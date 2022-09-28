Read full article on original website
Latvian leader's party expected to fare well in election
Polling stations are open in Latvia in a general election that has been influenced by neighboring Russia's attack on Ukraine
The Jewish Press
Israel’s ‘Peace Partner’ Is Slaughtering Israelis
In the past few months, there has been a rise in the number of terrorist attacks against Israelis carried out by gunmen belonging to, or associated with, the Palestinian Authority (PA) and its ruling faction, Fatah. These two bodies are headed by one man: Mahmoud Abbas, who has zero compunction about his loyalists murdering and wounding Israelis. On the contrary, he encourages it and pays generously for it — with money from Europe and the United States.
The Jewish Press
Is Israel Solely For The Jews?
Theodore Herzl began the modern Zionist movement with a practical goal of creating a Jewish state through political means. Early Zionists aimed to return the Jewish people to their homeland, the land of Israel. Herzl travelled from country to country, speaking to world leaders, influential Jews, and the Jewish community. Herzl spoke about the imperative for a Jewish state and tried to convince everyone they should give their support to his vision. When Herzl died, Chaim Weizmann took over and travelled the world trying to drum up support for a Jewish state. Weizmann, along with others succeeded in their goals.
The Jewish Press
How Do You Say ‘Shas’ in Arabic? Sephardic Party Campaigning in Arab Cities
In case you were curious, this is how you say it: شاس. Thank you, Google Translate. And according to Kan 11 News on Wednesday, not only the Arab parties are fighting over the Arab voters, the شاس party is also planning a campaign in Arab communities – seeing as the three indigenous Arab parties––Ra’am, the Joint Arab List, and Balad––are not managing to get more than 40% of their voters to feign enthusiasm about the November 1 vote.
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
The Jewish Press
Israel’s Choice: Independence or Appeasement
Caretaker Prime Minister Yair Lapid and his supporters in the media went berserk Tuesday after Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu spoke out against the gas deal the Biden administration is mediating between Israel and Hezbollah-controlled Lebanon. Since Hezbollah launched two drones against Israel’s Karish gas platform in July, Hezbollah leader Hassan...
The Jewish Press
Time to Affirm the Covenant
Yishai and Malkah Fleisher talk about the glory of Rosh Hashanah on the Temple Mount and the tensions with Jihadists in eastern Jerusalem. Then on Table Torah: Moses gives the final commandment – gather in Jerusalem every seven years to hear the Torah from the king of Israel.
The Jewish Press
Likud MK Exchanges Niceties with Italian ‘Extremist’ PM
It’s a common theme on the news since Giorgia Meloni became the first woman prime minister of Italy, to accompany her name in the headlines with adjectives such as “extremist,” “far right,” and “most extreme since Mussolini,” the same ready-made adjectives being used to describe our own MKs Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben Gvir – as if, somehow, we learn more about these politicians when we hear how edgy they are.
The Jewish Press
Supreme Court Asked To Strengthen Protection For Sabbath Observers
The push is on to get the U.S. Supreme Court to revisit a 45-year old decision that limited the extent to which employers must respect their employees’ religious practices to a de minimis accommodation. While federal civil rights law requires that religious employees are entitled to the “reasonable accommodation...
The Jewish Press
Congress Passes Measure Urging EU to Designate ‘All’ of Hezbollah as Terror Organization
The US Congress has approved a resolution sponsored by Democratic Florida Rep. Ted Deutsch “urging the European Union to designate Hezbollah in its entirety as a terrorist organization.”. H.Res. 558 is aimed at stopping Hezbollah’s fundraising efforts, used to finance its terror activities. “This resolution applauds and expresses support...
The Jewish Press
Israel to Share Nuke Tech with Gulf Countries?
Israel is willing to share its nuclear knowledge with countries in the Middle East who have joined the Abraham Accords, Israel Atomic Energy Commission (IAEC) Director General Moshe Edri said. Speaking at the 66th General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Vienna on Wednesday, Edri discussed the...
The Jewish Press
Ten Days Of Second Chances
This week’s haftara is always read between Rosh Hashana and Yom Kippur, on the Shabbat that gets its name from the haftara: Shabbat Shuva. The navi Hoshea, at the conclusion of the book that bears his name, urges Israel to return to Hashem to be forgiven and redeemed. The...
The Jewish Press
Succession Planning
Editor’s Note: We are very pleased to present a new column of the parsha shiurim of Harav Dovid Feinstein, zt”l. To manage the amount of divrei Torah for Rabbi Grunfeld to go through, we will be publishing the column biweekly. Missing parshiyos will be made up next year, G-d willing.
The Jewish Press
Yeshiva University Will Likely Win Its Case Against YU Pride Alliance
Last week, YU Pride Alliance – the LGBT group seeking to force Yeshiva University to accord it full recognition as a campus group – agreed to a stay of the court order that would have required the university to recognize the group while the university appeals the ruling. The announcement came after YU suspended all campus groups, upending the group’s argument that by denying them official status they are treated differently than other student groups.
The Jewish Press
Biden’s Mass Refugee Invasion is ‘Uncapped’
After Biden massively increased the number of ‘refugees’ entering America, the administration is pretending that it has some sort of caps in place. Refugees advocates have been pushing the Biden administration to do more to restore the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program. The more than four-decade-old program suffered deep cuts under the Trump administration, which slashed admissions to a record low of 15,000.
