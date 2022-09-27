ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Comments / 0

Related
Thrillist

Butter Prices Continue to Soar Due to Ongoing Supply Shortage

Butter is our lifeblood, our saving grace. When all else fails, butter is there for us to spread on toast, toss into mashed potatoes, shower on our movie popcorn, or use to whip up a cake. But this essential ingredient is starting to cost a pretty penny, and right before its biggest time to shine, the holiday baking season.
AGRICULTURE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Dairy farm fined for 200,000-gallon manure discharge into creek

The owner of a northwest Iowa dairy farm was ordered to pay the state more than $36,000 for a massive manure release last year that killed nearly 100,000 small fish in a nearby creek, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. The manure discharge happened in April 2021 when a worker at Rock Bottom […] The post Dairy farm fined for 200,000-gallon manure discharge into creek appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
AGRICULTURE
Food & Wine

A Butter Shortage Is Sending Prices Through the Roof Just Before Peak Baking Season

Post-pandemic inflation has driven up the price of everything, including groceries. Consumers can look for ways to ease the pain – perhaps cutting down on name brands – but cost increasings are hard to avoid when they affect underlying food staples. It's why a butter shortage is so hard to stomach. Butter seems to be in everything… or at least everything that tastes delicious.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dairy Cattle#Dairy Products#Dairy Farm#Dairy Industry#Dairy Unit#The Dairy Research#Training Facility#Food Science#The Davis Dairy Plant
WILX-TV

Butter prices way up amid reported shortage

(CNN) - Butter prices are through the roof amid a reported supply shortage ahead of peak holiday baking season. Though inflation has impacted just about everything, butter has been hit especially hard. The Wall Street Journal reports butter prices were up 24.6% year over year in August. That’s almost twice...
AGRICULTURE
Phys.org

Experts agree: Dairy cattle's welfare worse than beef cattle

Contrary to what one might think, dairy cows and other dairy cattle are likely to experience worse welfare than their counterparts in beef herds, raised solely for meat. The results stem from a new international study headed by UCPH, where Roi Mandel Briefer from the Department of Veterinary and Animal Sciences collaborated with colleagues from Wageningen Livestock Research, Royal Veterinary College in London, University of Bristol and Humboldt-Universität in Berlin.
AGRICULTURE
US News and World Report

U.S. Plans Rule to Protect Livestock Farmers From Company Retaliation

CHICAGO (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture is proposing regulations to prevent meat companies from retaliating against livestock and poultry farmers who speak out on practices such as price-fixing, the agency said on Monday. The USDA also said it would work with state attorneys general to investigate anticompetitive practices...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Inhabitat.com

Is agrivoltaic farming the future of food and energy?

The world has a problem. We’re facing water, energy and food shortages in the upcoming years. But the wheels are turning to find solutions for all of these issues. Not surprisingly, solar power is at the heart of the discussion, especially as it pertains to agriculture. What is agrivoltaics?
AGRICULTURE
Sports Radio 1360 AM

Buckle In, Apparently a Butter Shortage Is on the Way

These days, when we go grocery shopping, most of us grab an extra package or container of the things that we use on a regular basis to tuck away for a rainy day, right?. Well, if butter is a staple in your home, it looks like the rainy day might be just around the corner as experts are warning of the very real possibility of a butter shortage.
INDUSTRY
thecentersquare.com

Midwest farmland values continue to increase with room for more gains

(The Center Square) – Illinois farmland values continue to escalate, a new survey shows. According to the survey by the Illinois Society of Professional Farm Managers, Illinois farmland values are up 18% over the past year. Land broker and chair of the organization Luke Worrell said the surge began...
ILLINOIS STATE
Quartz

US tomato production is fairly stable

In the major commercial growing regions of California, Florida, and Mexico, the production of tomatoes in the US has also been fairly stable, as tomatoes don’t require a ton of inputs other than water and fertilizer, said Rubin. Tomatoes are grown year-round, leading to more even margins than for seasonally-grown produce, he said. “When you look at all the cost structures of cultivators and growing, it really hasn’t changed,” said Rubin. “Inputs have risen a little bit, but demand-supply sort of remained stagnant.” As a result, tomato prices have stayed relatively stable at the supermarket.
CALIFORNIA STATE
rv-pro.com

Suburban Ramps Up Capacity on New Tankless Water Heaters

Suburban, an Airxcel brand, announced that it has increased the production capacity of its recently released ST42 and ST60 tankless, on-demand water heaters. “Building on more than seven decades of providing exceptional products to the market, Suburban’s new ST42 and ST60 ensure the end user has a great experience,” said Jeff Cowan, national sales manager. “We’re also committed to helping our OEM partners elevate their products with high quality, reliable American-made appliances. So far, we’ve supplied the ST42 to many OEMs and the feedback on quality, performance and cost has been outstanding.”
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

Successful Farming covers: Mid-century harvest

While technology and techniques have certainly changed since the mid-1900s, farmers still plan and pray for a successful and safe harvest. That will never change. Today's farmers put a lot of thought into conservation, but so did many forward-thinking farmers of the past. On this cover from November 1947, farmer Albert Ebers of Nebraska says, "Conservation farming for me." That year, the average yield was 28.6 bushels per acre and the price per bushel was $2.16.
AGRICULTURE
beefmagazine.com

5 Trending headlines in the beef world

It’s the end of September and fall has made it to parts of the Midwest and a hurricane is leaving devastation behind in Florida. If that’s not news enough, we have more that you may want to know. Let’s take a look at 5 headlines from across the...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

USDA to help Kentucky, Minnesota, and South Dakota farmers rebuild grain storage

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced the USDA will make available $20 million in cost-share assistance to help agricultural producers in Kentucky, Minnesota, South Dakota and surrounding areas to rebuild storage facilities damaged by devastating natural disaster events in 2021 and 2022. This assistance will help producers who were hard-hit by disasters and are currently struggling with a lack of available grain storage have the resources they need as they head into the 2022 crop harvest.
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy