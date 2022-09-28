ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Comments / 90

Sergio F Gueller
2d ago

And am sorry but you are living in ZION. OUR LAND. THAT IS IT. LET THE INTERNATIONAL AUTHORITIES FIND YOU A LAND WHERE YOU CAN LIVE IN PEACE. BRASIL ARGENTINA I DONT KNOW. BUT ZION IS HEBREW LAND. END OF STORY

Reply(14)
11
epicdinoman
2d ago

So when you have Isreal which are occupiers in your country kicking you out of your home and taking it,killing innocent people,carrying out missile attacks and killing EVEN MORE INNOCENT people then telling and showing this sick media that its ALL THE PALESTINIANS and they have done NOTHING ,when in actuality its ALL THEM due to them being on and OCCUPYING a land that DOES NOT BELONG TO THEM!!! When u have Isrealis that come to your home and then occupy you,fight you and then try and keep you OUT OF YOUR PLACE OF WORSHIP by any means necessary then taunt you YET AGAIN by wanting to pray inside the Masjid that holds SIGNIFICANT PLACE for ALL MUSLIMS knowing that they ARE NOT SUPPOSE TO,meanwhile daring you to take action AGAINST THEM FOR IT is absurd!!! NOBODY WOULD TOLERATE BEUNG OCCUPIED AND NOT FIGHT BACK...... NOT EVEN IF IT HAPPENED HERE IN THE USA!!!!!

Reply(26)
16
Nettie Fowler
2d ago

Thank you epicdinoman. l don't have to do the same song and dance to uneducated writers. You are absolutely right, all anyone has to do is look at the Balfour Agreement crafted by Britain and the U.S. at the end of WWII. And the U.S. ....STOP SENDING $$AID TO ISRAEL.

Reply(13)
7
