcia came off the injured list and hit a grand slam in the eighth inning in the Miami Marlins’ 4-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday night. The loss left Milwaukee a half-game behind Philadelphia for the final NL wild-card berth. The Phillies lost their fifth...
Guardians’ Cal Quantrill puts perfect home mark on line vs. Rays
Cleveland Guardians right-hander Cal Quantrill will face the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday looking to make a bit of history. Quantrill will seek to remain perfect at home when he and his teammates close a three-game series against the visiting Rays. With Cleveland locked into the No. 3 spot among...
Following clincher, Cardinals finish set with Brewers
The Milwaukee Brewers will turn to right-hander Brandon Woodruff as they continue their wild-card chase while closing out a two-game series against the visiting St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday. The Cardinals might be in a relaxed mood after clinching the National League Central title with a 6-2 victory over the...
Giants aim to remain hot in opener vs. Diamondbacks
A pitcher enjoying a memorable season and a hitter still basking in the glory of a historic at-bat are scheduled to go head-to-head Friday night when the Arizona Diamondbacks open a three-game series against the host San Francisco Giants. The National League West teams begin the last six games of...
Giants go for series win against Rockies
San Francisco’s John Brebbia has a chance to make history on Wednesday night if the right-hander is selected by manager Gabe Kapler to start against the visiting Colorado Rockies. The Giants (76-78), who have yet to name a starter for the second game of the three-game series, recorded their...
Twins’ Joe Ryan looks to maintain mastery of Tigers
Minnesota Twins right-hander Joe Ryan will look for his fourth consecutive win over the Tigers this season when the teams begin a three-game series in Detroit on Friday night. In three starts vs. Detroit this year, the rookie is 3-0 with a 1.02 ERA. Ryan has given up just two runs and eight hits over 17 2/3 innings in those outings, with two walks and 25 strikeouts.
Brewers turn to Corbin Burnes vs. Marlins, continue playoff push
After missing a golden opportunity to move into the final wild-card spot in the National League, the Milwaukee Brewers will turn to right-hander Corbin Burnes against the visiting Miami Marlins on Friday night. Burnes, last year’s NL Cy Young winner, will be opposed by Miami right-hander Sandy Alcantara, among the...
Brewers boost playoff hopes with 5-1 victory over Cardinals
MILWAUKEE (AP)Brandon Woodruff struck out 10 over six scoreless innings and Devin Williams delivered four big outs late to boost the Milwaukee Brewers’ playoff hopes with a 5-1 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday night. The victory, Milwaukee’s first since last Saturday at Cincinnati, combined with the...
Braves fall to Nationals 3-2 on Abrams’ walk-off hit in 10th
WASHINGTON (AP)CJ Abrams’ third hit of the game drove in the winning run in the bottom of the 10th Wednesday night to give the Washington Nationals a 3-2 victory over the Atlanta Braves, who fell into second place in the NL East. The Braves (97-59) dropped a game behind...
Mariners outlast Rangers in 11, close in on playoff berth
SEATTLE (AP) — Mitch Haniger and Jarred Kelenic both homered twice, J.P. Crawford singled home the winning run in the 11th inning and the Seattle Mariners closed in on their first playoff berth in 21 years by beating the Texas Rangers 10-9 Thursday night. The Mariners moved a half-game...
Padres aim to inch closer to playoffs in opener vs. White Sox
In April, the Chicago White Sox were favored to win the American League Central while the San Diego Padres were hoping to challenge the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West. While Chicago’s playoff aspirations have been dashed, the team comes to San Diego on Friday night looking to...
Padres aim for first series win vs. Dodgers this season
Being competitive with the Los Angeles Dodgers has been a season-long goal of the San Diego Padres. San Diego succeeded Tuesday night with a 4-3, 10-inning, walk-off win. Now the Padres have a chance to win their first series against the Dodgers on their sixth — and maybe not final — attempt this season.
Angels relying on prospects against Rangers
The Los Angeles Angels will host the Texas Rangers for the first game of the Angels’ final home series of the season on Friday night in Anaheim, Calif. Being out of the pennant race for several weeks has allowed the Angels to get a good look at some of their prospects, and the latest to get his opportunity is catcher Logan O’Hoppe.
White Sox look to end slide, get offense going vs. Twins
Chicago interim manager Miguel Cairo tore into the White Sox’s effort after they finished an 0-6 homestand with a lackluster 4-1 loss to the Detroit Tigers on Sunday. How about getting just two hits and striking out 14 times in a 4-0 loss to Bailey Ober and the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night in Minneapolis, their seventh straight defeat.
Freeman has RBI single in 10th, gives Dodgers 107th win
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Freddie Freeman helped the Atlanta Braves win the World Series last year and on Wednesday night he helped the Los Angeles Dodgers set the franchise season record with their 107th victory. Freeman singled in Mookie Betts with one out in the 10th inning and the...
