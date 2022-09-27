Read full article on original website
SNAP Payments to Increase 12.5% in October. Max Benefit for Family of Four Now $939
Food benefits are increasing to match the higher cost of living. The 2023 SNAP food benefit increase takes effect on Oct. 1, 2022. The maximum SNAP benefit for a family of four will increase by $104 in most of the country. Double up schemes and cash back apps may help...
Thrillist
Butter Prices Continue to Soar Due to Ongoing Supply Shortage
Butter is our lifeblood, our saving grace. When all else fails, butter is there for us to spread on toast, toss into mashed potatoes, shower on our movie popcorn, or use to whip up a cake. But this essential ingredient is starting to cost a pretty penny, and right before its biggest time to shine, the holiday baking season.
Dairy farm fined for 200,000-gallon manure discharge into creek
The owner of a northwest Iowa dairy farm was ordered to pay the state more than $36,000 for a massive manure release last year that killed nearly 100,000 small fish in a nearby creek, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. The manure discharge happened in April 2021 when a worker at Rock Bottom […] The post Dairy farm fined for 200,000-gallon manure discharge into creek appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Food & Wine
A Butter Shortage Is Sending Prices Through the Roof Just Before Peak Baking Season
Post-pandemic inflation has driven up the price of everything, including groceries. Consumers can look for ways to ease the pain – perhaps cutting down on name brands – but cost increasings are hard to avoid when they affect underlying food staples. It's why a butter shortage is so hard to stomach. Butter seems to be in everything… or at least everything that tastes delicious.
WILX-TV
Butter prices way up amid reported shortage
(CNN) - Butter prices are through the roof amid a reported supply shortage ahead of peak holiday baking season. Though inflation has impacted just about everything, butter has been hit especially hard. The Wall Street Journal reports butter prices were up 24.6% year over year in August. That’s almost twice...
Phys.org
Experts agree: Dairy cattle's welfare worse than beef cattle
Contrary to what one might think, dairy cows and other dairy cattle are likely to experience worse welfare than their counterparts in beef herds, raised solely for meat. The results stem from a new international study headed by UCPH, where Roi Mandel Briefer from the Department of Veterinary and Animal Sciences collaborated with colleagues from Wageningen Livestock Research, Royal Veterinary College in London, University of Bristol and Humboldt-Universität in Berlin.
Scaling Up: The weighty impact of hog farming’s evolution?
This is the first in a five-part series titled “Scaling Up.” Each week, we’ll release a new graphic explaining one way the pork industry has changed in recent decades. This week, we’re focusing on changing farm sizes. Since the 1990s, hog farms have gotten bigger, more...
US News and World Report
U.S. Plans Rule to Protect Livestock Farmers From Company Retaliation
CHICAGO (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture is proposing regulations to prevent meat companies from retaliating against livestock and poultry farmers who speak out on practices such as price-fixing, the agency said on Monday. The USDA also said it would work with state attorneys general to investigate anticompetitive practices...
Inhabitat.com
Is agrivoltaic farming the future of food and energy?
The world has a problem. We’re facing water, energy and food shortages in the upcoming years. But the wheels are turning to find solutions for all of these issues. Not surprisingly, solar power is at the heart of the discussion, especially as it pertains to agriculture. What is agrivoltaics?
Buckle In, Apparently a Butter Shortage Is on the Way
These days, when we go grocery shopping, most of us grab an extra package or container of the things that we use on a regular basis to tuck away for a rainy day, right?. Well, if butter is a staple in your home, it looks like the rainy day might be just around the corner as experts are warning of the very real possibility of a butter shortage.
thecentersquare.com
Midwest farmland values continue to increase with room for more gains
(The Center Square) – Illinois farmland values continue to escalate, a new survey shows. According to the survey by the Illinois Society of Professional Farm Managers, Illinois farmland values are up 18% over the past year. Land broker and chair of the organization Luke Worrell said the surge began...
Food prices are soaring, and that's changed how we eat
Lisa Altman used to take pride in being able to eat what she wanted without worrying much about the cost.
Quartz
US tomato production is fairly stable
In the major commercial growing regions of California, Florida, and Mexico, the production of tomatoes in the US has also been fairly stable, as tomatoes don’t require a ton of inputs other than water and fertilizer, said Rubin. Tomatoes are grown year-round, leading to more even margins than for seasonally-grown produce, he said. “When you look at all the cost structures of cultivators and growing, it really hasn’t changed,” said Rubin. “Inputs have risen a little bit, but demand-supply sort of remained stagnant.” As a result, tomato prices have stayed relatively stable at the supermarket.
rv-pro.com
Suburban Ramps Up Capacity on New Tankless Water Heaters
Suburban, an Airxcel brand, announced that it has increased the production capacity of its recently released ST42 and ST60 tankless, on-demand water heaters. “Building on more than seven decades of providing exceptional products to the market, Suburban’s new ST42 and ST60 ensure the end user has a great experience,” said Jeff Cowan, national sales manager. “We’re also committed to helping our OEM partners elevate their products with high quality, reliable American-made appliances. So far, we’ve supplied the ST42 to many OEMs and the feedback on quality, performance and cost has been outstanding.”
Agriculture Online
Successful Farming covers: Mid-century harvest
While technology and techniques have certainly changed since the mid-1900s, farmers still plan and pray for a successful and safe harvest. That will never change. Today's farmers put a lot of thought into conservation, but so did many forward-thinking farmers of the past. On this cover from November 1947, farmer Albert Ebers of Nebraska says, "Conservation farming for me." That year, the average yield was 28.6 bushels per acre and the price per bushel was $2.16.
beefmagazine.com
5 Trending headlines in the beef world
It’s the end of September and fall has made it to parts of the Midwest and a hurricane is leaving devastation behind in Florida. If that’s not news enough, we have more that you may want to know. Let’s take a look at 5 headlines from across the...
Scaling Up: Raising hogs has gotten less expensive, especially for big farms
This is the fourth in a five-part series titled “Scaling Up.” Each week, we’re releasing a new graphic explaining one way the pork industry has changed in recent years. As the average farm size has grown, the cost of raising hogs has decreased. Technological advances in hog...
USDA hopes to boost fertilizer production as soon as next year
The U.S. Department of Agriculture will invest $500 million to increase domestic fertilizer production, doubling its previous commitment, the agency announced. The federal dollars would boost long-term projects and ready-to-go proposals that might have an effect as early as next year. Some of the first projects to get funding from...
Could Hurricane Ian Drive Food Prices Up?
Consumers could be in for a world of added costs.
Agriculture Online
USDA to help Kentucky, Minnesota, and South Dakota farmers rebuild grain storage
Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced the USDA will make available $20 million in cost-share assistance to help agricultural producers in Kentucky, Minnesota, South Dakota and surrounding areas to rebuild storage facilities damaged by devastating natural disaster events in 2021 and 2022. This assistance will help producers who were hard-hit by disasters and are currently struggling with a lack of available grain storage have the resources they need as they head into the 2022 crop harvest.
