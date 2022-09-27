ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volleyball

1390 Granite City Sports

Report: Boys Golf, Girls Volleyball Only Growing Sports

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Boys golf and girls volleyball are the only growing high school sports in the country. The National Federation of State High School Associations recently completed its High School Athletics Participation Survey for the 2021-22 school year. It's the first official report in three years. Among the...
TENNIS
KSN News

Brother-sister start together on West High’s football team

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Chance Johnson is the starting center at Wichita West High School, and luckily for him, he gets to share the field with his sister, Druzzla, who plays left guard. “I like to think I’m better. I’m a little bit stronger,” said Druzzla. “Little bit faster, he’s a great player, but he’s […]
WICHITA, KS
The Independent

California eyes making girls flag football a school sport

Elsa Morin gripped the football and launched a perfect spiral. Then the 17-year-old dodged in and out of cones and yanked the flag hanging from another girl's belt for a key defensive play.“Something about football just gets me really excited,” said the senior at Southern California's Redondo Union High School. “I’ve always just wanted to play.”Morin was among about three dozen girls who recently tried out for the school's flag football team. The scene at Redondo's field is playing out with increasing frequency in California and around the country as girls flag football soars in popularity.The number of girls...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Laurel Outlook

Laurel’s Camden Johnson in the fast lane on football field

Camden Johnson is a young man who moves at his own pace. Fast food? No thanks, Johnson will pass. A day off from football practice? Time to grab a fishing pole and a friend. And there will be no work cubicle in his future. “I want to do something with...
LAUREL, MT
SDSU Collegian

SDSU graduates return to fill diversity positions

The university recently hired two former South Dakota State University students to recruit students and promote a diverse and welcoming campus. D’Shaun Herman, the new multicultural recruitment coordinator, and Paige Cain, the new coordinator of American Indian student recruitment are the newest SDSU faculty members. D’Shaun Herman- Multicultural Recruitment...
BROOKINGS, SD
WAVY News 10

Hardee’s player of the week: Indian River’s Tyler Allison

CHESAPEAKE (WAVY) – Fresh off of an impressive 27-17 win over Nansemond River, Indian River quarterback Tyler Allison has been selected as the Hardee’s Player of the Week. The junior quarterback led the Braves last week with 211 yards and four touchdowns for their third victory of the 2022 season. “My line was blocking,” Allison […]
SUFFOLK, VA

