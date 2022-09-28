ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

atozsports.com

Look: Tennessee converted a celebrity LSU fan to a Vols fan

Just ahead of their big matchup with LSU in Baton Rouge, it appears that the Tennessee Vols have converted a celebrity Tigers fan into a UT fan. Celeb podcaster and standup comedian Theo Von, a former LSU student who rose to fame as a member of the Road Rules cast on MTV, was randomly on the sidelines last week for the Vols’ win against the Florida Gators.
NASHVILLE, TN
andthevalleyshook.com

5-Star Kaliya Lincoln Commits to LSU

LSU’s 2024 class starts off with a cannon blast. After Oklahoma made the rounds with the announcement of two 5-star signees, the Tigers landed one of their own with Kaliya Lincoln. The WOGA gymnast is tied for the 12th-best recruit in the class of 2024 according to College Gym News, the only major college gymnastics recruiting ranking site.
BATON ROUGE, LA
collegeandmagnolia.com

Potential Replacements for Bryan Harsin

Yes, I know, it's très gauche to talk about replacing a coach who hasn't been fired yet, but the writing is on the wall here and Harsin probably has, at most, two weeks left as Auburn's football coach. If a home loss to a mediocre LSU team doesn't do him in, getting our skeletons rearranged by the dwags in a couple of weeks certainly will. While the official Auburn media seem unwilling to speculate about the successor to a coach who's still employed (probably the right approach), I'm a random idiot on the internet who isn't beholden to such ethical restrictions, so I'm gonna speculate away. Here are my thoughts on the potential candidates to replace Harsin.
AUBURN, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Bryan Harsin hot seat: Report refutes AJ McCarron's claim about Auburn coach

Former Alabama quarterback AJ McCarron raised some questions on the status of Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin when he said in a podcast appearance that Auburn had already made Harsin aware that he would be fired by the end of the season. “From my sources over there, Harsin’s already been...
AUBURN, AL
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Alabama QB makes big claim about Bryan Harsin

Former Alabama quarterback A.J. McCarron drew attention on Wednesday over a claim he made about Bryan Harsin. McCarron joined “Slow News Day” with The Ringer’s Kevin Clark and discussed Harsin. McCarron said he has heard that Harsin has already been told he will be fired after the season.
AUBURN, AL
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Opelika-Auburn News

These two church plants are now building permanent homes in Auburn

With church planting, the process of establishing a new Christian congregation in a community, churches often move around town quite a bit before finding a permanent home. Miles Fidell, lead pastor at Auburn Community Church, understands this well. His church has held services in many different places since first forming eight years ago.
AUBURN, AL
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana

What's that one dish that you always search for in the menu when you go out with your loved ones? If the answer is a good, juicy steak, then keep on reading because this article is for you. Below I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are well-known for serving delicious food and are also praised by both travellers and local people, so if you haven't visited any of them, make sure to add them to your list and visit them next time you are in the area.
LOUISIANA STATE

