Read full article on original website
Related
nbc15.com
Affordable healthcare clinic opens Monday in Janesville
Kelly Sheffield interview 6p.m. Friends and family of Cottage Grove Fire Department firefighter Nathan Walker are mourning the loss of the husband, father, firefighter and Marine Corp veteran. Screamin' Acres opening for its 11th season with new scares. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. Screamin' Acres opening for its 11th season...
This Wisconsin City Beats Chicago On Best Taco Towns In U.S. List
If you're looking for some delicious tacos, I suggest heading up to Wisconsin over the Windy City. When it comes to favorite foods, not only for myself but across the United States the top three in no particular order are pizza, burgers, and tacos. In Rockford alone, you can find them all in many different restaurants. I believe Illinois would be better than Wisconsin overall for that big trio.
This Wisconsin Bar Comes With A Regulation Wiffleball Diamond
This place just outside of Madison would be the perfect location for any number of gatherings. I've honestly never played an actual game of wiffleball. I've thrown a wiffleball and I've tried to hit one with the plastic bat just messing around the backyard with friends when I was little but I never got to play a real game of wiffleball.
Family of fallen Cottage Grove firefighter shares battle with PTSD
COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. — The family of fallen Cottage Grove firefighter Nate Walker hopes his story can help others. Walker took his own life last weekend after a battle with PTSD. After serving two tours in Afghanistan as a Marine, Walker returned home where he served as a Sun...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Largest Antique Mall in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local antique mall can offer quite a few surprises. You never know what sort of cool items you can find and for a good deal too!
Quarra breaks ground on 25-acre headquarters in Sun Prairie
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Quarra Stone broke ground Wednesday on a new world headquarters in Sun Prairie. The 25-acre campus is valued at $19 million and was designed by a Norwegian architectural firm. It will be twice the size of Quarra’s Madison plant and is expected to create 34 new jobs. “Today commemorates the start of the construction of a...
spectrumnews1.com
New rental scam circulating widely in Madison
MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Police Department is cautioning Madison residents about a new rental scam circulating widely in the city. Individuals reporting the fraud have said that they’ve been scammed into sending money electronically to “landlords” to rent a property. However, they later found out that the property did not exist, was unavailable to rent, or the person they were speaking with neither owned nor managed the property.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
United Way celebrates new Diaper Bank in Milwaukee | WUWM 89.7 FM
Local companies and nonprofits in southeastern Wisconsin are ramping up efforts to distribute baby supplies to families in need. That includes a new diaper bank at Johnson Controls Center just northwest of downtown. It’s a collaboration between the United Way of Greater Milwaukee and Waukesha Counties and the Johnson Controls Center.
IN THIS ARTICLE
nbc15.com
Dane Co. health officials warn of spike in overdoses
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane Co. public health officials are warning about a recent increase in drug overdoses in the community. Late Friday afternoon, Public Health Madison & Dane Co. issued an Overdose Spike Alert, indicating a higher-than-normal number of cases. The agency noted three people have died from an...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Man supposed to do some remodeling, reportedly grows weed instead at Lake Geneva area home
A Bloomfield man faces several drug-related charges after reportedly growing marijuana in a home outside Lake Geneva that he was supposed to be remodeling. Charles G. Kummerow Jr., 42, of 1355 Hillside Dr., has been charged with maintaining a drug trafficking place, second and subsequent offense, repeater; felony bail jumping, repeater; possession of tetrahydrocannabinols, second and subsequent offense, repeater; and possession of drug paraphernalia as a repeater.
WATCH: Madison residents weathering storm in Florida
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Madison resident and former News 3 Now employee Ellen Werdan was vacationing on Sanibel Island as Hurricane Ian approached Florida. She joined Live at Four from Fort Myers to talk about her experience. Download the First Warn Weather app to stay up-to-date on current weather...
Madison resident stranded in Florida as Hurricane Ian approaches
MADISON, Wis. — Roderick Ritcherson was looking forward to a trip to the Florida Keys with his mother, his kids and his grandkids. But that trip turned sour as Hurricane Ian grew closer. “I guess it’s similar to in Madison,” Ritcherson said. “You know, we experience severe snowfalls and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wearegreenbay.com
Man accused of enacting hate crimes at UW-Madison, students felt targeted based on language
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – One person was taken into custody on UW-Madison’s campus after allegedly making threatening statements in a residence hall. According to a release, around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, September 29, 2022, UW-Madison Police Department (UWMPD) responded to Witte Hall for a report of someone who made threatening statements.
Channel 3000
Sifting and Reckoning exposes decades of racism and bigotry on campus
Over the course of three months in 1961, then-Wisconsin NAACP President Lloyd Barbee and University of Wisconsin Extension faculty member Stuart Hanisch filmed a documentary using hidden cameras and microphones to capture instances of housing discrimination against Black people around Madison. The powerful, grainy, 12-minute film was effortlessly damning, often showing the addresses and faces of white landlords as they openly rejected applicants the moment they realized they were Black. Some offered excuses, while others seemed almost apologetic in their honesty. “I guess you know why. Sorry it’s that way, but I don’t want to have trouble with my neighbors,” said one white landlord to a Black actor posing as an applicant. “We don’t feel that we can rent to colored people,” said another, as chillingly “Midwestern nice” as the first.
brodheadmedia.com
“I am Jay”
My name is Jay and I'm a sophomore here at Brodhead. I used to live in Las Vegas, Nevada for three years. I play volleyball and really enjoy. I am a Cancer...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Referendums ask voters if election aid should be outlawed
Voters in four Wisconsin counties will be asked in November whether the state should ban private grants to help local communities with the cost of running elections. The advisory referendums, on the ballot in Waukesha, Price, Lincoln and Brown counties, follow an attempt by Republicans in the Legislature to outlaw outside funds for election administration — first through legislation, which Gov. Tony Evers vetoed, and subsequently through a proposed amendment to the state constitution.
nbc15.com
MPD: Suspect was dancing all alone in the middle of the night
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 28-year-old man was arrested early Thursday morning after a caller alerted police someone was “dancing around in the middle of the nowhere by himself.”. The suspect was still in the 5400 block of High Crossing Blvd., and still dancing shortly before 3 a.m. when...
Take a Walk On the Darker Side of One of Wisconsin’s Most Beautiful Towns
Lake Geneva, Wisconsin is a tourist hotspot known for its beauty and fun things to do, but it also has a spooky history it's just dying to show you. Lake Geneva is primarily a resort town that people flock to during the summer months. Besides offering plenty of fun in the sun, Lake Geneva is also home to several historical mansions that people love to see and envision themselves living in, but any old building, no matter how beautiful it is, often has some spooky stories to tell.
Daily Cardinal
Dane County passes ordinance prohibiting investigations into abortion ban
The Dane County Board of Supervisors passed an ordinance Thursday prohibiting the county from signing contracts with businesses investigating, arresting and/or prosecuting violators of Wisconsin’s abortion ban. Now, residents are left wondering how the ordinance will affect the county. The ordinance prohibits the county from signing contracts with agencies...
Comments / 0