Brant Kuithe's season-ending injury has some fans questioning Utah's position as conference title favorite. Despite a strong performance from Dalton Kincaid and Thomas Yassmin, there's reason to be concerned. Brant's production consistently put him among the best tight ends in the country, and while Yassmin's defender-dragging 72 yard reception was a jaw dropping display of athletic superiority, it was also his only reception of the game and just his second of the season.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO