Read full article on original website
Related
Ezekiel Elliott Reveals His 2-Word Nickname For Cooper Rush
It appears Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush has earned a new nickname just three weeks into the regular season. On Tuesday afternoon, Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott tweeted: "Cooper Clutch." This tweet from Elliott is bound to go viral, especially since the Cowboys defeated the New York Giants on Monday...
Cooper Rush's wife trolls Giants for cutting him after Cowboys win
In an Instagram post, Cooper Rush’s wife Lauryn trolled the Giants for cutting him after Rush led the Cowboys to victory over Big Blue on Monday.
AthlonSports.com
Jerry Jones Sends Clear Message On Cowboys Quarterback Cooper Rush
Jerry Jones has said once before that he wouldn't mind if Cooper Rush played well enough for the Cowboys to have a quarterback controversy on his hands. Well, here we are. Rush led the Cowboys to a pivotal 23-16 over the NFC East rival New York Giants last Monday night. He completed 21 of his 31 pass attempts for 215 yards and one touchdown and no picks.
NFL・
Move over Dak Prescott: Cooper Rush enters Cowboys record books after 3-0 start
Things looked bleak after Week 1 for the Dallas Cowboys as their one-sided loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ended with Dak Prescott being forced out for at least a few weeks. But somehow, they’ve gone 2-0 since thanks to backup quarterback Cooper Rush. The longtime Cowboys backup hasn’t...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NFL World Reacts To Cooper Rush's New Nickname
Cowboys backup quarterback Cooper Rush has stepped in admirably since Dak Prescott went out with a fractured thumb. Dallas has won each of the past two games with Rush leading the offense, including a second half rally vs. the Giants on Monday night. On Tuesday, star running back Ezekiel Elliott...
Yardbarker
Dallas is Still the Team to Beat in the NFC East.
Dallas is still the team to beat in the NFC East, but it didn’t look that way early. Following a 19-3 defeat at the hands of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there was little optimism among Dallas fans. They had seen it before, a team hyped up by its owner as a contender to be brought swiftly back down to Earth. The Cowboys were the only team not to score a touchdown in week one meanwhile, the Eagles have scored no less than 24 points in each game this season. Since then, Dallas has won two straight, and here is how.
Frisco Lone Star snaps two-game losing streak with resounding win against crosstown foe
By Cody Thorn FRISCO - A perennial power in recent years, Frisco Lone Star found itself in a tough spot heading into Thursday’s game against Frisco Liberty - needing a win. The Rangers, who were ranked No. 2 in Class 5A-I earlier this season, had dropped the first two games of district play. ...
Comments / 0