Read full article on original website
Related
SB Nation
Injury Robbing Kalvin Phillips of Manchester City and England Opportunities
When defender Nathan Collins was issued a straight red card for a reckless tackle on Jack Grealish as Manchester City faced Wolves at the Molineux in their last league game before the international break, things went from bad to worse for the Wanderers. Already two goals down and facing an...
SB Nation
The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Thursday, September 29
Helloooo - Who is ready for a brief EFL Championship roundup?. For those of you thinking Watford FC really meant it when they said the appointment of Rob Edwards shifted the club’s managerial strategy, think again. Just one point out of a playoff position (six off second) and only...
SB Nation
Brighton vs. Liverpool: Premier League 2022-23 Live Match Coverage & How to Watch
It appears that...Liverpool Football Club? Will be playing? A Premier League game? I said that this couldn’t possibly be right after a full month without one. And yet, here we are. All players have returned from international duty, no more 100-year-old monarchs are have died, and Liverpool is headed to American Express Community Stadium to take on Brighton & Hove Albion.
SB Nation
Erik ten Hag and Marcus Rashford take Premier League September awards
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag and forward Marcus Rashford have respectively been awarded the September Manager and Player of the Month for the Premier League. United won both of their Premier League fixtures in September, beating Leicester City 1-0 at the King Power Stadium on the first of the month before beating Arsenal 3-1 at Old Trafford just three days later. Rashford had two goals and two assists combined from the pair of wins, playing centre forward as opposed to his typical left-wing role.
RELATED PEOPLE
SB Nation
Thursday September 29th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
UEFA・
SB Nation
Fulham vs. Newcastle - Lineups & Match thread: Will the nightmare end?
It was all laughs at the start of August when Newcastle was scheduled to kick their season off by facing newly-promoted Nottingham Forest in the first game of the season. It was all laughs after the game, too, with the Magpies bagging their first three points of the campaign after putting a couple of goals past the Forest keeper and conceding none against the Tricky Trees.
MLS・
SB Nation
Everton at Southampton: kickoff time, starting lineups, TV schedule, live stream and how to watch online
Everton take on Southampton as the Premier League resumes action following the only international break before the World Cup kicks off in just over seven weeks from today. The Toffees finally won their first Premier League fixture of the season before the break and will be looking to get another win at a stadium where they have not had much success at since it opened in 2001.
SB Nation
Everton at Southampton: The Opposition View | Toffees looking to take another three points
With Everton coming off of their first league victory of the season just before the international break, there is some positive energy around the Blues despite another spate of injuries. The greater depth of the team after this past summer transfer window has really helped the squad develop at a faster rate than many might have imagined at the start of the season.
IN THIS ARTICLE
SB Nation
Arsenal vs. Tottenham: North London Derby match thread
North London Derby day is here! Arsenal host Tottenham in an early season measuring stick match for both sides. The Gunners are currently top of the Premier League table, one point ahead of Spurs. Arsenal have played a slightly more difficult schedule, but neither side have exactly had to run the gamut of tough league opponents yet this season. So today’s match could tell us a great deal about whether the clubs are true contenders or just pretenders.
SB Nation
Chelsea playing catch up already in the ‘Battle for Bellingham’ — reports
Chelsea are expected to take part in the race for Jude Bellingham’s signature, but we’re apparently behind the rest of the competition already. According to the Telegraph, Real Madrid and Liverpool are ahead of us, with Chelsea just now trying to make inroads into the Bellingham camp. Both...
SB Nation
Bayern Chief on Mané Struggles: “Sadio Still Needs a Little Time”
For Liverpool and their fans, much of the talk around the club’s struggles to start the 2022-23 season has focused on the departure over the summer of Sadio Mané, with many asking if the 30-year-old’s departure is at the root of their issues. While Mané leaving and...
SB Nation
Friday’s Toffee Bites: Takeover rumours resurface, Women win again, Rondon to leave
Check in on our promising youngsters in the latest edition of our Everton loan recap. [RBM]. Frank Lampard has discussed squad injury latest ahead of tomorrow’s match against Southampton. [RBM]. You can watch Frank’s full pre-match presser below. Things are heating up in potential take-over talks, with Moshiri...
MLS・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SB Nation
Anthony Gordon staying humble, focusing on ‘today and tomorrow’ after £60m interest from Chelsea
We might never know how close we were to seeing Anthony Gordon join Chelsea from Everton last month, but it sounds like we were definitely not too far off. The fact that the transfer didn’t materialize probably had more to do with timing — a bit too late in an already unfocused window — and less to do with any fees or wants.
SB Nation
Chelsea owners ‘in talks’ to start multi-club network with Portimonense — report
Having been knocked back by Santos in Brazil and Socheaux in France, Chelsea’s proposed multi-club network might get started with Portimonense in Portugal instead. According to the Evening Standard, Chelsea’s owners and CEO President of Business Tom Glick (who has a fair bit of experience in this sort of thing) are “in talks” with the Portuguese top division side, who were apparently recommended as a target ripe for acquisition by super-agent Jorge Mendes.
SB Nation
Looking Ahead: Manchester City
When the Manchester Derby kicks off on Sunday it will have been exactly four weeks since Manchester United’s last Premier League match, a 3-1 win over Arsenal at Old Trafford. Matches against Crystal Palace and Leeds United were postponed after the passing of England’s Queen Elizabeth II, leaving United with no chance to continue their momentum in the league ahead of the international break.
SB Nation
Everton Women 1-0 Leicester City: Bennison’s injury-time strike tames Foxes
Hanna Bennison’s sublime stoppage-time strike earned three points for Everton against Leicester City as the Swede once again emerged from the bench to find the net for the Blues. While Sunday’s effort capped off a fine 3-0 win for her side on Sunday over Liverpool in the Merseyside Derby,...
SB Nation
Financials, Manchester Derby, and United Women
The Busby Babe Podcast returns after a brief break!. Colin, Nathan, and Pauly are back to look at Manchester United’s financial report of massive losses while the Glazers continue taking money out, and look ahead at the Manchester Derby matchup against Manchester City and the seemingly unstoppable Erling Haaland.
SB Nation
SB Nation
Chelsea fans’ preferred lineup against Crystal Palace: Fresh start, familiar names
After a lengthy break of mourning and international football, Chelsea are finally back and ready to really get the Graham Potter era going at Stamford Bridge. There are some notable absentees, but the team is largely fit and should be more than capable enough to take on a tricky, yet inconsistent Crystal Palace.
SB Nation
CHN Radio Episode 182: Newcastle has the Second-Best Right Back in England
CHN Radio fam, we are back at it again with another episode of CHN Radio for ya! Elijah is once again joined by Josh, to talk about the latest Newcastle United news, preview the Bournemouth and give their hot takes as always. This week in particular we take a deeper dive into Gareth Southgate’s comments surrounding Kieran Trppier and Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold. We hope you enjoy this episode and of course, your feedback is always appreciated!
Comments / 0