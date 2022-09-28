Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Volleyball World - Week4Under The Radar NWLAMansfield, LA
3 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
5 Seafood Restaurants in Louisiana That Are Considered the Best Places To Eat in the Entire StateJoe MertensLouisiana State
Select / Non-Select Appeal Handed Out and Restructuring Of PlayoffsUnder The Radar NWLABaton Rouge, LA
Related
Brian Kelly’s first big LSU statement could be writing Bryan Harsin’s Auburn eulogy
A road win will be huge for Brian Kelly’s LSU football family, while a second home loss will signify the beginning of the end for Bryan Harsin at Auburn. This year’s Tiger Bowl will be all about the Life of Brian/Bryan. While there is no Holy Grail to...
How to watch the Auburn football game vs the LSU Tigers
Here's how to watch the Auburn football game vs the LSU Tigers.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Koy Moore, Auburn wide receiver, takes shot at Kayshon Boutte over transfer from LSU
Koy Moore, an Auburn wide receiver who transferred from LSU, shared his thoughts on the LSU wide receivers when he was in Baton Rouge, and how that factored into his decision to transfer. Speaking with “The War Rapport,” Moore explained his decision, but it wasn’t about too many players at...
Five reasons the Auburn Tigers defeat the LSU Tigers
Here is why Auburn walks away from week five victorious in the Tiger Bowl.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
LSU vs. Auburn schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming info
LSU vs. Auburn schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming infoHow to watchWhen: Sat., Oct. 1 Time: 7 p.m. Eastern TV: ESPN network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) What you need to knowLSU: Brian Kelly has a shot to earn a crucial second win in SEC West play here after his ...
National football writer doesn't think Auburn would be capable of luring a premiere head football coach
Andy Staples of The Athletic is doubtful about the appeal of coaching at Auburn.
atozsports.com
Look: Tennessee converted a celebrity LSU fan to a Vols fan
Just ahead of their big matchup with LSU in Baton Rouge, it appears that the Tennessee Vols have converted a celebrity Tigers fan into a UT fan. Celeb podcaster and standup comedian Theo Von, a former LSU student who rose to fame as a member of the Road Rules cast on MTV, was randomly on the sidelines last week for the Vols’ win against the Florida Gators.
andthevalleyshook.com
5-Star Kaliya Lincoln Commits to LSU
LSU’s 2024 class starts off with a cannon blast. After Oklahoma made the rounds with the announcement of two 5-star signees, the Tigers landed one of their own with Kaliya Lincoln. The WOGA gymnast is tied for the 12th-best recruit in the class of 2024 according to College Gym News, the only major college gymnastics recruiting ranking site.
IN THIS ARTICLE
collegeandmagnolia.com
Potential Replacements for Bryan Harsin
Yes, I know, it's très gauche to talk about replacing a coach who hasn't been fired yet, but the writing is on the wall here and Harsin probably has, at most, two weeks left as Auburn's football coach. If a home loss to a mediocre LSU team doesn't do him in, getting our skeletons rearranged by the dwags in a couple of weeks certainly will. While the official Auburn media seem unwilling to speculate about the successor to a coach who's still employed (probably the right approach), I'm a random idiot on the internet who isn't beholden to such ethical restrictions, so I'm gonna speculate away. Here are my thoughts on the potential candidates to replace Harsin.
The Lane Train: Next stop, Auburn?
Kiffin recently expressed frustration and acknowledged he’d be a hot name for the potentially vacant Auburn job.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Bryan Harsin hot seat: Report refutes AJ McCarron's claim about Auburn coach
Former Alabama quarterback AJ McCarron raised some questions on the status of Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin when he said in a podcast appearance that Auburn had already made Harsin aware that he would be fired by the end of the season. “From my sources over there, Harsin’s already been...
Ex-Alabama QB makes big claim about Bryan Harsin
Former Alabama quarterback A.J. McCarron drew attention on Wednesday over a claim he made about Bryan Harsin. McCarron joined “Slow News Day” with The Ringer’s Kevin Clark and discussed Harsin. McCarron said he has heard that Harsin has already been told he will be fired after the season.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theadvocate.com
LSU senior killed in Government Street shooting to receive posthumous degree, university says
Allison Rice, the LSU senior shot to death as she drove home from a Government Street bar earlier this month, will be awarded a posthumous degree at what would have been her graduation ceremony this spring, the university's president announced. During a candlelight memorial for Rice held on LSU's campus...
brproud.com
More high schools in Ascension Parish highlight stadium guidelines for football games
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Earlier this week, St. Amant High School publicized changes to their policies at home football games. Since then, two other high schools in Ascension Parish have spotlighted their home stadium guidelines. Dutchtown High School is hosting Carver Collegiate Academy on Friday, September 30 and...
Alabama rare liquor lottery: Sign ups start Oct. 3; list of participating ABC locations
Sign ups for Alabama’s liquor lottery are in October. The Alabama Beverage Control Board holds the limited release event each year, giving buyers an opportunity for a chance to purchase in-demand and often limited release liquors. The lottery is open only to Alabamians 21 years old and older and...
Opelika-Auburn News
These two church plants are now building permanent homes in Auburn
With church planting, the process of establishing a new Christian congregation in a community, churches often move around town quite a bit before finding a permanent home. Miles Fidell, lead pastor at Auburn Community Church, understands this well. His church has held services in many different places since first forming eight years ago.
3 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana
What's that one dish that you always search for in the menu when you go out with your loved ones? If the answer is a good, juicy steak, then keep on reading because this article is for you. Below I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are well-known for serving delicious food and are also praised by both travellers and local people, so if you haven't visited any of them, make sure to add them to your list and visit them next time you are in the area.
Watch This Acadiana Family Announce Adoption In The Sweetest Way
Cue the tears. This sweet boy's face makes you emotional as he realized what was happening -- his life is about to change in the best way.
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge wants property owners to pay a new stormwater fee. Here's what it would cost.
East Baton Rouge's recently created stormwater utility district has lofty goals, but before it can reduce flooding and help the city-parish avoid federal penalties for repeated violations of the Clean Water Act, the Metro Council must find a dedicated funding source for it. That's where property owners come in. Council...
theadvocate.com
Check out these 11 fairs, festivals or expos in south Louisiana this weekend
Does swamp life interest you? Have a sweet tooth? Is cosplay your thing?. Fairs, festivals and expos in the area this weekend highlight those and other passions as fall gatherings usher in October. Here's a look at some of these outdoor and indoor events in south Louisiana over the next...
Comments / 0