The Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts will meet in Week 4 for an all-important divisional matchup that could see the winner in first place by the end of the day. Indianapolis and Tennessee are second and third in the division, respectively, trailing the upstart Jacksonville Jaguars, who are 2-1. However, Jacksonville has a very difficult matchup in Week 4 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO