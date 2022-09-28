Read full article on original website
Yakima Herald Republic
Column: Disenfranchising real people with Missouri's new voter ID law
My adult daughter with a disability understands that most tasks are going to be harder for her to accomplish. Now she can add one more thing to her list: her fundamental right to vote. This past summer, the Missouri Legislature passed House Bill 1878. Gov. Mike Parson signed it into...
Nevada prison escape, resignation raises political stakes
RENO, Nev. (AP) — The head of Nevada’s Department of Corrections resigned Friday at the request of Gov. Steve Sisolak in the wake of a prison escape by a convicted bombmaker that went unnoticed for four days. The escapee, who was serving a life sentence for a 2007...
Indigenous prisoners in Walla Walla gather for first powwow since 2019
WALLA WALLA — In the grassy plateau of Eastern Washington, powwow dancers in full regalia entered a circle of spectators, drummers and singers. There were grass dancers adorned with brightly colored fringe that shook and swayed with their movements. Jingle dancers covered in tiny metal cones added to the percussive rhythm.
Already double federal rate, WA minimum wage will increase to $15.74
Washington state's minimum wage will increase to $15.74 an hour in January, up $1.25 from the current rate. Announcing the increase Friday, state labor officials said the 8.66% increase reflects rising costs of housing, food, medical care and other expenses as reflected in the Consumer Price Index. Washington Department of Labor and Industries calculates the minimum wage for the coming year based on federal estimates of price increases.
Minimum wage in WA is increasing once again. Here's what you need to know
Sep. 30—Washington state's minimum wage will rise by over a dollar, reaching $15.74 an hour, in January 2023. The $1.25 raise in minimum wage was announced in a Friday, Sept. 30, new release from the Washington State Department of Labor & Industries. The release credits the 8.66% increase in...
