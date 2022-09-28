ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ECU men's basketball: Pirates hit hardwood for first practice

By By PATRICK MASON Sports Writer
The Daily Reflector
 3 days ago

Mike Schwartz stood on the hardwood at Minges Coliseum on Tuesday ahead of East Carolina’s first men’s basketball practice of the season with a plan to find out what he’s got in this team.

He knows the parts — the players, coaches and how he wants to play — but finding out the makeup of this team is what he hopes to uncover before the season opener at home on Nov. 8 against Mercer. And if one thing was made abundantly clear it’s that the Pirates will be conditioned. The team ran up and down the court for much of the hour that was available to the media.

During one drill, groups of three players ran from baseline to baseline with a goal of scoring five times within 25 seconds. Other drills included dribbling around defenders and fighting through padded blocks.

This was just the start of a 30-practice schedule that will be geared toward competition as the team battles for minutes and rotation spots.

“We’re still at the point where everybody is competing, and competition is what we need to be about every day,” Schwartz said. “Nothing has been established through the summer and through the fall. Some guys have had a little stronger summers than others and some guys have made some headway. But in terms of what’s been established, I think we have a really long way to go.”

Schwartz is in his first season as the Pirates’ head coach. He was hired away from the University of Tennessee, where he spent the past seven seasons on head coach Rick Barnes’ staff. ECU played to a 15-15 record last season and much of the roster has turned over.

What’s left is a guard-heavy group that includes holdovers RJ Felton, Wynston Tabbs, Javon Small and David Kasanganay. The returning frontcourt players are Brandon Johnson and Ludgy Debaut.

Tabbs, who missed all of last season due to an injury, is expected to play for the Pirates this season, though the timetable for the guard’s return is still unknown.

“He’s getting there. He has not been fully cleared yet, but he is back working out and he’s on the court,” Schwartz said. “And he’s doing really well. It’s just going to take some time to get him back on the court in live play in terms of bone-on-bone contact stuff.”

The defensive-minded Schwartz is hopeful that defending the ball is where the Pirates can find success this season. He also said that the lack of depth in the frontcourt could mean that ECU could play with up to three point guards on the floor at one time, leading to a quick pace and energetic defenses.

“That’s going to be something that I don’t know if we will hit our full stride with where we’re at in the frontcourt until we get closer to our first game,” Schwartz said. “And, who knows, maybe even into conference play.”

Small, a sophomore, incoming freshman Kalib LaCount and Iowa State transfer Jaden Walker each have a chance to play the point this season. Felton looks noticeably stronger and has the potential to be a leader on the team if he can find a way to increase his scoring abilities, while Johnson emerged as a do-it-all player last season.

“I think all three guys have the ability to play on and off the ball,” Schwartz said. “So we may have to do it a little bit by committee where we have multiple guys, but I would also love to have two or three point guards on the floor at the same time. So it’s something that I think could be the bonus part about it.”

For now, ECU has a little more than one month to prepare for the start of the season, and everything is up for grabs.

“Competition is always going to be at the core of what we’re doing in terms of the guys,” the head coach said. “I don’t think anybody can ever get comfortable in terms of where they’re at. That’s the coaching staff, that’s players, I think we’re always evaluating. But there’s no doubt about it, anytime you go from the preseason to the regular season, I think competition goes to another level because I think the guys know that minutes and playing time and rotation is all close now. We’re 42 days away from playing our first game.”

Comments / 0

