Ohio judge extends order blocking Ohio Heartbeat Bill another 2 weeks

COLUMBUS — A Hamilton county judge who issued an order temporarily blocking enforcement of Ohio’s Heartbeat Law has issued a third two-week block on the law, according to court documents Tuesday.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Heartbeat Bill temporarily blocked in Ohio; ACLU to seek further legal action

The order blocks the law until October 12, allowing abortions through 20 weeks’ gestation, approximately 22 weeks after the last menstrual period, to continue, in keeping with sate law in place before the ban, according to our news affiliate WCPO in Cincinnati.

The law makes abortions illegal after a fetal heartbeat is detected, usually around six weeks into a pregnancy.

The law went into effect in June after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade this summer.

In late August, the American Civil Liberties Union of Ohio joined several organizations to legally fight the Heartbeat Law.

Hamilton County Judge Christian Jenkins’ decision to grant the initial 14-day restraining order against the law came as part of a lawsuit brought by ACLU of Ohio on behalf of abortion providers in the state, WCPO reports.

The clinics argue the law violates protections in the State Constitution guaranteeing individual liberty and equal protection.

The suit also says the law is unconstitutionally vague, according to WCPO.

“No great stretch is required to find that Ohio law recognizes a fundamental right to privacy, procreation, bodily integrity and freedom of choice in health care decision making,” Jenkins wrote.

News Center 7 reached out to Dayton Right to Life for a response to the ruling but have not heard back yet.

©2022 Cox Media Group