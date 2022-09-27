ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SDSU Collegian

Festival of plays brings exciting opportunities to students

SDSU students in theater had an opportunity to practice their skills and learn some new ones last week when accomplished playwrights came to campus to lead workshops and show off some of their work. Playwrights from across the country submitted their plays to be performed in SDSU’s Festival of New...
SDSU Collegian

SDSU students are doing “butter” than ever in the dairy industry

Five South Dakota State University students were named finalists in the 69th Princess Kay of the Milky Way competition and received personalized 90-pound butter sculptures. Hailey Frericks, Ashley Holst, Briana Maus, Allison Wright and Aly Dieball competed in the Princess Kay of the Milky Way competition at the Minnesota State Fair earlier this month. Although none of these students were crowned as princess, they still had the opportunity to advocate for the dairy industry during the fair.
dakotanewsnow.com

Prayer vigil held in Sioux Falls for Faulkton student

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Families and students from Faulkton as well as surrounding communities gathered outside the Sanford Children’s Hospital tonight to pray for Kayden Hammond. Hammond is a junior at Faulkton High School. He was diagnosed with leukemia in January of 2022. On September 14th Hammond...
Football
SDSU Collegian

Festival of Books encourages author, reader interaction

Last weekend’s 20th annual South Dakota Festival of Books allowed readers and authors to share their love for the written word. This year’s festival was the first in-person event in two years and the first time utilizing the Oscar Larson Performing Arts Center (PAC). “We’ve felt how happy...
SDSU Collegian

Brookings’ first Fall Festival brings farming to downtown

The first-ever Brookings Fall Festival was met with success last Saturday, and officials hope to continue the event in the future. The festival included pumpkin painting, bouncy castles, vendors, food trucks and live entertainment on Main Street. Students and families in attendance said they enjoyed the vendor options this year and would return if the festival occurs next year.
dakotanewsnow.com

No threat found at Brookings High School, authorities say

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police say there is no safety threat at the Brookings High School after receiving a check the well-being call for someone sitting in a car parked in the school’s lot. Brookings police received a call at 11:40 a.m. regarding a person sitting...
siouxfalls.business

Hy-Vee adds east-side Wahlburgers

The Hy-Vee store at 26th Street and Sycamore Avenue is the newest location for Wahlburgers. The store replaced its Market Grille with the burger-driven concept by executive chef Paul Wahlberg and celebrity brothers Mark and Donnie Wahlberg. It’s the 60th Wahlburgers in a Hy-Vee store and the second in Sioux...
KELOLAND TV

Dead Men Don’t Talk

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — 18-year-old Duane McCormick was found dead in his bed in March of 1981 in Sioux Falls. The murder weapon? A hammer. His roommate, 28-year-old Jeffrey Lynn Howard, appeared to be on the run and was arrested in Georgia, charged and later convicted of murder, and sentenced to life in prison.
siouxfalls.business

Restaurant Roundup: New featured menus, Hawaiian plate special, fall food & drink events

The Attic Bar & Grill has a new Bill of Fare for fall. Choices include the balsamic pear salad with sliced pears, craisins, marinated tomatoes, candied pecans, blue cheese crumbles and a white balsamic vinaigrette. For heartier far, there’s the Beast Burger with a patty blend of elk, wild boar, bison and wagyu beef. It’s topped with smoked gouda, bacon onion jam, arugula and roasted garlic aioli and comes with a side. For an Oktoberfest flavor, try to Hunter Schnitzel, a fried pork cutlet with wild mushroom gravy and German-style potato salad. Other entrees include pan-seared salmon cakes and the Kickin’ Chicken Flatbread. The specials are available at both east and west locations.
Football
Sports
KELOLAND TV

Brookings I-29 road closure extended

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The road closure for the I-29 interchange project in Brookings will be extended. The South Dakota Department of Transportation said this is because of unforeseen utility delays and conflicts. This impacts the closure of 22nd Avenue between 8th to 32nd Streets. The nearby recreational...
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls School District sends alert on threat, arrest

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls School District sent an alert to parents Monday morning regarding an arrest after a threatening photo was posted to social media. In a message to families and staff members, the SFSD says police in a neighboring school district investigated a threatening photo that did not originate in Sioux Falls.
SDSU Collegian

NEW: New scams targeting college students

Lorna Saboe-Wounded Head, Family Resource Management Field Specialist, SDSU Extension. Just when one scam gets shut down a new one appears. College students can be vulnerable to scams because of their new financial experiences and decisions. Here is a list of scams that specially target college students. Student Financial Service...
SDSU Collegian

Issue: Thank you Tom Daschle and Jonathan Karl

ABC News’ Chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl arrived in South Dakota Sunday morning to meet with political science majors, contribute to journalism classes and be the fifth speaker in former Senate Majority Leader Tom Daschle’s ongoing series to bring leaders from across the nation to Brookings, South Dakota.
KELOLAND TV

Patchy frost tonight; Warmer trend later this week

While the weather remains quiet here in KELOLAND, all eyes are on the weather coming into Florida as Hurricane Ian approaches. The latest trends this morning take this storm into the west coast of Florida as a major hurricane tomorrow. Sea surface temperatures are in the upper 80s. Here at...
KELOLAND TV

Cresten Capital acquires more of Phillips Avenue

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In just five years, a Sioux Falls investment group has purchased six prime Phillips Avenue properties downtown. It started with the purchase of the historic Beach Pay building in 2017, now Cresten Capital owns the rest of block. “We just closed within the last...
