Minnesota Twins right-hander Joe Ryan will look for his fourth consecutive win over the Tigers this season when the teams begin a three-game series in Detroit on Friday night. In three starts vs. Detroit this year, the rookie is 3-0 with a 1.02 ERA. Ryan has given up just two runs and eight hits over 17 2/3 innings in those outings, with two walks and 25 strikeouts.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 21 HOURS AGO