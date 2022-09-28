In case you were curious, this is how you say it: شاس. Thank you, Google Translate. And according to Kan 11 News on Wednesday, not only the Arab parties are fighting over the Arab voters, the شاس party is also planning a campaign in Arab communities – seeing as the three indigenous Arab parties––Ra’am, the Joint Arab List, and Balad––are not managing to get more than 40% of their voters to feign enthusiasm about the November 1 vote.

ELECTIONS ・ 3 DAYS AGO