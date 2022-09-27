Read full article on original website
Related
SDSU Collegian
SDSU students are doing “butter” than ever in the dairy industry
Five South Dakota State University students were named finalists in the 69th Princess Kay of the Milky Way competition and received personalized 90-pound butter sculptures. Hailey Frericks, Ashley Holst, Briana Maus, Allison Wright and Aly Dieball competed in the Princess Kay of the Milky Way competition at the Minnesota State Fair earlier this month. Although none of these students were crowned as princess, they still had the opportunity to advocate for the dairy industry during the fair.
SDSU Collegian
Issue: Thank you Tom Daschle and Jonathan Karl
ABC News’ Chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl arrived in South Dakota Sunday morning to meet with political science majors, contribute to journalism classes and be the fifth speaker in former Senate Majority Leader Tom Daschle’s ongoing series to bring leaders from across the nation to Brookings, South Dakota.
SDSU Collegian
Festival of plays brings exciting opportunities to students
SDSU students in theater had an opportunity to practice their skills and learn some new ones last week when accomplished playwrights came to campus to lead workshops and show off some of their work. Playwrights from across the country submitted their plays to be performed in SDSU’s Festival of New...
SDSU Collegian
Festival of Books encourages author, reader interaction
Last weekend’s 20th annual South Dakota Festival of Books allowed readers and authors to share their love for the written word. This year’s festival was the first in-person event in two years and the first time utilizing the Oscar Larson Performing Arts Center (PAC). “We’ve felt how happy...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
SDSU Collegian
Brookings’ first Fall Festival brings farming to downtown
The first-ever Brookings Fall Festival was met with success last Saturday, and officials hope to continue the event in the future. The festival included pumpkin painting, bouncy castles, vendors, food trucks and live entertainment on Main Street. Students and families in attendance said they enjoyed the vendor options this year and would return if the festival occurs next year.
SDSU Collegian
Cody Johnson unites Brookings with “real country music”
“Let’s unite with real country music!” Texas-born country singer, Cody Johnson, said at the beginning of his sold-out concert in Brookings. The concert took place Sept. 10 at the Swiftel Center, marking Johnson’s first appearance at the venue. This was one of 51 stops on Johnson’s “Cody Johnson & Friends” tour which started in May and ends in early December.
Comments / 0